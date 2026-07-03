5 of the Best Hot Dog Spots in America, According to Guy Fieri

Glizzys, franks, dogs: they're a (slightly suspicious) street food that somehow seems quintessentially American despite their Central European roots. Maybe it’s the mountains of toppings, from bacon to cream cheese, we Americans pile on, or maybe it’s the mystery meat. Either way, we definitely know how to do a hot dog right.

While the Fourth of July is a perfect excuse to throw some dogs on the grill, odds are there’s a mom-and-pop shop that does them even better in ways you can't even imagine. Guy Fieri would probably agree: his many road trips for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives have turned up a fair share of these iconic joints. Turns out, the humble hot dog is more than just a ballpark snack. Whether they're serving them deep-fried, loaded with chili, or clocking in at over a foot long, these are five of the best spots to grab a hot dog, according to the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

Super Duper Weenie - Fairfield, CT

New Englander Hot Dog

Fieri was so wowed by this Connecticut sausage shop that he couldn't stop at just one visit. It's come a long way since its 1992 debut as a food truck, but it still delivers on a big promise. Super Duper Weenie is big on toppings—and freshness. All condiments are made from scratch and locally sourced, from relish to chili.

Fieri’s pick is the "New Englander," a split-and-griddled dog topped with bacon, sauerkraut, mustard, onions, and that signature house-made sweet relish. It’s the kind of quality that makes you wonder why everyone else bothers with store-bought toppings.

G&A Restaurant - Baltimore, MD

Coney Island Hot Dog

G&A may be a bit further down the East Coast than the home of the modern hot dog, but its Coney Island-style dogs are as authentic as they come. The classic Greek-American diner first opened its doors in 1927 and has supplied the Baltimore area with Coney dogs ever since. Fieri, of course, tried their hitmaker, topped with mustard, onions, and chili.

The secret to the signature dog? Their homemade Coney Island chili sauce—or, as the Triple D host calls it, a "crazy meat concoction." It’s a mix of ground beef, chili powder, celery salt, and some top-secret spices that elevate the no-frills frankfurter to the top of Fieri’s list. G&A isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, and that’s exactly why it’s still standing.

Hillbilly Hot Dogs - Lesage, WV

Homewrecker Hot Dog

If you’re looking for a light bite, go somewhere else. Hillbilly Hot Dogs is all about the "go big or go home" mindset, especially when it comes to meat. The shop is famous for the "Homewrecker," a hefty, three-pound hot dog featuring a 15-inch deep-fried frank buried under two pounds of toppings like jalapeños, habanero sauce, nacho cheese, and slaw. Fieri dove in solo; if you manage to do the same—and finish in under 12 minutes—you can even walk away with a free t-shirt to prove you survived the experience

Fab Hot Dog - Reseda, CA

Deep Fried Hot Dog

Fab Hot Dogs does it all, from Chicago-style to New Jersey Italian hot dogs, and somehow, they do every style justice. That applies to their original creations as well—especially the deep-fried "rippers." Paying homage to the owner’s New Jersey heritage, the "Bald Eagle Ripper" takes a specialty imported frank and deep-fries it until it’s crunchy in ways you’d never expect from a hot dog. It’s then slathered in their signature "Bald Eagle" sauce, a custom blend of mustard, relish, shredded cabbage, carrots, and Hatch chili powder.

Even more adventurous is their "Fab Burrito Dog"—two dogs wrapped up with chili, cheese, onions, and mustard in a flour tortilla. Fieri was a huge fan of the creativity coming out of their condiment department, specifically calling out their sweet-and-spicy onion relish.

Belly and Snout - Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Sisig Hot Dog

The signage in front of this Koreatown food stall is more than just a quirky name; it’s a preview of what’s on the menu. It’s all about Filipino-American fusion, and their "Sisig Hot Dog" is the headliner. The name is a nod to the star ingredient: sisig, a savory mixture of chopped pork belly and pig snout, which is piled high atop a homemade frank.

A longtime lover of pork, Guy was all about this glizzy. To cut through all that meaty goodness, the dog is topped with pickled red onion, radish, green onion, and a fried egg, all brightened up with a splash of calamansi.

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