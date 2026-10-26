50 Trick Questions That Will Make You Think Twice

Few things are as satisfying as solving a tough puzzle. Fooling your favorite know-it-all with a trick question is one of them.

Even the sharpest thinkers can get tripped up when a question isn't quite what it seems. That’s because trick questions don't test how much trivia you've memorized or how many Wordle games you've won. Unlike traditional riddles, they test how easily your brain can be tricked into taking a mental shortcut.

The Anatomy of the "Aha!" Moment

Archimedes (c. 287–212 BCE), the ancient Greek mathematician and inventor, in his bath: the legendary setting of his famous "Eureka!" insight. | UniversalImagesGroup/GettyImages

Ever wonder why getting duped by a trick question feels so strangely satisfying once you learn the answer? It all comes down to how your brain comes to that revelation. When a trick question lures you into a split-second assumption, it creates a gap between what you expected and what’s actually true.

Neuroscientists call this shift from confusion to clarity an insight moment. You probably know it better as the eureka effect, named after a bathtub epiphany had by the ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes. Once the trap is lifted, the logical answer suddenly clicks into place. Your brain's reward center then doles out a dash of dopamine, delivering that coveted lightbulb moment.

You'll run into a little bit of everything on this list: questions that rely on sneaky wordplay, basic math problems disguised as complex riddles, and brainteasers that hide the solution right in plain sight.

Ready to feed or fool your brain? Whether you want to test your processing speed or take your next trivia night to the next level, these 50 trick questions will show you just how fast your first instincts can lead you astray.

50 Trick Questions With Answers

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1. A suspected burglar is brought in for questioning for a robbery that happened on the 4th of July. He tells the police he was home at the time, and a mailman verifies seeing him on his mail route. The police immediately know the mailman is lying. How?

Answer: The mail doesn't run on the 4th of July.

2. A girl leaves home and turns left three times, only to return home facing two guys wearing masks. Who are the two guys?

Answer: The catcher and the umpire.

3. A woman pushes her car to a hotel and then proceeds to tell the owner that she is bankrupt. Why?

Answer: She is playing Monopoly.

4. A man lives on the 100th floor of an apartment building. On rainy days he rides the elevator all the way up. On sunny days, he goes halfway and takes the stairs the rest of the way. Why?

Answer: The man is short and can only reach the button for the 50th floor. On rainy days, he uses his umbrella handle.

5. If you spell "sit in the tub" S-O-A-K, and "a funny story" J-O-K-E, how do you spell "the white of an egg"?

Answer: E-G-G W-H-I-T-E (not "yolk").

6. A 10-foot rope ladder hangs over the side of a boat with the bottom rung on the surface of the water. The rungs are one foot apart, and the tide goes up at the rate of 6 inches per hour. How long until three rungs are covered?

Answer: Never. The boat rises as the tide goes up.

7. If a doctor gives you 3 pills and tells you to take one pill every half hour, how long will it take before all the pills are taken?

Answer: 1 hour. You take the 1st right away, the 2nd thirty minutes later, and the 3rd thirty minutes after that.

8. A truck driver is going down a one-way street the wrong way and passes ten cops. Why is he not caught?

Answer: He was walking on the sidewalk.

9. Two mothers and two daughters went out to eat. Everyone ate one slice of pizza, yet only three slices were eaten. How is that possible?

Answer: The group was a grandmother, her daughter, and her granddaughter.

10. A deli worker is 6'1", wears size 10 shoes, and wears a medium shirt. What does he weigh?

Answer: Meat.

11. How many times can you subtract 10 from 100?

Answer: Once. After that, you are subtracting 10 from 90.

12. If it takes eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men?

Answer: No time, because the wall is already built.

13. Before Mount Everest was discovered, what was the tallest mountain on Earth?

Answer: Mount Everest.

14. You spot a boat full of people, but there isn’t a single person on board. How is that possible?

Answer: Everyone on board is married.

