5-Letter Words Ending in ‘Y’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Wordle has a way of turning even the most confident word nerds into second-guessers. One minute you’re cruising, the next you’re staring at a grid of gray and yellow tiles, trying to convince yourself that a perfectly good word is somehow not the answer. It happens more often than you’d think—even Wordle’s creator, Josh Wardle, has admitted the game can still stump him.
Part of what makes Wordle tricky is how easily certain letter patterns can slip past you, especially less obvious endings. Words ending in Y, for example, tend to hide in plain sight because the letter can function as both a vowel and a consonant depending on the word. That flexibility makes it useful, but also easy to overlook when you’re focused on more predictable patterns.
It also shows up in some of Wordle’s most frustrating traps: double-letter endings (think fizzy, dizzy, muddy), where players often burn guesses before realizing a letter is repeating. Add in a handful of rare adverb-style words ending in Ly, and the result is a category that feels deceptively simple but often derails otherwise solid guesses.
To help you stay ahead of the game, we’ve gathered two lists of 5-letter words that end with the letter Y. The first includes 42 viable options ending in Y that could still appear as answers. The second highlights 225 words that have already been used in past Wordle puzzles. One helps expand your guessing strategy, the other helps you avoid repeating old ground as you work toward your next win.
5-Letter Words Ending In Y That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions
ALLAY
ALLOY
AMITY
ARRAY
BAGGY
BERRY
BITTY
BONEY
CAGEY
CURVEY
DAIRY
DILLY
DIMLY
DULLY
ELEGY
ENEMY
FAIRY
FANNY
FATTY
FILMY
FURRY
FUSSY
GASSY
GAYLY
GIRLY
GODLY
GOLLY
HIPPY
JUICY
KINKY
MILKY
NEWLY
PENNY
PIGGY
PRIVY
PUDGY
PUFFY
PUPPY
RISKY
SAPPY
SCARY
SMOKY
5-Letter Words Ending In Y That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions
ABBEY
AGONY
ALLEY
AMPLY
ANGRY
ANNOY
APPLY
APTLY
ARTSY
ASSAY
BADLY
BALMY
BATTY
BAWDY
BEADY
BEEFY
BELLY
BOOBY
BOOTY
BOOZY
BOSSY
BRINY
BUDDY
BUGGY
BULKY
BULLY
BUNNY
BURLY
CANDY
CANNY
CARRY
CATTY
COMFY
CORNY
COYLY
CRAZY
CRONY
CURLY
DAISY
DANDY
DECAY
DECOY
DECRY
DEITY
DELAY
DIARY
DICEY
DINGY
DITTY
DIZZY
DODGY
DOLLY
DOPEY
DOWRY
DUCHY
DUSKY
EARLY
EBONY
EMPTY
ENJOY
ENVOY
EPOXY
ESSAY
FANCY
FERRY
FIERY
FIFTY
FILLY
FISHY
FIZZY
FLAKY
FOAMY
FOGGY
FOLLY
FORAY
FORTY
FULLY
FUNKY
FUNNY
FUZZY
GAUDY
GAWKY
GIDDY
GLORY
GOODY
GOOEY
GOOFY
GRAVY
GRIMY
GULLY
GUMMY
GUSTY
GUNKY
HAIRY
HANDY
HAPPY
HARDY
HASTY
HEADY
HEAVY
HEFTY
HILLY
HOBBY
HONEY
HOWDY
HUNKY
HURRY
INLAY
IRONY
ITCHY
IVORY
JAZZY
JELLY
JERKY
JIFFY
JOLLY
JUMPY
LANKY
LEAFY
LEAKY
LEERY
LEFTY
LEGGY
LOFTY
LOOPY
LOUSY
LOWLY
LUCKY
LUMPY
LUSTY
MADLY
MANLY
MARRY
MEALY
MERCY
MERRY
MINTY
MOLDY
MONEY
MOSSY
MUCKY
MUGGY
MUMMY
MUSHY
MUSTY
NANNY
NASTY
NEEDY
NERDY
NIFTY
NOISY
PARTY
PATSY
PETTY
PHONY
PINEY
PINKY
PITHY
POPPY
POUTY
PROXY
PULPY
QUERY
RAINY
RATTY
READY
RELAY
REPAY
ROCKY
ROOMY
ROWDY
RUDDY
RUGBY
RUSTY
SALLY
SALTY
SANDY
SASSY
SAUCY
SAVVY
SEEDY
SHADY
SHAKY
SHINY
SHOWY
SILKY
SILLY
SOGGY
SORRY
SPICY
SPINY
SPRAY
STONY
STORY
STRAY
STUDY
SULKY
SULLY
SUNNY
SURLY
TABBY
TACKY
TAFFY
TALLY
TANGY
TARDY
TASTY
TAWNY
TEARY
TEDDY
TIPSY
TIZZY
TOADY
TODAY
TRULY
UNIFY
WACKY
WEARY
WEEDY
WHINY
WINDY
WITTY
WORDY
WORRY
ZESTY