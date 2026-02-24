5-Letter Words Ending in "IE" to Give You a Leg Up in Wordle

If you’re a word game-lover with an internet connection, chances are you might have stumbled across the game Wordle. This word game was originally created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer named Josh Wardle, and was first conceptualized as a gift for his partner. It was released in 2021 and quickly soared in popularity, and it has since become a beloved obsession played by millions of people each day.

“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle told The New York Times of the game's success in 2022. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”

Wordle has its roots in table games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles, and of course, word games in general have been around for a very long time—even authors like Lewis Carroll have tried their hands at creating them, and oral word games like Crambo date back to the 1600s. Wordle is just the latest in a long line of successful word games, but but its simplicity and easily shareable nature have made it a beloved daily habit for many people.

Of course, Wordle requires a vast knowledge of highly specific five-letter words—and if you need a little extra help brainstorming some words that end with “ie,” we’ve got you covered with this list. “Ie” is an extremely common suffix added to the end of words. It often transforms ordinary words into terms of endearment—think “sweet” into “sweetie”—and is a Scottish variation of the suffix “y.” Often, it’s added to the end of names to create cute nicknames, and it's also commonly found in rooted in varying types of cultural slang.

Read on to discover a list of five-letter words ending in “ie” sure to give you an extra leg up in your Wordle endeavors, and check out our list of strategic opening words to use and five-letter words ending in “ER” for even more help on your Wordle journey.

5-Letter Words Ending in "IR" That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

AERIE AGGIE BAGIE BELIE BIKIE BOGIE BOSIE CADIE CAVIE CURIE CUTIE DIXIE DOGIE DOWIE DOXIE EYRIE FAKIE FIRIE FOLIE FOXIE FUGIE GENIE GYNIE HOMIE JUVIE KYLIE LOVIE MAMIE MAVIE MOBIE MOXIE NEWIE NIXIE OFFIE OLDIE OLLIE OORIE OZZIE POKIE PUMIE PYXIE RAMIE REGIE RETIE ROWIE RUDIE TATIE TAWIE TOWIE TOZIE UMPIE UPTIE VEGIE VOGIE WIFIE YITIE YOWIE ZOWIE

5-Letter Words Ending in "IE" That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions