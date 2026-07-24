How Bruce Springsteen Turned One of America's Darkest Crimes Into a Haunting Classic

Between January 21 and 29, 1958, a 19-year-old garbageman from Lincoln, Nebraska, called Charles Starkweather went on a killing spree with his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate.

Described as a "swaggering good-for-nothing in blue jeans and a black motorcycle jacket" known to yell "go to hell" at strangers, Starkweather killed 11 people—including Fugate’s mother, stepfather, and half-sister—before he was caught and sent to the electric chair.

News of the seemingly random serial killings—a prelude to the likes of Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Jeffrey Dahmer—shocked many Americans, including singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen.

Today, the event is best remembered through the song "Nebraska," the first in Springsteen’s album of the same name. Though told from Starkweather's own perspective, it never properly explains his motives—and that's precisely the point.

How a Murder Spree Inspired a Musical Masterpiece

Caril Ann Fugate in jail. | Carl Iwasaki/GettyImages

Though widely regarded as the best album in Springsteen’s long and industrious career—including by Springsteen himself—the singer-songwriter didn’t know if any of its songs would resonate with people. His doubts weren’t unreasonable. Contrary to his previous albums, which were recorded in a studio alongside his E Street band, the songs on "Nebraska" Springsteen recorded by himself, in his bedroom.

Springsteen had tried recording them with his band, but felt that the high production quality didn’t suit their dark, intimate nature. Ultimately, he decided that his own recording—originally intended to be little more than a demo—was superior.

"Nebraska" marked an important turning point in Springsteen’s career. Although dashed dreams and harsh realities had always been a prominent part of his repertoire, this new album sounded much more hopeless.

Unlike with many of the songs on "The River," Springsteen’s focus was less on celebrating man’s resilience in the face of unyielding hardship, and more on bemoaning the seemingly cruel nature of the universe.

As he sings in the opening song, which is best listened to with the knowledge that Starkweather never gave a proper confession of his crimes: "They wanted to know why I did what I did / Well sir I guess there’s just a meanness in this world."

Springsteen later claimed that he did not create "Nebraska" with a political agenda in mind, concentrating instead on achieving a particular sound. True or not, his music is often placed in a political context—one that continues to resonate today.

Donald Trump frequently plays Springsteen’s music at his rallies, particularly "Born in the USA." This he does to the great chagrin of Springsteen himself, who knows better than anyone that his songs do not applaud or criticize American nationalism.

The Album That Almost Stayed a Demo

Bruce Springsteen and manager Jon Landau at Power Station studios in NYC, March 15, 1980. | David Gahr/Getty Images

Though certainly a response to current events, "Nebraska" also came into existence because of developments in Springsteen’s own career. Having become a superstar, he wanted to close the gap between him and his fans, and avoid turning into a sellout.

"All popular artists," Springsteen wrote in his 2016 memoir Born to Run, "get caught between making records and making music." Once he found himself in this very spot, he chose to make music.

Despite Springsteen’s doubts, "Nebraska" became both a critical and commercial success, topping U.S. and U.K. charts and selling millions of copies. Ultimately, though, it’s remembered for closing that aforementioned gap.

As E Street guitarist Steve van Zandt later said: "An artist could never get closer to his audience than this. Not because it was done with an acoustic guitar, but because he was literally singing for himself."

More Like This: