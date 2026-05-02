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5-Letter Words Ending in ‘Y’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Don’t forget words like GASSY or PRIVY when you’re hunting for a win.
ByNitya Rao|
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Letter blocks edited from: Wordle, Berrely, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain; (Background) Justin Dodd/Mental Floss

Wordle has a way of turning even the most confident word nerds into second-guessers. One minute you’re cruising, the next you’re staring at a grid of gray and yellow tiles, trying to convince yourself that a perfectly good word is somehow not the answer. It happens more often than you’d think—even Wordle’s creator, Josh Wardle, has admitted the game can still stump him.

Part of what makes Wordle tricky is how easily certain letter patterns can slip past you, especially less obvious endings. Words ending in Y, for example, tend to hide in plain sight because the letter can function as both a vowel and a consonant depending on the word. That flexibility makes it useful, but also easy to overlook when you’re focused on more predictable patterns.

It also shows up in some of Wordle’s most frustrating traps: double-letter endings (think fizzy, dizzy, muddy), where players often burn guesses before realizing a letter is repeating. Add in a handful of rare adverb-style words ending in Ly, and the result is a category that feels deceptively simple but often derails otherwise solid guesses.

To help you stay ahead of the game, we’ve gathered two lists of 5-letter words that end with the letter Y. The first includes 42 viable options ending in Y that could still appear as answers. The second highlights 225 words that have already been used in past Wordle puzzles. One helps expand your guessing strategy, the other helps you avoid repeating old ground as you work toward your next win.

5-Letter Words Ending In Y That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

ALLAY

ALLOY

AMITY

ARRAY

BAGGY

BERRY

BITTY

BONEY

CAGEY

CURVEY

DAIRY

DILLY

DIMLY

DULLY

ELEGY

ENEMY

FAIRY

FANNY

FATTY

FILMY

FURRY

FUSSY

GASSY

GAYLY

GIRLY

GODLY

GOLLY

HIPPY

JUICY

KINKY

MILKY

NEWLY

PENNY

PIGGY

PRIVY

PUDGY

PUFFY

PUPPY

RISKY

SAPPY

SCARY

SMOKY

5-Letter Words Ending In Y That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

ABBEY

AGONY

ALLEY

AMPLY

ANGRY

ANNOY

APPLY

APTLY

ARTSY

ASSAY

BADLY

BALMY

BATTY

BAWDY

BEADY

BEEFY

BELLY

BOOBY

BOOTY

BOOZY

BOSSY

BRINY

BUDDY

BUGGY

BULKY

BULLY

BUNNY

BURLY

CANDY

CANNY

CARRY

CATTY

COMFY

CORNY

COYLY

CRAZY

CRONY

CURLY

DAISY

DANDY

DECAY

DECOY

DECRY

DEITY

DELAY

DIARY

DICEY

DINGY

DITTY

DIZZY

DODGY

DOLLY

DOPEY

DOWRY

DUCHY

DUSKY

EARLY

EBONY

EMPTY

ENJOY

ENVOY

EPOXY

ESSAY

FANCY

FERRY

FIERY

FIFTY

FILLY

FISHY

FIZZY

FLAKY

FOAMY

FOGGY

FOLLY

FORAY

FORTY

FULLY

FUNKY

FUNNY

FUZZY

GAUDY

GAWKY

GIDDY

GLORY

GOODY

GOOEY

GOOFY

GRAVY

GRIMY

GULLY

GUMMY

GUSTY

GUNKY

HAIRY

HANDY

HAPPY

HARDY

HASTY

HEADY

HEAVY

HEFTY

HILLY

HOBBY

HONEY

HOWDY

HUNKY

HURRY

INLAY

IRONY

ITCHY

IVORY

JAZZY

JELLY

JERKY

JIFFY

JOLLY

JUMPY

LANKY

LEAFY

LEAKY

LEERY

LEFTY

LEGGY

LOFTY

LOOPY

LOUSY

LOWLY

LUCKY

LUMPY

LUSTY

MADLY

MANLY

MARRY

MEALY

MERCY

MERRY

MINTY

MOLDY

MONEY

MOSSY

MUCKY

MUGGY

MUMMY

MUSHY

MUSTY

NANNY

NASTY

NEEDY

NERDY

NIFTY

NOISY

PARTY

PATSY

PETTY

PHONY

PINEY

PINKY

PITHY

POPPY

POUTY

PROXY

PULPY

QUERY

RAINY

RATTY

READY

RELAY

REPAY

ROCKY

ROOMY

ROWDY

RUDDY

RUGBY

RUSTY

SALLY

SALTY

SANDY

SASSY

SAUCY

SAVVY

SEEDY

SHADY

SHAKY

SHINY

SHOWY

SILKY

SILLY

SOGGY

SORRY

SPICY

SPINY

SPRAY

STONY

STORY

STRAY

STUDY

SULKY

SULLY

SUNNY

SURLY

TABBY

TACKY

TAFFY

TALLY

TANGY

TARDY

TASTY

TAWNY

TEARY

TEDDY

TIPSY

TIZZY

TOADY

TODAY

TRULY

UNIFY

WACKY

WEARY

WEEDY

WHINY

WINDY

WITTY

WORDY

WORRY

ZESTY

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