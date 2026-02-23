5-Letter Words Ending in ‘Er’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

If you’re hunting for five-letter words that end with a certain pair of letters, you might be tackling a crossword or aiming for a high Scrabble score. But the odds are much higher that you’re staring at a Wordle screen, willing a solution to magically appear before your six attempts run out.

Wordle was created in 2021 by Josh Wardle and has since become part of many people’s morning routines—or a relaxing wind-down after work. Since then, hundreds of words, from kazoo to guava, have been used as solutions to the daily puzzle, but countless five-letter words still haven’t made an appearance.

To save your streak on a day when the word ends in Er, here’s a curated list of over 150 useful options. These words range from common everyday choices like buyer and diver to slightly less obvious options like hewer and toper, giving you plenty of tactical flexibility. A few handy tips: words with frequently used vowels like a, e, or i can help you uncover multiple letters at once, while common consonants like t, n, d, l, and s often precede “er,” and repeated letters can narrow possibilities further.

Not all words ending in Er are created equal. Some have already appeared as Wordle solutions, so it’s worth steering clear of them if you’re hoping to maximize your guesses. For instance, words like lover or rider might feel tempting, but you’ll want to save your attempts for fresher options that haven’t been used yet. Below the main list, we’ve flagged words that have already been Wordle solutions in the past, helping you avoid wasted guesses.

So whether you’re aiming to protect your Wordle streak or impress friends with your vocabulary, this list of five-letter words ending in Er is your ultimate cheat sheet. Keep it handy, experiment with different guesses, and maybe you’ll even discover a new "word of the day" along the way.

5-Letter Words Ending in Er That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

AIDER BIKER BLUER BONER BORER BOWER BRIER BUYER CABER CAGER CANER CARER CASER CAVER CODER COMER COPER CUBER CURER CUTER DARER DATER DICER DIMER DIRER DIVER DOPER DOTER DOWER DOZER DUPER EASER EATER EIDER ELVER FACER FADER FAKER FARER FIFER FILER FIRER FIVER FLEER FLIER FREER FRYER GAGER GAPER GIVER GLUER HAVER HAZER HEWER HEXER HIDER HIKER HIRER HIVER HOLER HONER HOPER HUGER ICIER INKER JAPER KITER LACER LADER LAKER LAMER LAXER LIBER LIFER LIGER LIKER LOPER LURER MILER MIMER MITER MOPER MUSER MUTER NAMER NITER NOSER NOTER OCHER OGLER OILER ONCER ORMER OSIER PACER PAGER PATER PAVER PETER PIKER PILER PINER PUKER RAGER RAKER RAPER RATER RAVER RAWER RICER ROGER ROPER RULER SAGER SAWER SAYER SEDER SEXER SHOER SHYER SIXER SIZER SLYER SOLER SORER SPIER TATER TAXER TILER TITER TOPER TOYER TRIER TUNER TYPER UMBER URGER VAPER VEXER VILER VOMER VOWER WADER WAKER WAXER WIDER WIPER WIRER WISER WRIER ZONER

5-Letter Words Ending in Er That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions