5-Letter ‘I’ Words to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Wordsmith or casual gamer, most everyone has faced a half-finished Wordle puzzle, staring at the screen until it blurs before your eyes. That all-too-familiar feeling often ends in asking for a hint—or breaking your Wordle streak. Even Wordle's creator, Josh Wardle, has been there. Roughly 25% of players—including Wardle himself—need four attempts to guess the daily word, and many take even more. “I did create Wordle, and I'm not very good at it," Wardle admitted in an interview. “I normally need at least 4 or 5 attempts.” So if you’ve been scratching your head, take comfort: even the person who made the game doesn’t always get it right away.

Wordle was created in 2021 by Wardle as a simple, shareable word puzzle inspired by classic word games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles. Its roots in these traditional games show why strategies—like starting with words that begin with the letter I—can give you an early advantage. Starting with a vowel can quickly reveal key letters, and having a mental list of I words can make it easier to test different letter patterns.

From straightforward words like ideas, ivory, and items to more unusual or tactical options like idyll or ingot, having a repertoire of I words at the ready can help uncover multiple letters at once and narrow your guesses faster. Mixing common and unexpected options keeps your strategy flexible, whether you’re protecting a streak or chasing a perfect game.

To help you tackle a Wordle puzzle that starts with I, we’ve compiled two handy lists. First, there are 17 common words starting with I that could still appear as the daily solution. Below that, you’ll find 28 I words that you should avoid, because they’ve already been Wordle answers in the past. Use the first list to guide your guesses and the second list to save your attempts for fresh possibilities.

5-Letter Words Starting With I That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

IAMBS ICILY ICONS IDEAS IDIOT IDOLS IDYLL ILIAC IMPLY INGOT INKED INLET INSET INTEL IRONS ISLES ITEMS

5-Letter Words Starting With I That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

ICING IDEAL IDIOM IDLER IGLOO IMAGE IMBUE IMPEL INANE INBOX INCUR INDEX INDIE INEPT INERT INFER INLAY INNER INPUT INTER INTRO IONIC IRATE IRONY ISLET ISSUE ITCHY IVORY

