5 Best Restaurants in the U.S., According to Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has eaten more meals in front of the camera than most of us will eat in a lifetime. He's visited grease pits, culinary classics, and hole-in-the-wall treasures in every region of the U.S., wearing his signature sunglasses that multiple generations know to be synonymous with the best food reviews around. When the Mayor of Flavortown says a restaurant is special, it’s not just good TV; it’s a guarantee of quality recognized nationwide.

Fieri doesn’t keep his favorites a secret, and his picks aren’t about popularity. The five restaurants that left the biggest impression are places that made him drool over each bite and laugh in the face of calorie counting, all in one savory moment.

Together, Fieri’s top spots, recorded by LoveFood, piece together the story of American cuisine. They’re not connected by price or location; they’re united by soul (food, of course). Each restaurant delivers robust, no-nonsense dishes and gives back to its community.

When you’ve dined everywhere, the places you revisit must be in a league of their own. From Midwestern meat havens to modest desert taco joints, these five restaurants define the spirit of Flavortown.

Let’s dig in!

1. LA SCAROLA - CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

Taking the top spot is La Scarola, a beloved Italian American restaurant situated in Chicago's West Loop, featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Sidestepping the modern twists of trendy Italian eateries, this restaurant is famous for generous, hearty portions and recipes rooted in tradition.

At La Scarola, both plates and stomachs overflow, sauces are rich, and everyone leaves feeling satisfied. Fieri has dubbed this one of his favorite restaurants in the country, not just in Chicago. From crave-worthy pasta to perfectly seasoned calamari, this spot embodies everything the Mayor of Flavortown looks for in a five-star meal: generous portions, bold flavor, and a down-to-earth atmosphere that celebrates great food and the people enjoying it.

2. OLNEYVILLE N.Y. SYSTEM - PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND

Hot dogs don't usually inspire devotion, but Olneyville N.Y. System has managed to turn a humble sausage into a local obsession and one of Fieri's all-time favorite stops.

Here, "hot wieners" are served "all the way," a local phrase referring to a specific combination of meat sauce, mustard, onions, and celery salt. It's messy. It's savory. It's absolutely impossible to eat politely, which is half the fun. Fieri has labeled these some of the best hot dogs he's ever consumed, which is high praise for a man who's encountered this American delicacy in almost every form imaginable.

3. ROBERTO'S TACO SHOP - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Las Vegas is famous for being over the top, but Roberto's Taco Shop is beloved for the opposite. No frills, no celebrity chef advertisements, just deeply satisfying Mexican food that Guy Fieri has raved about since his college days.

That level of loyalty says a lot. Whenever Fieri returns to Vegas, Roberto's is still his go-to for carne asada burritos that make him feel at home in Flavortown. It's a reminder that food doesn't need to be fancy to be legendary. Sometimes the best meal is one that tastes exactly the same every time you eat it.

4. TOM'S BARBECUE - MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE

Tom's Barbecue is the definition of a Tennessee classic. This Memphis staple has been feeding locals for over half a century, serving slow-cooked meats prepared with patience and a deep respect for smoke.

Fieri has praised Tom's for embodying everything great barbecue should be: melt-in-your-mouth meat, undeniable flavor, and a relaxed environment that lets the food speak for itself. The rib tips are so irresistible, you’ll abandon your napkin and dive in without hesitation. There’s no reinvention here; just pure mastery. In a city populated with endless barbecue joints, Tom’s stands out by doing what it’s always done. With barbecue like this, you really can’t go wrong.

5. KUMA'S CORNER - CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

Is Fieri partial to the Windy City, or do its restaurants truly rise above the rest? With two Chicago spots making his top five, you can’t help but wonder.

Kuma’s Corner crafts colossal burgers that are just as fun to marvel at as they are to eat. With a menu inspired by heavy metal music and unapologetic flavors, Kuma’s has achieved cult status in Chicago and earned a permanent place on Guy Fieri’s list of America’s best restaurants.

What makes this place so special isn’t just the size of their burgers (though they're pretty impressive). It's the creativity, combining spicy peppers, specialty cheeses, and creamy sauces that seem stacked with a purpose. One burger, inspired by rock icons Black Sabbath, has especially captured Fieri’s admiration. Kuma's Corner isn't low-key about their menu, and that's exactly what keeps customers coming back for more.