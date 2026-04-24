5 of the Best Brunch Spots in America, According to Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is known for his ability to find—and devour—some of the wildest and most deep-fried dishes across America. He’s lent his talent for this to everything from seafood to barbecue joints, and of course, to breakfast and brunch foods.

Brunch and Fieri may not immediately seem to be an obvious match. Fieri is more connected to fried chicken and heavy, meaty dishes rather than matcha and eggs—and indeed, he isn’t a huge fan of early-morning breakfasts in general, and typically skips them. But of course, the television show host and restaurateur has found a number of brunch spots across the U.S. that match up perfectly with his taste in extravagantly greasy, deep-fried food and classic American fare. Here are some of his favorites.

Matt’s Big Breakfast - Phoenix, AZ

Fieri featured Matt’s Big Breakfast in season three of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Founded in 2004, Matt’s uses quality ingredients to make breakfast foods from scratch, and it hit the spot for Fieri, who heaped praise on the institution’s waffles. “It's got a really nice crust to it. Look at it inside there. You see how nice and light and airy?” he said. “Really good. I could eat that waffle again in a heartbeat. You could convert non-breakfasters,” he continued. He also tried the establishment’s breakfast pork chops, which came soaked in homemade pesto sauce, and called the dish “money.”

Katalina’s - Columbus, OH

Katalina’s is where Fieri sunk his teeth into a dulce de leche-smothered pancake balls that he called “outstanding” and “dynamite.” He enjoyed devouring the pancake balls with the side of spicy bacon that came with them, and also praised the establishment’s fried chicken sandwich. Katalina’s uses mostly organic ingredients to create elaborate twists on Southern staples, and clearly, it satisfied Fieri quite a bit.

From Scratch - Carmel, CA

Fieri praised this spot’s creative take on brunch, which he called “old-school in hyperdrive” in reference to their tendency to put unique and ambitious twists on classic brunch staples. He particularly enjoyed their extreme double sausage biscuits and gravy, which sounds like a dish tailor-made for Fieri if there ever was one. Loaded up with gravy, chili-covered sausage patties, and cheddar cheese, it’s not hard to see why this dish made Fieri so happy.

Magnolia Pancake Haus - San Antonio, TX

Fieri claimed that this establishment’s pancakes were “raising the bar on breakfast” when he visited it on an episode of his show. He was particularly fond of the spot’s crispy corned hash, calling it “an orchestra of flavor” and “the way it's supposed to be done.” This spot claims to serve “San Antonio’s Best Breakfast” and is known for its buttermilk pancakes.

Pies 'n' Thighs - Williamsburg, NY

Pies 'n' Thighs serves up classic Southern food right in New York City. Ranked Fieri’s favorite restaurant in New York by Mashed, Fieri has paid this female-founded establishment two separate visits on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He seems to particularly relish the savory buckwheat waffles and fried chicken. The restaurant also offers plenty of brunch options that include eggs—which Fieri famously dislikes—as well as other Southern brunch staples that, of course, include plenty of opportunities to devour chicken and waffles, just like Fieri.

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