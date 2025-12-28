8 of the Best American Cities for Hikers

Hiking is a way of life. Those who love the sport often spend all of their free time mapping routes and looking for adventures. And one way to support a lifestyle that’s full of trail time is by spending time in cities that are known for their outdoor access. Here are eight of the best American cities for hikers due to their culture, outdoor access, and sheer beauty.

Phoenix, Arizona

Camelback Mountain | UCG/GettyImages

Phoenix is best known for its extreme desert climate, but it’s also in close proximity to iconic hikes like Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak. Camelback Mountain is a popular outdoor destination for both climbers and hikers due to its rugged terrain and sweeping city views. Pinnacle Peak is a moderate out-and-back hike located in the Sonoran Desert that features saguaro cacti and panoramic views.

Mammoth Lakes, California

Eastern Sierra mountains near Mammoth Lake | David McNew/GettyImages

Located just southeast of Yosemite National Park, Mammoth Lakes was established during the gold rush in the late 1800s. But today, the town is better known for its iconic ski area and lakes. In fact, the basin area features more than 100 alpine lakes—many of which can be accessed by foot over the course of just a few miles.

When hikers are done for the day, they can head back to the town of Mammoth and stay in outdoorsy chalets at places like Outbound Mammoth to keep the spirit of adventure alive.

Asheville, North Carolina

Cherry Cove outlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway located in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Asheville, North Carolina | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Located in western North Carolina, Asheville is full of outdoor adventurers. The city has a booming art and food culture. But it’s also in close proximity to some of the best hiking trails on the East Coast, including the Appalachian Trail. Pisgah National Forest is also close by, giving hikers access to hundreds of miles of trails, iconic rock features, and rivers.

Moab, Utah

View of the Colorado River from the Bowtie and Corona Arch near Moab, Utah, United States | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Moab is best known for its colorful sandstone rock, but it’s also a world-renowned hub for adventure, drawing some of the best rock climbers, canyoneers, and hikers to the area every year. About 5,000 residents live in the town of Moab year-round, but the area receives about 3 million visitors per year because of its stunning landscape and outdoor access. Visitors to Moab often spend their time camping and hiking.

Some of the region’s best hotels and lodges also include Slackline Hotel and Red Cliffs Lodge.

Boulder, Colorado

Anemone loop trail | Hyoung Chang/GettyImages

Boulder is located at the base of the Rocky Mountain range, and is known for its health-conscious culture and athleticism. In fact, some of the best athletes in the world live and recreate in this region, like runner Scott Jurek and Olympic climber Brooke Raboutou.

Redmond, Washington

Redmond, Marymoor Park | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Located northeast of Seattle, Redmond blends urban settings with an outdoor-forward culture. The area’s plentiful hiking and biking trails make it easy to integrate movement into day-to-day life. It’s also in close proximity to outdoor meccas like Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and state parks like Saint Edward State Park, which contains a bounty of hiking trails as well as an on-site lodge that was once a seminary.

Wenatchee, Washington

View of the Wenatchee River and the forest at Lake Wenatchee | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Commonly known as the “apple capital of the world,” Wenatchee has a long history that’s rooted in agriculture. The area is also known for its outdoor access since it’s located near the Cascade Mountain foothills and the convergence of the Columbia and Wenatchee Rivers.

Jackson, Wyoming

House and mountains near Jackson, Wyoming | Bloomberg/GettyImages

Jackson is best known for its skiing and national park access, since it’s located near both Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. It’s also one of the best places in the country to view wildlife like elk, bison, wolves, and moose. The town is known for its upscale Western style, featuring iconic hotels like the Rusty Parrot Lodge and delectable restaurants like Jackson Drug.

