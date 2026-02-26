8 Best BBQ Joints in America, According to Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has tasted his way across the country on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, trying everything from crawfish cheesecake to Neapolitan pizza. But his true passion has to be barbecue: he got his first smoker at age 12, was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2012, and even runs a handful of BBQ restaurants.

Along the way, he’s uncovered some of America’s best barbecue joints, featuring classics like Texas brisket and Memphis ribs, as well as inventive creations like a duck B.L.T. If smoked ribs and pulled pork sandwiches are what you’re craving, this list of Fieri-approved barbecue restaurants across America is the ultimate guide.

Pecan Lodge - Dallas, Texas

Brisket at Pecan Lodge in Dallas, TX. | Pecan Lodge

Fieri loves this barbecue joint so much that he’s featured it on not just one, but two episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He first stopped by in 2012, when it was still a small stand at the Dallas Farmers Market, and returned more than a decade later after owners Justin and Diane Fourton opened a brick-and-mortar in Deep Ellum in 2014. While the smoky brisket is a standout, Fieri also raves about the slow-smoked pulled pork sandwich. Crowd favorites include pork and beef ribs and the "Hot Mess": a barbacoa-stuffed sweet potato loaded with cheese, chipotle cream, and butter.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q - Atlanta, Georgia

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q delivers a hearty taste of Texas in Atlanta, with twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox smoking brisket and pork by the ton each week. Fieri has paid various visits to the spot on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, digging into the indulgent Fox Bros. “Burger," a hickory-smoked brisket patty topped with pimento cheese, peppered bacon, and all the fixings. For the full experience, there’s also the aptly named Everything Plate, piled high with the brothers’ slow-smoked specialties.

Louie Mueller's Barbecue - Taylor, Texas

Beef Ribs at Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, TX. | Louie Mueller Barbecue

Brisket is "serious business" at this Texas BBQ institution—so much so that Fieri sets aside his usual preference for pork in favor of the juicy, pepper-crusted beef. Founded in 1949, the restaurant is like a Texas time capsule, from its smoke-stained walls to the same classic recipes cooked by three generations of Muellers. Today, the founder’s grandson runs the pit, loading meats in the dark of night for hours of slow smoking. The result? Tender beef ribs, brisket, and sausages that have Texas locals lining up around the block.

Honky Tonk BBQ (Chicago, Illinois)

Smoked Chicken Sandwich from Honky Tonk BBQ in Chicago, IL. | Honky Tonk BBQ

You don’t have to head to the South for award-winning barbecue. This Chicago joint—now known simply as The Tonk—specializes in Memphis-style ’cue, which Fieri sampled during his visit in 2009. He piled his plate high with the restaurant’s famed pulled pork, though the menu also features beef tips, ribs, and three signature sauces to slather on top. Founder Willie Wagner started his smoke show on the road before opening the brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2007, bringing authentic Memphis barbecue to the Windy City.

Southern Soul Barbeque - St. Simons Island, Georgia

Could it get any better than barbecue on the beach? On Georgia’s St. Simons Island, Southern Soul Barbeque serves up sweet, slow-smoked ribs from a converted 1950s gas station. Each rack is coated in brown sugar and tupelo honey, creating a sticky-sweet glaze that balances the pit’s deep, woody smoke. Fieri also sampled the pulled pork—and even a standout pastrami sandwich—during his 2010 visit.

Grand Ole BBQ y Asado - San Diego, California

Texas-style barbecue meets California comfort food at Grand Ole BBQ y Asado. Fieri called the spot “off the hook” after trying the massive El Borracho beef ribs, topped with house-made queso and pickled red onion relish—and it’s easy to see why. In 2015, former rock band tour manager Andy Harris teamed up with Chef Ami Cisneros to bring authentic Central Texas barbecue to San Diego, and it quickly became a staple for smoked meat. The restaurant also shines with smoky brisket and tender pulled pork, slow-cooked over oak- and mesquite-fired pits for extra depth of flavor.

One90 Smoked Meats - Dallas, Texas

Spicy Brisket Sandwich from One90 Smoked Meats in Dallas, TX. | One90 Smoked Meats

It's no secret that Texas is a hotspot for barbecue, and Fieri has tried his fair share in the Lone Star State. One of his top stops on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is One90 Smoked Meats, a small-batch craft meat shop on Northwest Highway in East Dallas. Opened in 2015, chef Kyle St. Clair served Fieri brisket so tender that he joked, “You don’t even need a knife; you can cut that with a bad look.” The brisket shines on the Spicy Brisket Sandwich, stacked on a brioche bun with roasted poblano and smoked cheddar. One90 also serves inventive takes on classic sandwiches, like the D.L.T., a duck twist on the traditional BLT, alongside other smoked specialties.

Locale BBQ Post - Wilmington, Delaware

From pickles to pork butt, this Delaware barbecue joint turned a small idea into a smoky sensation. Chef Daniel Sheridan, who ran the Wilmington Pickling Company, teamed up with fellow food lovers Mike Gallucio and Justin Mason to open Locale BBQ Post in 2015. Fieri stopped by on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, sampling the famous Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich and the hearty Everything Chili—and his choice of the chicken salad over ribs or brisket says it all. All meats are slow-smoked over cherry wood, giving them a subtly sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with pickles. Today, the restaurant continues to draw crowds for expertly smoked barbecue and inventive local flavors.