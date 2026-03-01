The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America — See Where Yours Ranks

Truth be told, where you live matters.

Your zip code affects everything from your morning commute to your weather, but did you know it can also be an indicator of life expectancy? Where you live can directly influence your diet, activity level, and access to quality medical care and health-boosting green spaces.

WalletHub evaluated 182 of the nation's most populous cities across dozens of health-related metrics to identify where people in the U.S. live the healthiest lifestyles and where they fall short of fitness.

Let's take a walk around the cities that make living your best life a breeze, and those where it’s an uphill battle.

THE UNITED STATES OF FITNESS

The overall health of a city is shaped by several important factors. Healthcare plays a major role, with important considerations like premature death rates, access to mental health services, and overall healthcare quality. Food is another crucial element, raising questions such as: How many healthy restaurants are available per person? Are adults consuming enough fruits and vegetables? Fitness also matters, involving the number of gyms and the level of physical activity. Finally, green space. Are there accessible parks? Is the city walkable or bikable?

Together, these factors contribute to the overall health score of major U.S. cities. Locales that offer widespread access to healthcare, nutritious food, fitness opportunities, and abundant green space provide residents with a healthier environment.

THE HEALTHIEST CITIES IN AMERICA

Rank City Healthcare Food Green Space 1 San Francisco 51 1 1 2 Honolulu 63 8 2 3 Seattle 36 7 9 4 Salt Lake City 14 38 3 5 San Diego 53 5 6

Enter: the fitness capitals. Cities that not only promote healthier choices, but practically make them for you.

San Francisco, California: Topping the chart, San Francisco scored especially high for healthy food options and access to green space, boasting one of the lowest obesity rates in the nation.

Honolulu, Hawaii: Say aloha to the second healthiest city in America, Honolulu. This tropical destination is all about outdoor activity, fresh produce, and a lifestyle that balances movement with the sunny hallmarks of island life.

Seattle, Washington: Residents of Emerald City benefit from abundant parks and a variety of ways to stay active both within and surrounding the city. In other words, the rain doesn't stop the people of Seattle from prioritizing wellness!

Salt Lake City, Utah: Ranking high on the fitness and green-space metrics, this mountain-adjacent city makes it easy to hike, bike, and breathe crisp air, and the views aren't too bad either. It's hard to avoid fitness altogether when you live in a place teeming with outdoor activities and beautiful backdrops.

San Diego, California: The second California city on the list, with its sunny disposition and abundance of outdoor activities, is San Diego. This locale combines healthy weather and healthy living to round out the top five healthiest places to live in the U.S.

THE UNHEALTHIEST CITIES IN AMERICA

Rank City Healthcare Food Green Space 178 Laredo 181 179 149 179 Columbus 182 176 157 180 Shreveport 159 181 171 181 Gulfport 178 180 181 182 Brownsville 180 182 169

On the opposite end, some cities are miles behind, not necessarily because their residents are lazy, but often because access to healthy food, medical care, parks, and fitness facilities is limited.

Brownsville, Texas: Ranked last overall, Brownsville received the lowest scores across all metrics. Lower performance in healthcare access, higher rates of physical inactivity, and lower health food indicators contributed to its placement at the bottom of the list.

Gulfport, Mississippi: Scoring second last on the list, Gulfport tanked in fitness and food categories. Metrics, including access to recreation and the number of adults engaging in healthy behaviors, factored into its unfortunate ranking.

Shreveport, Louisiana: Shreveport's overall ranking was weighed down by low scores across the board. This Southern city received reduced marks for its limited number of physically active adults and scarce recreational opportunities, among other factors.

Columbus, Georgia: This city was named among the unhealthiest cities in the U.S. largely due to poor healthcare options and limited access to fitness and green spaces.

Laredo, Texas: The second Lone Star city in the bottom five, Laredo, performs well in cost-related metrics, but its overall health score was reduced by less impressive results in food and fitness.

YOU ARE WHERE YOU LIVE

At the end of the day, this list reminds us that health isn't just about willpower and mental health walks; it's about environment, fitness opportunities, and infrastructure. When cities emphasize walkable streets, green spaces, nutritious food options, and affordable healthcare, they empower residents to thrive and feel their best.

It turns out that your address matters as much as your diet when it comes to your overall well-being.