Many people think a cold drink isn't complete without ice. It’s not unusual for restaurants to serve soda, water, and cocktails with ice cubes to keep beverages cold and refreshing. In the United States, serving drinks with ice is practically the norm. However, some health experts encourage diners to think twice before ordering or accepting a drink with ice.

Why worry about ice? Ice served in restaurants raises questions about cleanliness and digestion. Although seemingly harmless, the ice in your beverage can harbor unwanted bacteria and affect how quickly your body processes food.

It's refreshing, sure, but is it safe to drink? Let's take a closer look at the potential risks of consuming restaurant ice.

IS CONSUMING RESTAURANT ICE SAFE?

Ice might look clear and clean, but the way it's made and stored in restaurants could cause a few internal issues. Many restaurants rely on ice machines to produce large quantities of ice throughout the day. These machines become riddled with bacteria if they aren't cleaned regularly and properly. When maintenance is overlooked, germs grow inside the machine and contaminate the ice it produces.

Once the contaminated ice ends up in a customer's glass, those bacteria don't stay frozen; they melt and filter through the water you're drinking. As the cubes dissolve, microbes mix with the liquid just in time for you to take a sip.

Another issue is the source of the water used to make the ice. If the ice is made with regular tap water rather than filtered water, it might not match the quality of the beverage itself. For example, someone might pay for bottled water with a meal but still end up drinking melted tap water from the ice cubes in the glass.

More often than not, restaurants have a water filter attached to their ice machines. But if your ice has an unsettling taste, odor, and color, it might be contaminated.

Moral of the story: ice may not be as clean as it looks. Even though restaurants are expected to follow hygiene rules, ice machines aren't always cleaned as frequently as they should be, which can allow bacteria to build up over time.

DOES ICE SLOW YOUR DIGESTION?

In addition to hygiene concerns, ice can also potentially affect your digestion. Health experts note that cold beverages consumed during meals might slow down the digestion process.

In some cases, drinking icy beverages in tandem with meals can also increase the possibility of experiencing acid reflux and can slow the breakdown of food in the digestive system. While evidence suggests that cold drinks can trigger acid reflux symptoms in certain individuals, some professionals argue that the digestive impact of cold water is a myth because the bodyregulates temperature so rapidly that it has no significant impact.

While having ice in your drink from time to time is unlikely to cause major health risks, it can still trigger digestive discomfort. Because of this, some people ask for water without ice, especially when eating.

(NO) ICE ICE BABY

Ice has become a typical part of dining culture at restaurants, particularly in places where people expect their beverages to be very cold. However, some medical professionals suggest it might be a habit worth reconsidering.

Ice machines that aren't routinely cleaned can harbor bacteria that enter your body with each gulp, and cold beverages can interfere with digestion and increase the risk of experiencing acid reflux.

Asking for drinks without ice or checking whether a restaurant uses filtered water is a great way to exclude bacteria from your dining experience and improve your overall digestive health.