5-Letter Words Ending in ‘Y’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Wordle has a way of turning even the most confident word nerds into second-guessers. One minute you’re cruising, the next you’re staring at a grid of gray and yellow tiles, trying to convince yourself that a perfectly good word is somehow not the answer. It happens more often than you’d think—even Wordle’s creator, Josh Wardle, has admitted the game can still stump him.

Part of what makes Wordle tricky is how easily certain letter patterns can slip past you, especially less obvious endings. Words ending in Y, for example, tend to hide in plain sight because the letter can function as both a vowel and a consonant depending on the word. That flexibility makes it useful, but also easy to overlook when you’re focused on more predictable patterns.

It also shows up in some of Wordle’s most frustrating traps: double-letter endings (think fizzy, dizzy, muddy), where players often burn guesses before realizing a letter is repeating. Add in a handful of rare adverb-style words ending in Ly, and the result is a category that feels deceptively simple but often derails otherwise solid guesses.

To help you stay ahead of the game, we’ve gathered two lists of 5-letter words that end with the letter Y. The first includes 42 viable options ending in Y that could still appear as answers. The second highlights 225 words that have already been used in past Wordle puzzles. One helps expand your guessing strategy, the other helps you avoid repeating old ground as you work toward your next win.

5-Letter Words Ending In Y That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

ALLAY ALLOY AMITY ARRAY BAGGY BERRY BITTY BONEY CAGEY CURVEY DAIRY DILLY DIMLY DULLY ELEGY ENEMY FAIRY FANNY FATTY FILMY FURRY FUSSY GASSY GAYLY GIRLY GODLY GOLLY HIPPY JUICY KINKY MILKY NEWLY PENNY PIGGY PRIVY PUDGY PUFFY PUPPY RISKY SAPPY SCARY SMOKY

5-Letter Words Ending In Y That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

ABBEY AGONY ALLEY AMPLY ANGRY ANNOY APPLY APTLY ARTSY ASSAY BADLY BALMY BATTY BAWDY BEADY BEEFY BELLY BOOBY BOOTY BOOZY BOSSY BRINY BUDDY BUGGY BULKY BULLY BUNNY BURLY CANDY CANNY CARRY CATTY COMFY CORNY COYLY CRAZY CRONY CURLY DAISY DANDY DECAY DECOY DECRY DEITY DELAY DIARY DICEY DINGY DITTY DIZZY DODGY DOLLY DOPEY DOWRY DUCHY DUSKY EARLY EBONY EMPTY ENJOY ENVOY EPOXY ESSAY FANCY FERRY FIERY FIFTY FILLY FISHY FIZZY FLAKY FOAMY FOGGY FOLLY FORAY FORTY FULLY FUNKY FUNNY FUZZY GAUDY GAWKY GIDDY GLORY GOODY GOOEY GOOFY GRAVY GRIMY GULLY GUMMY GUSTY GUNKY HAIRY HANDY HAPPY HARDY HASTY HEADY HEAVY HEFTY HILLY HOBBY HONEY HOWDY HUNKY HURRY INLAY IRONY ITCHY IVORY JAZZY JELLY JERKY JIFFY JOLLY JUMPY LANKY LEAFY LEAKY LEERY LEFTY LEGGY LOFTY LOOPY LOUSY LOWLY LUCKY LUMPY LUSTY MADLY MANLY MARRY MEALY MERCY MERRY MINTY MOLDY MONEY MOSSY MUCKY MUGGY MUMMY MUSHY MUSTY NANNY NASTY NEEDY NERDY NIFTY NOISY PARTY PATSY PETTY PHONY PINEY PINKY PITHY POPPY POUTY PROXY PULPY QUERY RAINY RATTY READY RELAY REPAY ROCKY ROOMY ROWDY RUDDY RUGBY RUSTY SALLY SALTY SANDY SASSY SAUCY SAVVY SEEDY SHADY SHAKY SHINY SHOWY SILKY SILLY SOGGY SORRY SPICY SPINY SPRAY STONY STORY STRAY STUDY SULKY SULLY SUNNY SURLY TABBY TACKY TAFFY TALLY TANGY TARDY TASTY TAWNY TEARY TEDDY TIPSY TIZZY TOADY TODAY TRULY UNIFY WACKY WEARY WEEDY WHINY WINDY WITTY WORDY WORRY ZESTY

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