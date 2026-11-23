The eternal romantic known for his sweet style, arresting melodies, and deep, deep voice, Barry White successfully straddled R&B, soul, and disco, recording 20 studio albums and scoring numerous hits in his lifetime.

He became synonymous with the image of the smooth-talking ladies' man, but don’t let that change your perception—White had immense talent and, outside of his well-known solo hits, you might not know that the six esteemed songs listed below were written (or co-written) by the man himself.

“It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It’s Spring)” // Felice Taylor

This sweet soul / R&B classic features all the classic Barry White ingredients—soaring melodies, sugar-coated textures, and unapologetically romantic themes. White co-penned this number with frequent collaborator, Paul Politi, and soul singer Felice Taylor was the first to release a recording in 1967.

This proved a minor hit for Taylor, but it was girl group, Love Unlimited, who also served as White's own backing singers, who laid down the best-known version in 1973. Sprinkled with R&B stardust, that single performed well on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Walkin’ in the Rain With the One I Love” // Love Unlimited

This ultra smooth 1972 R&B soul song reached #14 on the Billboard Hot 100, rising to #6 on the Billboard R&B chart. Once again, it was White's backing group, Love Unlimited, who laid down the sublime, silky vocals, with White himself featuring as a voice on the telephone during a steamy middle eight conversation.

Love Unlimited comprised of sisters Glodean and Linda James, plus their cousin, Diane Taylor. Glodean would later marry White in 1974.

“Oh Love (Well, We Finally Made It)” // Smoke

Recorded in 1972, this rattling, funky soul track is the sole release by American group Smoke—consisting of Earl Nelson, Tracey Andrews, and Bob Relf. Nelson and Relf are much better known as Bob & Earl, the singing duo who recorded several hits throughout the 1960s and '70s, including “Harlem Shuffle.” White wrote and arranged this cracking song.

“Lost Without the Love of My Guy” // Viola Wills

This is another fantastic soul number that dates back to before White’s solo career got started. The great R&B singer Viola Wills recorded the song back in 1966. Born in Los Angeles in 1939, Wills was discovered by White in 1965. Wills soon found herself performing with legends including Joe Cocker and Smokey Robinson, before her solo writing and recording career blossomed.

“I’m Under the Influence of Love” // Felice Taylor

With stabbing strings, wah-wah guitar, and oceans of soul, this excellent song, co-written by White and Paul Politi, was first recorded by Felice Taylor in the latter half of the 1960s. Love Unlimited's version, recorded in 1973, performed modestly on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts, and has since rightly earned its reputation as a favorite in the genre.

Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue recorded her own version in 2000 as part of her hit album Light Years.

“Doin’ the Banana Split” // The Banana Splits

Those of a certain age will well remember The Banana Splits—a highly distinctive children's show that ran from 1968 to 1970. The series featured the titular fictional band comprised of Fleegle the dog, Bingo the gorilla, Drooper the lion, and Snorky the elephant.

Even for the times, The Banana Splits were a whacky group. They played a brand of psychedelic bubblegum pop that was as weird and wonderful as their look. The music for the show was provided by professional musicians, including White, who wrote this funky number for the series.

Bonus: “Dream of Me (Based on Love’s Theme)” // Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

This 1993 track wasn't strictly written by Barry White, but without the great man's work, it wouldn’t exist. We include it here as a fine example of just how enduring and influential White has been over the decades.

English electronic art pop group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark constructed this beautiful synth song with a sample of “Love’s Theme”—an instrumental number penned by White in 1965. It wasn't until 1973 that White's Love Unlimited Orchestra recorded and released “Love’s Theme,” which shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100—a rare feat for a single without vocals.

20 years later, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark proved that White's writing remained as powerful and affecting when translated into in a modern style.