Dessert is a never-ending, ever-evolving menu of delicious confections crafted to fill your stomach and put a smile on your face, but most importantly, it’s whatever you want it to be.

It can be a chocolate cake lined with candles for a birthday, several pies covering the table at your annual office Christmas party, or fruity gelatin to wrap up a potluck.

The best part about dessert is that it doesn’t necessarily have to be reserved for a special occasion or saved for after dinner. As Earth spins on its axis and so much remains out of our control, we can at least decide when we want a sweet treat.

You can have two, or even three, scoops of ice cream on a Tuesday night, or enjoy a chocolate bar just because! Want a cookie with your morning coffee or a lemon bar between lunch and dinner? You probably deserve it.

Perhaps the best thing about desserts is that there's always something new (or old) to sink your teeth into.

New recipes appear in cookbooks every day, while old favorites are passed down and enjoyed decades later. Many find comfort and nostalgia in making desserts their relatives scribbled down in family recipe books. Others find it cathartic to walk into the kitchen and create something of their own. And some just want to buy a pint of ice cream, put it in a bowl, and call it a day. And that’s fine, too!

So grab a fork, a spoon, or your hands (we won’t judge) and get ready to dig into the most popular dessert from the year you were born, according to Taste of Home.

60 YEARS OF POPULAR DESSERTS

1940

Bread pudding | Ormuzd Alves/GettyImages

Best-Ever Bread Pudding

1941

Sweet Homemade Pineapple Upside Down Cake | bhofack2/GettyImages

Classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

1942

lemon Chiffon cake | Hana-Photo/GettyImages

Lemon Chiffon Cake

1943

zia_shusha/GettyImages

Lemon Frosted Fruit Bars

1944

Shoofly Pie | slovegrove/GettyImages

Shoofly Pie

1945

Cake | hipokrat/GettyImages

Moist Lazy Daisy Cake

1946

homemade carrot cake | Froggery/GettyImages

Carrot Sheet Cake

1947

plate of molasses cookies | dlerick/GettyImages

Giant Molasses Cookies

1948

Whoopie Pie | Alexandra Grablewski/GettyImages

Old-Fashioned Whoopie Pies

1949

Slice of banana cream pie on plate with slices of banana | HannamariaH/GettyImages

Old-Fashioned Banana Cream Pie

1950

FotografiaBasica/GettyImages

Homemade Chocolate Pudding

1951

Piece of Hummingbird cake | Aiselin82/GettyImages

Hummingbird Cake

1952

Homemade Holiday Buttered Rum Cake | bhofack2/GettyImages

Rich Rum Cake

1953

Lemon Pie | LauriPatterson/GettyImages

World's Best Lemon Pie

1954

icebox cake | hayaship/GettyImages

Icebox Cake

1955

Homemade strawberry layered Jello | yumehana/GettyImages

Layered Strawberry Jell-O Mold

1956

Coconut Chiffon Cake | PeachLoveU/GettyImages

Coconut Chiffon Cake

1957

Madeira ring loaf cake | Q77photo/GettyImages

Madeira Cake

1958

Marbled bundt cake | VeselovaElena/GettyImages

Cherry Chocolate Marble Cake

1959

Homemade Toasted Baked Alaska | bhofack2/GettyImages

Baked Alaska

1960

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

1961

Homemade Sweet Ambrosia Fruit Salad | bhofack2/GettyImages

Ambrosia

1962

Tetiana Shvets/GettyImages

Million Dollar Cake

1963

koksikoks/GettyImages

Stained Glass Gelatin

1964

creacart/GettyImages

Chocolate Fudge Cake

1965

mtreasure/GettyImages

Frozen Grasshopper Torte

1966

DebbiSmirnoff/GettyImages

Banana Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

1967

amberleeknight/GettyImages

Hello Dolly Bars

1968

viennetta/GettyImages

Key Lime Pie

1969

Orange into Chocolate Fondue | GMVozd/GettyImages

Orange Chocolate Fondue

1970

Homemade Pina Colada pie | mapik27/GettyImages

Creamy Pina Colada Pie

1971

Chocolate mousse | Dziggyfoto/GettyImages

Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse

1972

ac_bnphotos/GettyImages

No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake

1973

Sock-It-To-Me Cake | PhotoEuphoria/GettyImages

Sock-It-to-Me Cake

1974

Watergate Salad | bhofack2/GettyImages

Watergate Salad

1975

Trifle Dessert | filo/GettyImages

Berry Trifle

1976

Sweet Homemade Banana Pudding | bhofack2/GettyImages

Easy Banana Pudding

1977

Moncherie/GettyImages

Easy Fresh Strawberry Pie

1978

rainmax/GettyImages

Black Forest Chocolate Torte

1979

jenifoto/GettyImages

New York Cheesecake

1980

Lemon pudding | WS Studio/GettyImages

Lemon Pudding Dessert

1981

Mud Pie Slice | Marta Ortiz/GettyImages

Mud Pie

1982

poke cake | bonchan/GettyImages

Strawberry Poke Cake

1983

French Silk Pie | pamela_d_mcadams/GettyImages

French Silk Pie

1984

red velvet cake | mayina/GettyImages

Red Velvet Cake

1985

Frozen Yogurt | NightAndDayImages/GettyImages

Frozen Yogurt

1986

Chocolate layered cake | Oleksandr Sytnyk/GettyImages

Easy Four-Layer Chocolate Dessert

1987

anutr tosirikul/GettyImages

Pecan Pumpkin Bars

1988

Lava Chocolate Cake | HausOnThePrairie/GettyImages

Lava Chocolate Cakes

1989

Tiramisu | Pinkybird/GettyImages

Tiramisu

1990

lemon bars | olvas/GettyImages

Lemon Bars

1991

MSPhotographic/GettyImages

Mudslide Cheesecake

1992

MSPhotographic/GettyImages

Rocky Road Ice Cream

1993

DebbiSmirnoff/GettyImages

Flourless Chocolate Torte

1994

Homemade Powdered Sugar Puppy Chow | bhofack2/GettyImages

Puppy Chow

1995

Chocolate chip cookie cake | arina7/GettyImages

Cookie Cake

1996

Dirt Cake | nkeskin/GettyImages

Dirt Cake

1997

Dark chocolate cake made on buttermilk and cola | Bartosz Luczak/GettyImages

Coca-Cola Cake

1998

Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar | bhofack2/GettyImages

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars

1999

juliannafunk/GettyImages

Confetti Cake

2000

gollykim/GettyImages

Vanilla Bean Cupcakes

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