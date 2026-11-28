Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner opens in 1982 with a scrolling text about outlawed androids and the “Blade Runner Units” sent to shoot them on sight. After that, nobody ever tells you why they’re called blade runners, and that was on purpose.

“I think ‘explanations’ are the bug-bears of screenplay writing and I like to stay clear of them,” screenwriter Hampton Fancher told Vulture in 2017. The source novel won’t help either: Rick Deckard is a plain old bounty hunter in Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (1968), and blade runner is, as one literature professor’s study guide puts it, “a term which occurs nowhere in the book.”

The story starts in a doctor’s office.

The Doctor’s Smugglers

The Bladerunner by Alan E. Nourse | Publisher: Prologue Books

Alan E. Nourse practiced medicine in Washington state after getting his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1955, and he wrote science fiction on the side until 1963, when he retired from medicine to write full-time, according to Josephine Riesman’s history of the title.

In 1974, he published a novel called The Bladerunner. It’s set in a future where health care is free to those the government deems fit, but the price of treatment is sterilization. Those who are ineligible have to go to black-market doctors, and the couriers who smuggle instruments to those doctors are the bladerunners: “underground medical supply smugglers who assist black market doctors in providing health care for the ineligible,” as Cornell University Library’s exhibit on the novel and the film puts it.

Kirkus reviewed it that fall and described the hero, Billy Gimp, as Doc’s “medical supplier.”

Enter William S. Burroughs

William S. Burroughs | Paul Natkin/GettyImages

Burroughs got hold of a copy around the end of 1976, and on December 5, his assistant James Grauerholz wrote to Burroughs’s agent that the author had “liked the book very much, and in fact has begun to consider a film treatment for it,” per Vulture.

Burroughs had the treatment done by March 1977 and called it The Blade Runner, splitting Nourse’s one word into two. It’s pure Burroughs: written as a long explanation of the movie to someone named “B.J.,” packed with a civil war in greater New York and a black market in sperm, and ending with Billy realizing he’s been living in 1914 the whole time.

The film rights were given up after nobody showed any interest in making it. The treatment was later published as a book by Blue Wind Press in 1979, retitled Blade Runner (a movie) to keep it distinct from Nourse’s novel, which is a funny title for a movie nobody was making.

Fancher’s Bookshelf

Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner’ | Warner Bros./GettyImages

At the time, Fancher was working on a script of Dick’s novel under working titles like Android, Mechanismo, and Dangerous Days. A few months in, Scott asked him what Deckard actually was and what he should be called, and Fancher didn’t know.

“That night, I was looking through my books and came across a thin little volume by William Burroughs called Blade Runner,” he told Vulture. “Bingo! Everybody liked it, then later, we needed a new title other than the ones we’d been considering and Michael Deeley, the producer, said, ‘It’s staring us right in the face.’”

According to Scott, the production then approached Burroughs and bought the title for “a nominal fee,” and the end credits of the film thank Burroughs and Nourse “for the use of the title Blade Runner.” Nothing else of Nourse’s novel made it into the film: no scalpels, no smugglers, no sterilization laws, just the job title for a cop who hunts replicants.

Burroughs’s book did eventually end up in a movie, albeit a strange one. Tom Huckabee, one of its directors, folded it into the 1983 film Taking Tiger Mountain, starring a young Bill Paxton, and according to the Austin Chronicle, he paid $100 for the rights. So Ridley Scott got the title, and Bill Paxton got everything else.

The latest entry in the Blade Runner franchise, a series called Blade Runner 2099, is now streaming on Prime Video.