15. How can a girl go 25 days without sleep?

Answer: She sleeps at night.

16. Is it legal for a man to marry his widow’s sister?

Answer: No, because he is dead.

17. If you have a bowl with six apples and you take away four, how many do you have?

Answer: The four you took.

18. A young boy was rushed to the ER, but the doctor refused to operate, saying, "This boy is my son." But the doctor wasn’t the boy’s father. How could this be?

Answer: The doctor was his mother.

19. If you were running a race and passed the person in second place, what place would you be in now?

Answer: Second place.

20. How many seconds are there in a year?

Answer: Twelve (January 2nd, February 2nd, etc.).

21. How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor and not crack it?

Answer: Concrete floors are very hard to crack.

22. What 5-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

Answer: Short.

23. Can you name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday?

Answer: Yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

24. Why are 1968 pennies worth more than 1967 pennies?

Answer: Because there is one more penny in 1968 pennies than in 1967 pennies.

25. There are eight men sitting on a couch. Three legs break and six men leave. How many legs are remaining?

Answer: Five (the four legs of the two remaining men plus the one remaining couch leg).

26. What is the maximum number of times a single page of a newspaper can be folded in half by hand?

Answer: Once (after that, you are folding it in fourths, eighths, etc.).

27. If a monkey, a squirrel, and a bird are racing to the top of a coconut tree, who will get the banana first?

Answer: None, coconut trees don’t grow bananas.

28. How much dirt is there in a hole that is 3 feet deep, 6 feet long, and 4 feet wide?

Answer: None, a hole has no dirt inside.

29. How many legs does an elephant have if you count his trunk as a leg?

Answer: Four. Calling a trunk a leg doesn't make it one.

30. If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what do four and five make?

Answer: Nine.

31. How can you lift an elephant with one hand?

Answer: You can't, you'll never find an elephant with one hand.

32. A man dressed all in black is walking down a country lane with no streetlights. A black car with no lights on screeches to a halt just in time. How did the driver see him?

Answer: It was daytime.

33. The teacher asked two girls born on the same day with the same parents if they were twins. They said no and were telling the truth. How is this possible?

Answer: They were triplets.

34. If Mr. Smith’s peacock lays an egg in Mr. Jones’ yard, who owns the egg?

Answer: Peacocks don’t lay eggs.

35. Name the most recent year in which New Year’s came before Christmas.

Answer: This year. New Year’s always comes before Christmas of the same year.

36. Who’s buried in Grant’s tomb?

Answer: No one. Ulysses Grant is interred there, not buried.

37. How can you make six into an odd number?

Answer: Remove the "S" to make "IX" (Roman numeral 9).

38. How many bananas can you eat if your stomach is empty?

Answer: Just one. After that, your stomach is no longer empty.

39. What makes you young?

Answer: Adding the letters "N" and "G".

40. You have two coins that equal 30 cents, and one of them is not a quarter. Which coins do you have?

Answer: A quarter and a nickel (the nickel is the one that isn't a quarter).

41. Every single person at a restaurant got sick, except for two people who were completely fine. How is that possible?

Answer: The two people were a couple, so they weren't single.

42. What three-letter word sounds like a letter it does not contain?

Answer: Eye.

43. If seven adults can eat seven cupcakes in seven minutes, how long would it take 30 adults to eat 30 cupcakes?

Answer: Seven minutes (it takes one adult seven minutes to eat one cupcake).

44. Some months have 31 days, others have 30. How many have 28 days?

Answer: All 12.

45. What do you eat soup with if you build a fort, drive a Ford, and fill out a form?

Answer: A spoon.

46. A woman notices no air in her tire, but finds something else inside instead. What is it?

Answer: A hole.

47. How many times can you cut a cake in half?

Answer: Technically, only once.

48. If you pass the person in third place during a race, what place are you in?

Answer: Third place.

49. How many sides does a house have?

Answer: Two: an inside and an outside.

50. What gets bigger and bigger the more you take away from it?

Answer: A hole.

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