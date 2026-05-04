The Surprising Reason Al Pacino Turned Down the Part of Han Solo in Star Wars

It’s always interesting to hear stories of who might have been cast in a blockbuster film had Hollywood history played out a different way.

John Travolta, for instance, almost landed Tom Hanks’s Oscar-winning role in Forrest Gump (choosing to go with Pulp Fiction instead). Gwyneth Paltrow passed on Kate Winslet’s role in Titanic. Ferris Bueller was almost played by Johnny Depp, not Matthew Broderick. Madonna said no to playing Catwoman in Batman Returns, and later turned down an unspecified role in The Matrix. And Sean Connery turned down the role of Gandalf in The Lord of The Rings movies—and reportedly lost out on a near half-billion-dollar paycheck in the process.

Of all Hollywood’s almost-rans, though, perhaps one of the most unusual is this: Han Solo was almost played by Al Pacino.

Al Pacino “Didn’t Understand” the Star Wars Script

By the mid 1970s, Pacino was at the top of his game, and riding high in Hollywood having secured his third Oscar nomination (for The Godfather Part II) in as many years. At the same time, though, Hollywood was abuzz with talk of a slew of up-and-coming cutting-edge filmmakers—the “Movie Brats” as Pacino later called them—who were busy making their own stamp on the industry. Among them were the future cinematic legends Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, and George Lucas.

Lucas himself was riding high at the time, having recently picked up widespread critical acclaim (as well as a raft of his own Oscar nominations) for only his second feature film, American Graffiti, in 1973. The film had also been something of an unexpected hit at the box office too, earning more than fifty times its meager $750,000 budget.

That financial success gave Lucas the opportunity, the leeway, and the financial safety net to indulge in a grander, more ambitious, and even more unique project for his third movie—and began to put wheels in motion on his own “space opera,” called Star Wars.

Harrison Ford on the set of ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope’ | Sunset Boulevard/GettyImages

Before long, it came time to cast some of the major roles in Lucas’s audacious next film. Relative unknown Mark Hamill beat Kurt Russell to the pivotal role of Luke Skywalker. Jodie Foster, still child star under contract at Disney at the time, was forced to turn down the part of Princess Leia, which went to Carrie Fisher instead.

And when it came to rugged, smart-talking smuggler Han Solo, a number of Hollywood’s leading men were either considered for or auditioned for the part—including Burt Reynolds, Christopher Walken, and Nick Nolte. Meanwhile across in New York, a copy of the script also found its way into Al Pacino’s Broadway dressing room.

The script, and the offer to play Han Solo in Lucas’s next movie, Pacino later recalled, came with a considerably hefty paycheck. There was just one problem, though: Pacino couldn’t understand one word of the story.

“I was doing a show on Broadway at the time,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2025, “and they handed me this script, and I thought, I don’t understand ... I must be out of space myself.”

Unsure of whether to take the role (and the “fortune” he had been offered to play it), Pacino turned to his mentor, the New York actor and director Charlie Laughton, for advice. “I looked at this thing and I sent it to Charlie Loughton,” Pacino went on. “I said, ‘What do you make of this?’ He was pretty wise and he said, ‘I don’t get it, Al, I dunno. I don’t get it.’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t either. What are we going to do?’”

In the end, Pacino—still apparently nonplussed by the script and the story—turned the role down, stating simply, “I can’t play something if I don’t speak the language.’” The part eventually went to Harrison Ford, of course (who had initially stepped in only to read lines with the other, more A-list auditionees), while the movie went on to become one of the biggest in Hollywood history.

Turning it down didn’t exactly hurt Pacino’s career, of course. And what’s more, he eventually saw the funny side in saying no to one of the most iconic roles in movie history simply because he couldn’t understand it. “I said [when I turned down the role], ‘I think I’m in the mood to make Harrison Ford a career,’” he quipped.

More Star Wars Reads: