5-Letter Words Ending in "IE" to Give You a Leg Up in Wordle

If you’re a word game-lover with an internet connection, chances are you might have stumbled across the game Wordle. This word game was originally created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer named Josh Wardle, and was first conceptualized as a gift for his partner. It was released in 2021 and quickly soared in popularity, and it has since become a beloved obsession played by millions of people each day.
“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle told The New York Times of the game's success in 2022. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”
Wordle has its roots in table games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles, and of course, word games in general have been around for a very long time—even authors like Lewis Carroll have tried their hands at creating them, and oral word games like Crambo date back to the 1600s. Wordle is just the latest in a long line of successful word games, but but its simplicity and easily shareable nature have made it a beloved daily habit for many people.
Of course, Wordle requires a vast knowledge of highly specific five-letter words—and if you need a little extra help brainstorming some words that end with “ie,” we’ve got you covered with this list. “Ie” is an extremely common suffix added to the end of words. It often transforms ordinary words into terms of endearment—think “sweet” into “sweetie”—and is a Scottish variation of the suffix “y.” Often, it’s added to the end of names to create cute nicknames, and it's also commonly found in rooted in varying types of cultural slang.
Read on to discover a list of five-letter words ending in “ie” sure to give you an extra leg up in your Wordle endeavors, and check out our list of strategic opening words to use and five-letter words ending in “ER” for even more help on your Wordle journey.
5-Letter Words Ending in "IE" That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions
AERIE
AGGIE
BAGIE
BELIE
BIKIE
BOGIE
BOSIE
CADIE
CAVIE
CURIE
CUTIE
DIXIE
DOGIE
DOWIE
DOXIE
EYRIE
FAKIE
FIRIE
FOLIE
FOXIE
FUGIE
GENIE
GYNIE
HOMIE
JUVIE
KYLIE
LOVIE
MAMIE
MAVIE
MOBIE
MOXIE
NEWIE
NIXIE
OFFIE
OLDIE
OLLIE
OORIE
OZZIE
POKIE
PUMIE
PYXIE
RAMIE
REGIE
RETIE
ROWIE
RUDIE
TATIE
TAWIE
TOWIE
TOZIE
UMPIE
UPTIE
VEGIE
VOGIE
WIFIE
YITIE
YOWIE
ZOWIE
5-Letter Words Ending in "IE" That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions
BELIE
CUTIE
EERIE
GENIE
INDIE
MOVIE
PIXIE
UNTIE
