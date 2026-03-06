6 Best Breakfast Spots in the U.S., According to Guy Fieri

If you think breakfast is just a way to start the day, think again. From coast to coast, Guy Fieri has uncovered some of the most memorable, over-the-top morning meals America has to offer. True to the first word of his show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, breakfast often shines brightest at greasy spoons across the country. In each episode, the Mayor of Flavortown dives fork-first into everything from breakfast pork chops to biscuits and gravy burritos, proving that the first meal of the day can, in fact, be the best. Here are six of the top breakfast spots in the U.S., handpicked (and devoured) by Fieri himself.

Magnolia Pancake Haus - San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio breakfast staple may have “pancake” in the name, but it was a savory dish that drew Guy Fieri in 2011 for the "Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner" episode of Diners, Drive‑Ins and Dives. Fieri got a front-row seat in the kitchen, watching the family-owned restaurant’s chefs in action. The recipe that piqued his interest—and hunger? Corned beef hash, made with housemade brisket that’s brined and cooked into tender corned beef. Mixed with golden-brown potatoes and topped with two eggs, it’s an elevated take on the classic diner favorite—so flavorful that Fieri described it as “an orchestra of flavor.” And for those who like to finish breakfast on a sweet note, he also raved about Magnolia Pancake Haus’s apple pfannekuchen, a cinnamon-sugar–infused "apple pancake scramble" that’s as indulgent as it sounds.

Full Belly Deli - Reno, NV

Can’t choose between biscuits and gravy or a breakfast burrito? At Full Belly Deli in Reno, Nevada, you don’t have to. The eatery combines both breakfast favorites into one handheld dish: its biscuits-and-gravy burrito, which Fieri tried in 2020 on his "Off the Beaten Path" episode. During his second visit to the casual spot, the diner devotee dug into the giant burrito, which features sausage gravy, cheddar, buttery biscuits, crispy hash browns, and a fried egg, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Of course, the ingredient that brings the burrito’s flavor to new heights is the homemade gravy, made with both chorizo and breakfast sausage. Sounds like a lot of food? Guy thought so too, joking, “It’s for the whole family, I see,” when he was presented with the breakfast burrito. Still, Fieri and the deli’s many returning customers agree that it just works: "It isn't overly heavy," Guy confirmed after digging in.

Katalina’s - Columbus, OH

When it comes to breakfast, you can’t go wrong with the classics—but a little creativity never hurts. That’s where Katalina’s comes in, a Columbus, Ohio, cafe famous for its pancake balls. These fluffy, bite-sized pancakes are filled with homemade dulce de leche, dusted with powdered sugar, and sometimes served with maple syrup and sweet-and-spicy bacon. Guy Fieri visited in 2021 and got a behind-the-scenes look at the pancake balls being cooked in their signature Abelskiver pan. He called the combination of thick caramel sauce, fluffy pancakes, crunchy bacon, and syrup “dynamite,” noting that the flavors somehow come together perfectly in every bite.

Lake Effect Diner - Buffalo, NY

Buffalo isn’t just known for its wings: Lake Effect Diner has put the city on the map for its inventive takes on classic breakfast fare. The ‘50s diner with a twist makes nearly everything in-house, from blueberry pancakes to house-cured ham. Fieri tried both, along with Italian-style fish and mac and cheese, when he visited in 2009 for the “Legacies” episode, commenting on its "scratch cooking gone wild" approach. The highlight of Fieri’s meal? Smoked ham served with rich red-eye gravy, which gets its name from the mix of coffee and ham drippings it’s made of. “This is very tender, flavorful ham for sure,” he said after getting a taste.

From Scratch Restaurant - Carmel, CA

If biscuits and gravy are your breakfast obsession, From Scratch should be at the top of your list. This Carmel diner lives up to its name, making nearly everything in-house daily, from flaky, buttery biscuits to rich sausage gravy. On the show, Guy Fieri tackled their biscuits and gravy with gusto, calling the biscuits “the bomb” and marveling at the way cheddar and a touch of sambal chili paste added both flavor and subtle heat. The dish comes complete with a cheesy biscuit, a sausage patty, and plenty of savory gravy, a hearty take on a classic Southern staple that’s just one reason the restaurant is beloved by Central California locals and Fieri alike.

Matt's Big Breakfast - Phoenix, AZ

Sunny skies and Camelback Mountain aren’t the only reasons to visit Phoenix: Matt’s Big Breakfast, located conveniently downtown, is a must for food fanatics, too. Unlike your average diner, Matt’s focuses on cooking everything from scratch with fresh, never frozen ingredients. Fieri first tried their simple but show-stopping waffles on the show in 2008, and returned over a decade later to get his fix of the local favorite breakfast food. The Mayor of Flavortown noted the waffles’ crisp exterior and airy interior, going so far as to say, “You could convert non-breakfasters.” From the fresh-squeezed orange juice to the basil-pesto-marinated breakfast chops, the unassuming diner shows that even simple dishes can be elevated with care and quality ingredients.

