5 of the Best Mac and Cheese Spots in America, According to Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has a lot of opinions about food. The host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has shared his take on everything from seafood restaurants to the best burger spots in the U.S. He’s also lent his penchant for all things fried and greasy to numerous different restaurants of his own, including Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen & Bar and the fast food chain Chicken Guy!

The famously spiky-haired chef and television personality also has some opinions on mac n’ cheese, and he even has his own mac and cheese recipe. Called “Mac Daddy Mac n’ Cheese,” this extremely popular recipe brings cheeses, shallots, garlic, and bacon together into one creamy, flavorful dish.

When he’s not whipping up his own loaded mac and cheese delights, though, Fieri can sometimes be found trying mac and cheese all across the U.S. Here are some of his favorites.

Sweetie Pie’s Mac n’ Cheese - St. Louis, Missouri

Gnocchi Mac and Cheese recipe | The Washington Post/GettyImages

Fieri visited this St. Louis spot specifically to try its mac and cheese. In an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, he first learns owner Robbie Montgomery’s recipe—a blend of Velveeta cheese, cheddar, Colby jack cheese, and macaroni combined with plenty of butter and other additions. The result seemed to please Fieri, who said that if he had a stool and a bib, he’d “stay there all day.” He also called the dish “ridiculous” and “off the hook.”

Boston Burger Company - Boston, Massachusetts

Fieri featured this restaurant on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives specifically because of its “Mac Attack” burger—which is what it sounds like: a burger loaded up with mac and cheese and crispy bacon inside. Fieri called it “ridiculous in the burger world” and “pretty gangster.”

The Tee Off Bar N’ Grill - San Francisco, California

This San Francisco restaurant was owned by Paul and Crystal Gross, who put their own luxury spin on bar food and delighted Fieri with their take on mac and cheese. Their recipe involves adding sautéed pancetta—or Italian bacon—to a blend of heavy cream and four cheeses, which is all spread over ditalini noodles. “You could sell this,” Fieri said when he tried the dish, to which the owner responded, “I already do!”

Clarkston Union Bar & Grill - Clarkston, Michigan

Located in a former church, this diner now serves up elaborate comfort food. In 2011, Fieri dug into this spot’s legendary take on mac and cheese and christened it “the most macked mac and cheese.” The pasta dish is made with béchamel sauce and several cheeses as well as a crunchy bread-crumb topping, and has been a local staple since the 1990s.

Tally Mac Shack - Tallahassee, Florida

Fieri featured this restaurant on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and waxed rhapsodic about its special Dynamite Mac, a Cuban-inspired dish that blends pork, mustard, and pickles over creamy mac and cheese. “It’s an over-the-top flavor bomb that doesn't eat like any mac and cheese you've ever had,” Fieri said of the dish, describing the restaurant’s food as “so killer.”

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