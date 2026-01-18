10 Things We Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Bridgerton is coming back for a fourth season, and this time it’s a Cinderella-style love story starring the Bridgerton family’s resident charmer, Benedict. Since its 2020 debut, the Regency-era romance has captivated fans, who have eagerly followed the love lives of the Bridgerton children season after season. Season 4 is already the talk of the ton, thanks to juicy details dropped by Netflix and the cast ahead of its release. But you don't have to turn to Lady Whistledown to get the lowdown. Here you'll find everything we know about Bridgerton season 4 to date.

1. Bridgerton season 4 will premiere on January 29, 2026.

Fans received the ultimate Christmas present when Netflix dropped the full trailer for Bridgerton season 4 in December 2025. The preview gave viewers a glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) storyline as he faces pressure from his mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), to finally settle down. Netflix also confirmed that season 4, part one, would arrive on Thursday, January 29, 2026, with the first four episodes, followed by part two on February 26, 2026.

2. Season 4 will be based on An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Because season 3 adapted the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, season 4 backtracks to the third book in Julia Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman. The third season centered on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and his friends-to-lovers arc with Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan), while season 4 shifts the spotlight to Benedict and his fairytale romance.

3. Season 4 will follow Benedict Bridgerton's love story.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The second-oldest Bridgerton, Benedict (Thompson), finally takes center stage in his own love story in season 4. His long-standing reluctance to settle down shifts when he meets the captivating Sophie (Ha) at a masquerade ball in the first episode, sparking a Cinderella-esque quest to find her.

4. Yerin Ha will play Sophie Baek, who is based on Sophie Beckett from the books.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

One of the biggest casting updates for season 4 is Yerin Ha’s role as Sophie Baek. Inspired by Sophie Beckett from Julia Quinn’s novels, the character’s surname was updated as a nod to Ha’s Korean heritage. Sophie is a clever maid who also appears in society as the mysterious Lady in Silver—though Benedict doesn’t realize they’re the same person—making her central to his romance and one of the season’s key sources of intrigue.

5. Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey will be back for Season 4.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Fans can look forward to familiar faces returning in season 4, including the eldest Bridgerton brother and his wife, whose romance unfolded in season 2. Simone Ashley reprises her role as Kate Sharma, while Jonathan Bailey returns as Anthony Bridgerton, keeping the family at the heart of the story.

6. Season 4 adds fresh faces, including Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, and Katie Leung.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Mayfair society welcomes several newcomers in season 4, including Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), Sophie’s formidable employer. With her are her daughters, Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei), groomed to shine as debutantes—and hopefully catch the eye of a suitable husband.

7. The story kicks off at a masquerade ball.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Cinderella who? Not only does this love story involve stepsisters and a maid, but in true fairytale fashion, a masquerade ball held by Lady Bridgerton, where Benedict and Sophie first lock eyes and sparks fly. Sophie leaves her glove behind when she flees at midnight, but takes Benedict’s heart with her.

8. Many key scenes take place at Benedict’s country estate, My Cottage.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Benedict’s country estate, My Cottage, is the backdrop for many key moments in season 4. Away from London, he and Sophie share quieter, personal scenes that deepen their romance. It’s also the setting for one of the season’s steamiest moments. The season 4 trailer teased the scene, showing Sophie struggling to look away as Benedict emerges from a freezing lake.

9. Filming for Season 4 ran longer than any other season.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Production for the fourth season of Bridgerton began in spring 2024 and continued into 2025. According to Nicola Coughlan, the shoot lasted longer than previous seasons—stretching to about nine months—and officially wrapped in June 2025, as Netflix later revealed in a compilation video.

10. The Bridgerton babies are here.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Season 4 offers a glimpse of the next generation of Bridgertons. Fans will see more of Colin and Penelope’s little one, Elliot, whose bright red hair was revealed by Coughlan in an Instagram post. They’ll also get their first look at Anthony and Kate’s newborn, born during the couple’s trip to India.