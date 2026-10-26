The Most Popular Cereal From the Year You Were Born

Cereal has been a breakfast staple for well over a century.

Some call it the "Breakfast of Champions" (thanks to Wheaties); others enjoy it as an after-dinner snack or even a meal replacement. The concept dates back to the 1800s, and it wasn’t always rainbow-colored marshmallows and chocolate.

THE HISTORY OF CEREAL

Kellogg's Sanitarium Scene | Underwood Archives/GettyImages

The first cereal was actually served in a sanatorium in upstate New York. According to The Guardian, Dr. James Caleb Jackson mixed water with dried graham flour pieces to create "granula," and softened it with milk. Jackson created granula to support digestion, which he believed was connected to health issues plaguing his patients.

Thirty years later, at a sanitarium in Michigan, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg and his brother Will accidentally invented flaky cereal, later calling it "granola." One of their patients, C.W. Post, created Grape-Nuts in 1897, and just like that, the cereal revolution began! Wheaties hit shelves in the 1920s, Cheerios in the ‘40s, and Sugar Frosted Flakes in the ‘50s.

Things got a bit more colorful in the '60s with the first versions of Froot Loops and Lucky Charms, followed by Cocoa Pebbles in the ‘70s, Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the ‘80s, and Reese’s Puffs in the ‘90s.

TURN-OF-THE-CENTURY REBRANDS

Tiger Woods On The Cover Of The New Wheaties Box | Getty Images/GettyImages

Many of these classic cereals rebranded into the new century, with more cartoons and celebrities, brighter colors, and, of course, more sugar. This led to the rise of organic grains in the 2000s from brands like Kashi and Nature’s Path, advertising less sugar and a healthier start to your day.

Depending on the decade you grew up in, you probably remember seeing one of these cereals on a TV commercial and begging your parents for it during the next grocery run.

Frosted Flakes were "gr-r-reat," Lucky Charms were "magically delicious," and Snap! Crackle! and Pop! were running the show… even if you were "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!"

Whether you were more of a Pop-Tart kid or couldn’t wait to sit down with your bowl of cereal at breakfast, one cereal lined the most shelves the year you were born. Chances are, it was even in your parents’ pantry as you were learning to crawl!

Here’s the most beloved cereal from the year you were born, according to Eat This, Not That!.

THE MOST POPULAR CEREAL EACH YEAR FROM 1970 TO 1999

1970

Honeycomb

1971

Fruity Pebbles

1972

Count Chocula

1973

Pink Panther Flakes

1974

Magic Puffs

1975

Golden Grahams

1976

Kellogg’s Concentrate Cereal

1977

Crazy Cow Cereal

1978

Cookie Crisp

1979

Waffelos

1980

Powdered Donutz

1981

Banana Frosted Flakes

1982

Marshmallow Krispies

1983

Smurf Berry Crunch

1984

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

1985

C-3POs Cereal

1986

Circus Fun

1987

Ice Cream Cones Cereal

1988

Cröonchy Stars Cereal

1989

Nintendo Cereal System

1990

Honey Bunches of Oats

1991

Cinnamon Mini Buns

1992

Berry Berry Kix

1993

Sprinkle Spangles

1994

Pop-Tarts Crunch

1995

Reese’s Puffs

1996

Waffle Crisp

1997

Oreo O’s

1998

French Toast Crunch

1999

Reptar Crunch

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