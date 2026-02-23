5-Letter Words Ending in ‘Er’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

If you’re hunting for five-letter words that end with a certain pair of letters, you might be tackling a crossword or aiming for a high Scrabble score. But the odds are much higher that you’re staring at a Wordle screen, willing a solution to magically appear before your six attempts run out.
Wordle was created in 2021 by Josh Wardle and has since become part of many people’s morning routines—or a relaxing wind-down after work. Since then, hundreds of words, from kazoo to guava, have been used as solutions to the daily puzzle, but countless five-letter words still haven’t made an appearance.
To save your streak on a day when the word ends in Er, here’s a curated list of over 150 useful options. These words range from common everyday choices like buyer and diver to slightly less obvious options like hewer and toper, giving you plenty of tactical flexibility. A few handy tips: words with frequently used vowels like a, e, or i can help you uncover multiple letters at once, while common consonants like t, n, d, l, and s often precede “er,” and repeated letters can narrow possibilities further.
Not all words ending in Er are created equal. Some have already appeared as Wordle solutions, so it’s worth steering clear of them if you’re hoping to maximize your guesses. For instance, words like lover or rider might feel tempting, but you’ll want to save your attempts for fresher options that haven’t been used yet. Below the main list, we’ve flagged words that have already been Wordle solutions in the past, helping you avoid wasted guesses.
So whether you’re aiming to protect your Wordle streak or impress friends with your vocabulary, this list of five-letter words ending in Er is your ultimate cheat sheet. Keep it handy, experiment with different guesses, and maybe you’ll even discover a new "word of the day" along the way.
5-Letter Words Ending in Er That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions
AIDER
BIKER
BLUER
BONER
BORER
BOWER
BRIER
BUYER
CABER
CAGER
CANER
CARER
CASER
CAVER
CODER
COMER
COPER
CUBER
CURER
CUTER
DARER
DATER
DICER
DIMER
DIRER
DIVER
DOPER
DOTER
DOWER
DOZER
DUPER
EASER
EATER
EIDER
ELVER
FACER
FADER
FAKER
FARER
FIFER
FILER
FIRER
FIVER
FLEER
FLIER
FREER
FRYER
GAGER
GAPER
GIVER
GLUER
HAVER
HAZER
HEWER
HEXER
HIDER
HIKER
HIRER
HIVER
HOLER
HONER
HOPER
HUGER
ICIER
INKER
JAPER
KITER
LACER
LADER
LAKER
LAMER
LAXER
LIBER
LIFER
LIGER
LIKER
LOPER
LURER
MILER
MIMER
MITER
MOPER
MUSER
MUTER
NAMER
NITER
NOSER
NOTER
OCHER
OGLER
OILER
ONCER
ORMER
OSIER
PACER
PAGER
PATER
PAVER
PETER
PIKER
PILER
PINER
PUKER
RAGER
RAKER
RAPER
RATER
RAVER
RAWER
RICER
ROGER
ROPER
RULER
SAGER
SAWER
SAYER
SEDER
SEXER
SHOER
SHYER
SIXER
SIZER
SLYER
SOLER
SORER
SPIER
TATER
TAXER
TILER
TITER
TOPER
TOYER
TRIER
TUNER
TYPER
UMBER
URGER
VAPER
VEXER
VILER
VOMER
VOWER
WADER
WAKER
WAXER
WIDER
WIPER
WIRER
WISER
WRIER
ZONER
5-Letter Words Ending in Er That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions
AFTER
ALTER
AMBER
ANGER
BAKER
BALER
BOXER
CAPER
CATER
CHEER
CIDER
CORER
COVER
COWER
CYBER
DEFER
DETER
DINER
DRYER
EAGER
ELDER
EMBER
ENTER
ETHER
FEVER
FEWER
FIBER
FINER
FIXER
FLYER
FOYER
GAMER
GOFER
GONER
HATER
HOMER
HOVER
HYPER
IDLER
INFER
INNER
INTER
JOKER
LAGER
LASER
LATER
LAYER
LEVER
LINER
LIVER
LOSER
LOVER
LOWER
MAKER
METER
MINER
MISER
NEVER
NICER
OFFER
OLDER
ORDER
OTHER
OTTER
OUTER
OWNER
PAPER
PARER
PIPER
POKER
POWER
RACER
REFER
RIDER
RIPER
ROVER
ROWER
RUDER
SEVER
SKIER
SOWER
SUPER
SURER
TAPER
TIGER
TIMER
TOWER
TUBER
UDDER
ULCER
UNDER
UPPER
USHER
UTTER
VOTER
WAFER
WATER
WOOER
