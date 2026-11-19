Dessert is a never-ending, ever-evolving menu of delicious confections crafted to fill your stomach and put a smile on your face, but most importantly, it’s whatever you want it to be.
It can be a chocolate cake lined with candles for a birthday, several pies covering the table at your annual office Christmas party, or fruity gelatin to wrap up a potluck.
The best part about dessert is that it doesn’t necessarily have to be reserved for a special occasion or saved for after dinner. As Earth spins on its axis and so much remains out of our control, we can at least decide when we want a sweet treat.
You can have two, or even three, scoops of ice cream on a Tuesday night, or enjoy a chocolate bar just because! Want a cookie with your morning coffee or a lemon bar between lunch and dinner? You probably deserve it.
Perhaps the best thing about desserts is that there's always something new (or old) to sink your teeth into.
New recipes appear in cookbooks every day, while old favorites are passed down and enjoyed decades later. Many find comfort and nostalgia in making desserts their relatives scribbled down in family recipe books. Others find it cathartic to walk into the kitchen and create something of their own. And some just want to buy a pint of ice cream, put it in a bowl, and call it a day. And that’s fine, too!
So grab a fork, a spoon, or your hands (we won’t judge) and get ready to dig into the most popular dessert from the year you were born, according to Taste of Home.
60 YEARS OF POPULAR DESSERTS
1940
Best-Ever Bread Pudding
1941
Classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
1942
Lemon Chiffon Cake
1943
Lemon Frosted Fruit Bars
1944
Shoofly Pie
1945
Moist Lazy Daisy Cake
1946
Carrot Sheet Cake
1947
Giant Molasses Cookies
1948
Old-Fashioned Whoopie Pies
1949
Old-Fashioned Banana Cream Pie
1950
Homemade Chocolate Pudding
1951
Hummingbird Cake
1952
Rich Rum Cake
1953
World's Best Lemon Pie
1954
Icebox Cake
1955
Layered Strawberry Jell-O Mold
1956
Coconut Chiffon Cake
1957
Madeira Cake
1958
Cherry Chocolate Marble Cake
1959
Baked Alaska
1960
Cherry Cream Cheese Pie
1961
Ambrosia
1962
Million Dollar Cake
1963
Stained Glass Gelatin
1964
Chocolate Fudge Cake
1965
Frozen Grasshopper Torte
1966
Banana Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
1967
Hello Dolly Bars
1968
Key Lime Pie
1969
Orange Chocolate Fondue
1970
Creamy Pina Colada Pie
1971
Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse
1972
No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake
1973
Sock-It-to-Me Cake
1974
Watergate Salad
1975
Berry Trifle
1976
Easy Banana Pudding
1977
Easy Fresh Strawberry Pie
1978
Black Forest Chocolate Torte
1979
New York Cheesecake
1980
Lemon Pudding Dessert
1981
Mud Pie
1982
Strawberry Poke Cake
1983
French Silk Pie
1984
Red Velvet Cake
1985
Frozen Yogurt
1986
Easy Four-Layer Chocolate Dessert
1987
Pecan Pumpkin Bars
1988
Lava Chocolate Cakes
1989
Tiramisu
1990
Lemon Bars
1991
Mudslide Cheesecake
1992
Rocky Road Ice Cream
1993
Flourless Chocolate Torte
1994
Puppy Chow
1995
Cookie Cake
1996
Dirt Cake
1997
Coca-Cola Cake
1998
Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars
1999
Confetti Cake
2000
Vanilla Bean Cupcakes