The Valentine’s Day Chocolate Everyone in Your State Is Searching For

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and chocolate is in everyone's search history. Whether you identify as a hopeless romantic, a last-minute shopper, or a foodie in need of a sweet treat, Americans across the country are turning to Google to find the perfect chocolate for themselves and their loved ones. This year, the data reveals a deliciously predictable (and somewhat surprising) medley of traditions and trends.

From heart-shaped boxes to trendy international treats, here's what your state can't stop Googling, and what each search reveals about how Americans celebrate love.

SENTIMENTAL SEARCHES

karandaev/GettyImages

When it comes to chocolate cravings, a few items emerge as clear favorites. The most-searched terms nationwide include "box," "Dubai," "heart," "roses," and "strawberries."

Let's unwrap the data.

The search "box" proves that tradition takes the crown. This is the chocolate version of the saying, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” The classic assorted chocolate box, complete with random fillings and that one caramel everyone fights over, remains the go-to Valentine’s Day gift. It’s not just nostalgic; it’s also easy to share and likely to please everyone, sparing you the guesswork of choosing your date’s favorite flavor.

"Heart" searches show that shape matters. Chocolates shaped like hearts are more than candy; they are irresistible symbols of love. There's something especially romantic about removing the ribbon from a box of chocolates when it's shaped like a heart, just like the candies inside

Then there's "roses." People searched this topic either to find flowers to accompany their chocolates or to look for rose-shaped chocolates. Both are wonderful ideas guaranteed to please your loved one. Chocolate roses combine two Valentine's staples into one sugar-coded solution. They don't die. They don't need watering. And they are definitely easier to snack on!

Looking up "strawberries" brings a hint of indulgence. Few desserts elevate an occasion quite like chocolate-covered strawberries. They come across thoughtfully prepared, even if all you did was purchase strawberries and chocolate from the store hours before your date.

And finally, "Dubai." This search likely points to the viral chocolates inspired by global candy trends. It suggests that some shoppers aren't just returning to the basics this Valentine's Day; they're looking for unique sweets that add a special touch.

STATE-BY-STATE SWEET TOOTH

Google Trends

So, which type of chocolate is your state craving?

22 states across the country searched for “box,” hinting at a fondness for tradition and timeless romantic gestures. People in these states are likely in pursuit of the perfect box of chocolates for their Valentine. Meanwhile, 10 states searched for “heart,” eight for “Dubai,” seven for “strawberries,” and, to the dismay of flower-enthusiasts everywhere, only three states searched for "Roses."

THE LAST BITE

mphillips007/GettyImages

At the end of the day, Valentine's chocolate searches reveal a simple truth: no matter where you live, love is still best expressed in the form of a sweet treat. The message remains the same regardless of the style of chocolate. It’s the sentiment behind the sweets that matters most when you ask someone to be your Valentine, but the chocolate certainly doesn’t hurt.