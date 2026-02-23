Mental Floss

5-Letter Words Ending in ‘Er’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Don’t let JAPER or HEWER stump you.
ByNitya Rao|
Letter blocks edited from: Wordle, Berrely, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain; (Background) Justin Dodd/Mental Floss

If you’re hunting for five-letter words that end with a certain pair of letters, you might be tackling a crossword or aiming for a high Scrabble score. But the odds are much higher that you’re staring at a Wordle screen, willing a solution to magically appear before your six attempts run out.

Wordle was created in 2021 by Josh Wardle and has since become part of many people’s morning routines—or a relaxing wind-down after work. Since then, hundreds of words, from kazoo to guava, have been used as solutions to the daily puzzle, but countless five-letter words still haven’t made an appearance.

To save your streak on a day when the word ends in Er, here’s a curated list of over 150 useful options. These words range from common everyday choices like buyer and diver to slightly less obvious options like hewer and toper, giving you plenty of tactical flexibility. A few handy tips: words with frequently used vowels like a, e, or i can help you uncover multiple letters at once, while common consonants like t, n, d, l, and s often precede “er,” and repeated letters can narrow possibilities further.

Not all words ending in Er are created equal. Some have already appeared as Wordle solutions, so it’s worth steering clear of them if you’re hoping to maximize your guesses. For instance, words like lover or rider might feel tempting, but you’ll want to save your attempts for fresher options that haven’t been used yet. Below the main list, we’ve flagged words that have already been Wordle solutions in the past, helping you avoid wasted guesses.

So whether you’re aiming to protect your Wordle streak or impress friends with your vocabulary, this list of five-letter words ending in Er is your ultimate cheat sheet. Keep it handy, experiment with different guesses, and maybe you’ll even discover a new "word of the day" along the way.

5-Letter Words Ending in Er That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

AIDER

BIKER

BLUER

BONER

BORER

BOWER

BRIER

BUYER

CABER

CAGER

CANER

CARER

CASER

CAVER

CODER

COMER

COPER

CUBER

CURER

CUTER

DARER

DATER

DICER

DIMER

DIRER

DIVER

DOPER

DOTER

DOWER

DOZER

DUPER

EASER

EATER

EIDER

ELVER

FACER

FADER

FAKER

FARER

FIFER

FILER

FIRER

FIVER

FLEER

FLIER

FREER

FRYER

GAGER

GAPER

GIVER

GLUER

HAVER

HAZER

HEWER

HEXER

HIDER

HIKER

HIRER

HIVER

HOLER

HONER

HOPER

HUGER

ICIER

INKER

JAPER

KITER

LACER

LADER

LAKER

LAMER

LAXER

LIBER

LIFER

LIGER

LIKER

LOPER

LURER

MILER

MIMER

MITER

MOPER

MUSER

MUTER

NAMER

NITER

NOSER

NOTER

OCHER

OGLER

OILER

ONCER

ORMER

OSIER

PACER

PAGER

PATER

PAVER

PETER

PIKER

PILER

PINER

PUKER

RAGER

RAKER

RAPER

RATER

RAVER

RAWER

RICER

ROGER

ROPER

RULER

SAGER

SAWER

SAYER

SEDER

SEXER

SHOER

SHYER

SIXER

SIZER

SLYER

SOLER

SORER

SPIER

TATER

TAXER

TILER

TITER

TOPER

TOYER

TRIER

TUNER

TYPER

UMBER

URGER

VAPER

VEXER

VILER

VOMER

VOWER

WADER

WAKER

WAXER

WIDER

WIPER

WIRER

WISER

WRIER

ZONER

5-Letter Words Ending in Er That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

AFTER

ALTER

AMBER

ANGER

BAKER

BALER

BOXER

CAPER

CATER

CHEER

CIDER

CORER

COVER

COWER

CYBER

DEFER

DETER

DINER

DRYER

EAGER

ELDER

EMBER

ENTER

ETHER

FEVER

FEWER

FIBER

FINER

FIXER

FLYER

FOYER

GAMER

GOFER

GONER

HATER

HOMER

HOVER

HYPER

IDLER

INFER

INNER

INTER

JOKER

LAGER

LASER

LATER

LAYER

LEVER

LINER

LIVER

LOSER

LOVER

LOWER

MAKER

METER

MINER

MISER

NEVER

NICER

OFFER

OLDER

ORDER

OTHER

OTTER

OUTER

OWNER

PAPER

PARER

PIPER

POKER

POWER

RACER

REFER

RIDER

RIPER

ROVER

ROWER

RUDER

SEVER

SKIER

SOWER

SUPER

SURER

TAPER

TIGER

TIMER

TOWER

TUBER

UDDER

ULCER

UNDER

UPPER

USHER

UTTER

VOTER

WAFER

WATER

WOOER

