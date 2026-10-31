You unlock this door with the key of imagination; beyond it is another dimension where Rotten Tomatoes has ranked all five original Twilight Zone seasons.

The Twilight Zone took over television screens from 1959 to 1964, inviting the people of Earth into "a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind," of "both shadow and substance, of things and ideas."

The science-fiction series, hosted by Rod Serling, spanned 156 episodes, each with different characters and plots that drew you deeper into The Twilight Zone. Just when viewers thought they had the story figured out, a supernatural (sometimes horrific and psychological) plot twist transpired, leaving you with a moral lesson.

The series as a whole received a 92 % on Rotten Tomatoes, earning top praise from the review site. They also ranked each season individually, with a few scoring higher than others. But which season was the best, and which fell short on the Tomatometer?

SEASON 1 - 100%

The first episode of The Twilight Zone premiered in October 1959 and immediately captivated viewers with a storyline they would never forget, though not the case for the main character. Mike Ferris wanders into the small town of Oakwood, with no idea who he is or why he is there. Hours go by, and he realizes he is entirely alone, but is it all just a simulation?

The season continues with favorites like "Mr. Denton on Doomsday," "The Four of Us Are Dying," "The Fever," "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," "Mr. Bevis," and "A World of His Own."

Rotten Tomatoes gave Season 1 of The Twilight Zone a perfect rating.

SEASON 2 - 100%

Rotten Tomatoes also gave Season 2 a perfect score, which upheld the horror and speculative appeal of the first season.

The second season of The Twilight Zone opens with "King Nine Will Not Return," in which World War II pilot James Embry is on a plane that crashes into the desert. When he wakes up, his crew is gone. Wandering through the desert and seeing strange visions in the sky, he wakes up in a hospital 17 years later, triggered by news headlines of the incident. Was Embry experiencing PTSD, or was there actually something supernatural occurring in his hospital room?

The season proceeds with "Eye of the Beholder," "A Most Unusual Camera," "A Penny for Your Thoughts," "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?," and the finale, "The Obsolete Man."

SEASON 3 - 90%

Premiering in 1961, the third season of The Twilight Zone begins with an episode about an apocalyptic battle and two enemy soldiers. Throughout the episode, the soldiers, a man and a woman, learn to like each other despite being on opposing sides. With no one left on Earth, they must work together to survive, though hostile and tense.

Other episodes from this season include "The Shelter," "The Mirror," "It's a Good Life," "To Serve Man," "Little Girl Lost," "Nothing in the Dark," and "The Changing of the Guard."

Rotten Tomatoes gave the third season a 90%, with the Critics Consensus being that the season "manages to overturn an uneven structure with some superb writing that borders on profound and some of the finest half hours in the series' history."

SEASON 4 -86%

Season 4 of The Twilight Zone ranked lower than previous seasons with an 86% on the Tomatometer (tied for last).

The first episode of this season, "In His Image," follows 35-year-old Alan Talbot, who struggles with homicidal urges and memory issues. He discovers he is actually an android with a malfunction. In the end, Alan is deactivated, and the scientist who created him assumes his identity... and his fiancée!

Other episodes in Season 4 include "Valley of the Shadow," "Printer's Devil," "On Thursday We Leave for Home," "No Time Like the Past," and "The Bard."

Season five of The Twilight Zone premiered in 1963 with "In Praise of Pip," which follows bookie Max, who learns his son has been wounded at war. Max becomes mortally wounded himself and finds his way to an amusement park where he relives happy memories with a younger version of his son and prays to God to spare his son's life in exchange for his own. Pip recovers and finds himself in the same park by the end of the episode.

Rotten Tomatoes scored this season an 86%, like the fourth season, once again tied for last, saying that "portions of these episodes are diminished by unfortunate clichés."

Other Season 5 episodes include "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," "Living Doll," "The Old Man in the Cave," "Ninety Years Without Slumbering," "The Masks," and "The Bewitchin' Pool."

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