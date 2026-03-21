These Are America's Most Overweight and Obese Cities

Some U.S. cities make it their mission to prioritize healthy habits and healthy spaces, while others put in less effort.

WalletHub reports that nearly 42% of Americans are classified as obese. There are a variety of factors that play into how overweight and obese a population is.

Diet and physical activity are arguably the most significant components when it comes to weight management. Factors such as whole food consumption, exercise habits, access to recreational spaces, and a city's commitment to promoting an active lifestyle are key considerations in addressing the nation’s obesity epidemic.

The list not only reviewed statistics for adults, teens, and children within these metrics but also factored in the consequences of obesity, such as high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and related deaths.

Let's take a closer look at which cities lead the way in fostering healthy lifestyles and those that tip the scale into dangerous territory.

THE MOST OVERWEIGHT AND OBESE CITIES IN AMERICA

City Rank Food & Fitness Heath Consequences Little Rock 1 3 5 McAllen 2 4 4 Memphis 3 2 1



The city with the highest number of residents considered overweight and obese is Little Rock, Arkansas. With some of the highest teenage obesity rates and the second-highest among children, Little Rock also suffers from a lack of health educators and poor access to healthy food choices.

Second is McAllen, Texas. This Lone Star State locale also has a high proportion of obese teenagers and widespread rates of diabetes and heart disease. McAllen ranks low in physical activity, with many residents lacking convenient access to parks and recreation centers.

36% of Memphis, Tennessee's population is classified as obese, with children, teens, and adults all contributing to that number. A large percentage of adults suffer obesity-related strokes in Memphis and report having high blood pressure. Opportunities for exercise and access to nutritious foods are also limited in Bluff City.

THE HEALTHIEST CITIES IN AMERICA

City Rank Food & Fitness Health Consequences Seattle 98 89 94 Denver 99 78 96 Honolulu 100 100 97

At the opposite end, three cities distinguish themselves as champions of physical activity and recreational spaces.

Honolulu, Hawaii, ranks as the least overweight and obese city in America, due in large part to its active outdoor culture. Similarly, Denver and Seattle report some of the lowest obesity rates and offer walkable environments where residents frequently enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and various sports.

TIP THE SCALES

Most Overweight and Obese Cities in America | WalletHub

While these rankings highlight challenges, they also reveal areas for growth. Health isn't just about physical activity and whole foods; it's about having the right options available.

Simple habits such as walking more, preparing meals at home, and spending time outdoors can make a substantial difference. At the same time, it's not all on you. Cities can do their part by developing parks, expanding access to nutritious foods, and cultivating environments that encourage physical activity.

No matter where your city ranks on the list in 2026, there is always room for progress. With small, consistent changes every day (both individually and as a community), next year's rankings could look very different.

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