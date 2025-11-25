5 Budget-Friendly U.S. Destinations That Feel Luxurious

With inflation, job insecurity, and soaring travel costs, many an American family has had to rethink their vacation plans. Weekend trips or summer vacations that used to be budget-friendly now risk breaking the bank. Back in July, The Washington Post reported that holiday spending in the U.S. was expected to drop by 25% thanks to growing economic uncertainty.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. For every dream destination that’s become too expensive to visit, there’s another that remains surprisingly affordable. Set your sights beyond the streets of New York City, the mountains of Aspen, or the theme parks of Orlando, and you’ll find that there’s no shortage of underappreciated vacation destinations where fun and luxury don’t cost a fortune—yet.

Charleston, South Carolina

Historic Charleston, South Carolina architecture | Christopher Pillitz/GettyImages

With its cobblestone streets, colonial-style homes, and horse-drawn carriages, Charleston feels stuck in time. Voted the best small city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, it’s also surprisingly affordable, provided you stay clear of resorts, marinas, and country clubs.

Instead, go hunting for fossilized shark teeth at the beach, hike along the state-wide Palmetto Trail, explore the historic campus of the University of Charleston, or pay a visit to the donations-based Mace Brown Museum of Natural History—all free of charge.

Sedona, Arizona

View of the red rock formations in Sedona, Arizona | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Most of Sedona’s breathtaking natural landscape can be enjoyed for free or at minimal expense. Popular hikes like the Devil’s Bridge and Cathedral Rock trails, the latter of which takes you more than 4,900 feet above sea level, will cost you no more than a $5 parking fee, while entry to the Chapel of the Holy Cross—a Roman Catholic church built between the area’s iconic red rocks—costs nothing at all.

More Wanderlust Lists:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Twin Lakes, Colorado

Twin Lakes, Colorado | CHANDAN KHANNA/GettyImages

A budget-friendly alternative to Aspen, Twin Lakes is located next to Independence Pass, one of the most scenic highways in the entire country. The town, nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, offers a variety of affordable activities, from fishing and kayaking to hiking and camping. One trail leads to a ghost town called Monte Cristo. Founded during the late 19th century, the town—once a bustling mining community—has been abandoned for more than 100 years, forgotten between the peaks.

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina skyline | J. David Ake/GettyImages

If you’re an outdoorsy type, don’t let Asheville pass you by. Located along the Blueridge Parkway—another scenic highway, this one cutting through the Appalachians in Virginia and North Carolina—Asheville is great for ziplining, mountain biking, and rock climbing. Though struck by landslides and flooding during Hurricane Helene in fall 2024, Asheville remains a must-visit destination for budget-conscious tourists across the country.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

Known to the initiated as NOLA, New Orleans has something for everyone: a bustling nightlife scene with dance clubs and jazz music, a cuisine that combines African, French, Spanish, Caribbean, and Native American cooking, and a historic architectural landscape that encompasses everything from French townhouses to antebellum-style plantation homes.

Considering its popularity and business, you’d think this place would be rather expensive compared to other big cities in the South —but no, NOLA promises a good time to everyone, no matter their budget.