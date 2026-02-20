All 4 'Bridgerton' Seasons, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Between corsets and courtship, Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton has amassed a devoted fanbase. Since its debut in 2020, the Regency-era series has inspired swoon-worthy romance, spirited debates, and enough yearning to last a lifetime.

To add yet another scandal to Lady Whistledown's ledger, Rotten Tomatoes ranked all four seasons, and fans still can't decide which love story reigns supreme. Some viewers are under the spell of a slow burn, while others prefer an enemies-to-lovers or friends-to-lovers trope. Let's promenade through each season's Rotten Tomatoes score and revisit the characters, plots, and front-page moments that captured viewers’ attention.

SEASON 1 (2020) SCORE: 87%

Netflix | Liam Daniel

The season that set social media buzzing with desire introduced us to the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, and the smoldering Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. Their fake courtship-turned-real-romance was a Regency dream come true, complete with witty banter, high-society scheming, and a sunrise duel.

Season 1, tying for first place with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, unfolded with the Queen’s chosen diamond, Daphne, seeking a husband, and Simon attempting to avoid marriage at all costs. Their arrangement to stage affection backfired after they developed an emotional connection. The season balanced magnetic romance with family pressure and childhood trauma; topics that sparked conversations far beyond the ton.

Meanwhile, subplots added layers and depth, including Anthony Bridgerton's complicated relationship with opera singer Siena Rosso, Penelope Featherington's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, and Eloise's rebellion against societal expectations for women.

SEASON 2 (2022) SCORE: 77%

Netflix | Liam Daniel

Enter: Season 2, a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score, and the subtle art of a slow-burn romance. This time, the spotlight shifted to the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, and the proudly opinionated Kate Sharma. Adapted loosely from Julia Quinn's second novel, their story swapped fake romance for enemies-to-lovers with palpable tension.

In the first few episodes, Anthony enters the marriage mart determined to find a wife for duty, not for love. He sets his sights on Edwina Sharma, only to find himself continually entangled with her fiercely protective older sister, Kate. What follows is a long game of loving glances, near-misses, and emotionally restrained declarations.

Yearning takes center stage this season, leaving some viewers reaching for their popcorn, and others impatient for the leads to unite. Subplots explored Eloise’s budding infatuation with printing apprentice Theo Sharpe, and her increasing fascination with Lady Whistledown, as well as Penelope’s tangled web of secrets.

SEASON 3 (2024) SCORE: 87%

Netflix | Liam Daniel

Season 3 handed the quill to Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The friends-to-lovers trope had been simmering since the first season and finally boiled over. With an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score, the large majority of viewers were pleased with the direction of the plot.

The season opens with a confident Colin returning home from his travels, only to discover Penelope had grown tired of pining for him. She seeks a husband who values her for more than her usual wallflower antics. And so begins flirtation lessons, steamy carriage rides, and the partial unveiling of Lady Whistledown.

Season 3, tying for first place with a score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, explores themes of forgiveness, identity, and the true cost of keeping secrets. The season also spun storylines highlighting Francesca Bridgerton’s entrance into society and her budding romance with the Earl of Kilmartin, Eloise’s fractured friendship with Penelope, and the ever-chaotic Featherington household.

SEASON 4 (2026) SCORE: 82%

Netflix | Liam Daniel

No longer a mystery in Lady Whistledown's ledger, the first part of Season 4 arrives with an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score.

This season shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton, the family artist and free spirit, whose romance progresses in a Cinderella-like fashion. A masquerade ball sets the stage for his meeting with Sophie, a woman whose hidden identity adds intrigue to what begins as fleeting enchantment and evolves into something more. Where earlier seasons leaned into passion and yearning, Season 4 embraces self-discovery and questions of class.

Allergic to anything conventional, Benedict is forced to confront the vulnerability, courage, and commitment that love requires. Sophie, meanwhile, transforms the traditional fairytale into a story grounded in genuine emotion as each episode reveals something new about her troubled past.

Subplots continue to evolve across the ton. Lady Danbury quarrels with the Queen, and Lady Whistledown's presence holds attention. And how can we forget about Bridgerton family matriarch Violet and her newly kindled romance with Lady Danbury's brother, Lord Marcus Anderson?

Will Season 4 be the diamond of the series?

