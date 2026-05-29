8 Most Covered Beatles Songs of All Time

The Beatles broke up over 50 years ago, yet their catalog continues to connect musicians across genres and generations. From country singers and jazz legends to indie rock bands and even Beyoncé, artists have spent decades putting their own spin on the Fab Four's repertoire. In fact, they easily rank as the most-covered act in music history, with tens of thousands of recorded renditions to their name.

But some songs have inspired many more reinterpretations than others. If you want to know which tunes came out on top, we can work it out: here are eight Beatles tracks that artists just can’t seem to stop covering.

"Yesterday"

Paul McCartney famously dreamed this melody, waking up to play it on the piano while using the placeholder lyrics "scrambled eggs." The final recording features only McCartney and a string quartet—marking the first time a Beatles record left the other three members entirely off the track. This minimalist yet catchy canvas made it universally adaptable, so much so that it has been covered over 2,200 times, with famous versions by everyone from Marvin Gaye to Boyz II Men.

"Eleanor Rigby"

“Eleanor Rigby” is yet another beloved Beatles track that started entirely with McCartney. Its heavy themes and haunting strings meant later artists could completely flip the script on what a pop song could be, resulting in over 800 recorded versions. Take Aretha Franklin’s famous 1969 cover, where she changed the perspective to the first person ("I’m Eleanor Rigby..."), joining a large list that includes Ray Charles, Joan Baez, and Tony Bennett.

"And I Love Her"

It’s hard to imagine a song connecting the Fab Four to the King of Grunge, but "And I Love Her" did exactly that. By trading their usual loud pop-rock sound for a smooth bossa nova beat bolstered by a classical acoustic guitar, the Beatles created a jazz-leaning ballad that has racked up well over 600 covers. One of the most shocking came from Kurt Cobain, whose scratchy home demo was unearthed and released decades after his death, adding to a giant catalog that features Bobby Womack, John Denver, and Bob Marley.

"Blackbird"

McCartney wrote this delicate acoustic solo piece as a symbolic response to the Civil Rights movement happening in the American South. Because the original song relies on a single acoustic guitar, a metronome-like foot tap, and bird sounds, it leaves an almost blank slate that has inspired more than 600 unique renditions—including Sarah McLachlan, Neil Diamond, and Dave Grohl, who have all tried their hand at it. Most notably, Beyoncé introduced the track to a new generation on her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, beautifully honoring the song's original message.

"Michelle"

McCartney originally wrote this melody as a fake French song to mock the artsy avant-garde crowds at college parties. Years later, John Lennon convinced him to add real French lyrics and turn it into a proper track for their 1965 album Rubber Soul. “Michelle” not only took home the Grammy for Song of the Year in 1967, but the jazzy love song has logged hundreds of covers across all genres: think Diana Ross and the Supremes, Ben Harper, George Martin, and Billie Eilish.

"Let It Be"

Written during a period of intense internal conflict within the band, McCartney pinned this gospel-infused track to a comforting dream he had about his late mother. The song’s soulful vibe and soaring chorus have led to it being reimagined close to 700 times. Aretha Franklin even released her emotional take on the track in January 1970, slightly before the Beatles officially released "Let It Be."

"Something"

George Harrison wrote this romantic masterpiece, but it spent months sitting on the shelf before he finally gave up and offered it to Joe Cocker. While Cocker recorded his version first, the Beatles ultimately reclaimed the track for Abbey Road, where it became an instant classic—and, according to Frank Sinatra, “the greatest love song of the past 50 years.” Sinatra recorded "Something" multiple times himself, alongside over 600 official covers by vocal titans including Ray Charles, Shirley Bassey, and Elvis Presley.

"Hey Jude"

At over seven minutes long, "Hey Jude" was the longest single ever to top the charts in 1968, but that lengthy runtime didn’t stop other artists from immediately trying to copy it. Written by McCartney to comfort a young Julian Lennon during his parents' divorce, the song’s epic outro has been sung along to by performers and listeners alike, inspiring hundreds of covers by Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more. Duane Allman famously convinced Wilson Pickett to put an R&B spin on the song in 1968, which was so powerful that it ended up catching the attention of Eric Clapton.

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