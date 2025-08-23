6 of the Most Valuable Dragon Ball Z Cards

Based on the manga by Japanese artist Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Z has spawned TV shows, movies, toys, video games, and a very popular trading card game from Score Entertainment, which launched in 2000.

The cards themselves have become rare and highly sought-after through limited-edition releases and exclusives awarded to the best players from around the globe at official Dragon Ball Z conventions and tournaments. And if you participated in the game in the early years, then you might have a small fortune on your hands—especially if any cards you held onto are unopened and in mint condition.

Keep reading to find a few of the most valuable Dragon Ball Z trading cards ever sold, according to Heritage Auctions.

SZ9 World Championships 1st Place Winner // $18,125

Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Champion SZ9 World Championships 1st Place Winner BGS Trading Card | Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

With only five cards in circulation, the Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Champion SZ9 World Championships trading card is the crown jewel of DBZ collectibles, selling for $18,125 at Heritage Auctions in April 2023. It was originally awarded to the first place winner of the championship in 2003. The card itself, featuring Goku in the powerful “Super Saiyan 3” form, is in near-mint condition with a 7.5 out of 10 card grading from Beckett Collectibles, a trading card authentication firm.

GKI Foil Uncut Sheet // $16,250

GKI Foil Uncut Sheet | Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

The Grand Kai Invitational Foil Uncut Sheet features 121 uncut cards from the 2003 Dragon Ball Z World Championship Tournament, including one of the five SZ9 Ultimate Champions trading cards (mentioned above), a Let the Games Begin! card, a Champion Punch card, and others.

These cards were only awarded to the top DBZ players in the world during the Grand Kai Invitational, meaning they were never part of booster packs. Heritage Auctions sold the uncut sheet for $16,250 in April 2023.

Lifeform National Championship // $4320

Dragon Ball Super Ultimate Lifeform National Championship 32nd-17th Prize Card | Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Bandai hosted the first Dragon Ball Super! National Finals in 2018 and players who finished in 17th to 32nd place were awarded the Ultimate Lifeform Cell trading card. Featuring the villain Cell, only 30 of the metal cards are in circulation. A pristine copy of the collector’s item sold for $4320 through Heritage Auctions in September 2022.

World Champion Punch SZ8 // $3125

World Champion Punch SZ8 Card | Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Awarded to the top 64 players at the 2003 Dragon Ball Z World Championships, the World Champion Punch SZ8 trading card is one of the top collectibles among DBZ fans. It features Trunks punching Mr. Satan in the face, a scene that took place during the Majin Buu saga. A near mint-condition copy of the card sold for $3125 at Heritage Auctions in April 2023.

Champion Drill SZ3 Championship Winner // $1625

Dragon Ball Z Champion Drill SZ3 Championship Winner Card | Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

The Dragon Ball Z TCG: Champion Drill card (in near mint-condition) sold for $1625 through Heritage Auctions in December 2024. It was originally awarded to the winner of the trading card championship tournament in 2001. The card features limited foil finishing with Super Saiyan Goku gracing the front.

Fun fact: Although this card was only meant to be awarded during the championship tournament, it was accidentally included in a few Androids Saga Limited Booster Packs, which were available to the public.

Burger King Promo Uncut Sheet // $1500

Burger King Promo Uncut Sheet | Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Made for a Burger King promotion in the year 2000, this uncut Dragon Ball Z trading card sheet contains 121 cards featuring screen captures of Goku, Nappa, and other characters straight from the hit anime series. It sold for $1500 at Heritage Auctions in August 2023.