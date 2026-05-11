Remember the Bell Charm Craze of the ’80s? Here’s What They’re Worth Now

The 1980s saw the rise of countless unique kids’ fashion accessories that gave plenty of schoolchildren the chance to show off their latest acquisitions during recess. There were plenty of "jelly" accessories, like armfuls of colorful jelly bracelets or jelly shoes that made your feet sweat way too much. There were also charm necklaces that let wearers show off their individuality while still following the trends of the day, which usually involved the bright and bold colors that were typical of the decade.

Many of the charms also included little bells for added appeal, and they were the perfect things to pick up on trips to your local mall back in the day to make your outfits really stand out. But as 1980s trends faded, so did the charms and the plastic necklaces and bracelets that showcased them. And as with other trips back in time, your nostalgia-driven desire to replace the charming charms you lost over the years could cost you some cash now.

The rise and fall of ‘80s bell charms

Bell charms came into fashion in the mid-1980s, which saw countless kids clamoring for the little plastic charms. You could wear them on belt loops or add them to your house key if you had one. But by far, the best way to display all of your charms was on a charm necklace—usually a thin, plastic chain-link necklace that made it easy to latch your charms to it so you could wear them all day.

Charms would usually be bright and colorful, and there were plenty of different options that represented small, everyday items or interests. You could get a frying pan with an egg, miniature food items, animals, and much more. Collectors could even grab charms shaped like toothpaste tubes and toilets with seats that actually lifted up.

Some charms would have movement to make them more interesting or to allow wearers to fidget with them in classes, way before fidget spinners became popular things to own. For example, an abacus might have little beads that you could move around just like a real abacus. The wheels on a roller skate would actually spin. The handle of a little umbrella could be pulled out to reveal a pen hiding inside. You could even get a little mirror that would open up so you could check your reflection in your charm necklace.

Of course, almost all of them would have little bells attached for an extra "charming" effect. Even boys got into the charm craze, adding basketball-hoop bell charms or baseball bats to the zippers of their backpacks.

The charms became so popular that some schools had to ban them because of the noise they made and the intense trading market for different charms, which started distracting students and causing arguments among traders.

Can you still buy charm necklaces today?

Bell charm necklace from the 1980s | Erin Cadigan / Shutterstock

Bell charms and charm necklaces eventually fell out of favor, but like other nostalgic items from back in the day, these trinkets still hold a place for collectors who want to remember their favorite charms—or even replace them.

Collectors can find charms online on sites like eBay and Etsy, which offer a wide variety of options depending on how much you want to spend and what exactly you're looking for. A single charm can often be found for around $5 to $10, depending on the charm. But a vintage necklace with a dozen charms included on it could easily cost around $80 if you're going for the full throwback.

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