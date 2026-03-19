6 Best Pizza Places in America, According to Guy Fieri

It’s hard to remember a time before Guy Fieri ruled Flavortown, guiding food fanatics across the country to the most crave-worthy spots on his hit series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. But his catchphrase didn’t just appear out of thin air—though it might have been a result of thin crust. Of all the foods he’s devoured on Triple D, pizza is what led to the discovery of Flavortown, a mythical state of mind Fieri enters after a truly unforgettable bite. He coined the phrase while talking about a giant pizza, exclaiming, “Look at this thing! It’s like the steering wheel on the bus going to Flavortown.” And just like that, the Mayor of Flavortown was born.

Pizza is in Fieri’s blood, not just because of how many pies he’s tried on his show, but also because of his Italian heritage. He even legally changed his last name from Ferry to Fieri in 1995 as a nod to his roots, so it’s no surprise pizza ranks among the many dishes he’s spotlighted on his show. From Korean-inspired pies in the Midwest to pickle pizza in the middle of Alaska, Fieri has tracked down standout slices that live up to the Flavortown name, and below, you can find his very favorites.

Pizzeria Lola - Minneapolis, MN

Pizzeria Lola is all about adding a little pizzazz to your ‘za, and the Lady ZaZa is a perfect example. On an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy Fieri tried their popular Korean-inspired pie, topped with Korean sausage, gochujang, scallions, sesame, a soy-chili glaze, and plenty of kimchi, and rated it “just dynamite.” Founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim, Pizzeria Lola blends wood-fired pizza with Korean flavors that both locals and visitors can’t get enough of. Fieri also sampled the My Sha-Roni during his visit, a classic wood-fired pie loaded with pork sausage and pepperoni for pizza purists.

Little Bettie Pizza & Snacks - Memphis, TN

The only thing better than a slice of pizza is a cold beer to wash it down with—and at Little Bettie Pizza & Snacks, a petite pizzeria located inside a downtown Memphis brewery, you can do just that. Much like Guy Fieri, Little Bettie draws inspiration from all over, from its thin New Haven–style crust to the New Orleans–inspired toppings on its Louisiana Dauterive pizza. The star of Fieri’s visit? The Thud Butt: a creamy, cheesy, crumbly, and downright “trippy” pie, according to Fieri. With a base of ricotta cream, mortadella, and stracciatella cheese, plus a brown butter pistachio topping, it’s easy to see why he called it “a different dimension of pizza” on an episode of his show.

Pastabilities - Syracuse, NY

Guy Fieri is no stranger to New York–style pizza, but there’s a reason he travels upstate for an Italian-American pie at Pastabilities. The cozy eatery—a staple in Syracuse since the 1980s—specializes in all kinds of carbs, from pasta dishes to its famous homemade stretch bread and hot tomato oil. The Mayor of Flavortown didn’t even need to get to the main courses before deciding to feature it on the “Best of Pizza” special of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. His favorite dish turned out to be a showstopping appetizer: the Duck Bacon Flatbread Pizza, topped with smoked duck bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella, tart cherries, shallots, pepper, and a pomegranate drizzle. Fieri gave the flatbread the high honor of being “one of the best duck dishes I’ve ever had,” but other creations he tried, like the baked meatballs and spicy rigatoni, aren’t to be missed either.

Pinky G’s - Jackson Hole, WY

The third time's a charm at Pinky G’s, which Fieri featured not once, not twice, but three times on his show. Jackson Hole is known for many things, from its powdery peaks to wonderful wildlife, but you probably wouldn’t expect New York-style pizza to be one of them. Hand-tossed pies with unique toppings are the bread and butter of this award-winning joint, which Fieri worked with to make his own pizza, Guy’s Pie, featuring garlic oil, ricotta, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted chicken, shredded pepperoni, and both hot sauce and blue cheese dressing. What started as a low-key spot for skiiers to refuel quickly caught—and kept—Fieri’s attention after he tried the Funky Chicken Pizza, coated in basil pesto and layered with marinated chicken, ricotta, red onions, artichoke hearts, and mozzarella, on Triple D.

Weights and Measures - Houston, TX

Carrots on pizza might sound counterintuitive, but you’ll just have to trust the Mayor of Flavortown on this one. The pie that caught Fieri’s eye on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Weights and Measures’ Roasted Carrot Pizza, which looks more like a work of art than an entrée, thanks to its colorful layers, including a French soubise sauce base, Gruyère cheese, Fresno pepper, and thinly sliced carrots marinated and roasted until tender. A finishing touch of homemade dukkah, a Middle Eastern spice blend, gave Fieri “goosebumps” and helped solidify the pie’s spot among his “top three most unique pizzas.”

Hungry Robot - Fairbanks, AK

Hungry Robot in interior Alaska brings wonderfully weird, wood-fired pizza to one of the most remote corners of the country. Guy Fieri featured the pizzeria’s pickle-loaded Dilly Dilly on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, calling it a “destination pizza.” Pickles take center stage on this Detroit-style pie, but it’s the homemade Italian sausage, mozzarella, garlic white sauce, and “Dilly Drizzle”—a creamy garlic dill ranch—that take it over the top. “You get me a spoon, I’ll just eat this as a cold soup,” Fieri joked after trying the sauce.

More Like This: