The Best College Towns in America, Ranked

The "best four years of your life" is subjective, but a new study shows just where students can actually get the most well-rounded college experience. School is stressful whether you're in 7th or 17th grade, but things like classmates, clubs, and even cafes have a way of taking the edge off.

To find out where campus culture has the best balance of grades and game days in the U.S., WalletHub looked at more than 400 college towns and cities across 31 key metrics. From the cost of a college apartment to the number of D1 sports teams, here are the places that earned top marks.

A map of the highest-ranked college towns across the U.S., according to WalletHub's analysis of over 400 cities. | WalletHub

Austin and Ann Arbor Top the Class

University of Texas (UT) Austin anchors America's #1 college city. | dszc/GettyImages

Rising college freshmen often think they have to choose between small-town charm and big-city buzz, but the top college towns suggest otherwise. Austin, Texas took the top spot overall, scoring highly for both its academic and social environments thanks to renowned institutions like The University of Texas at Austin and St. Edward's University. From world-class live music and smoked brisket to scenic walks around Lady Bird Lake—plus a booming local tech scene backed by the nation's 34th-best annual job growth rate—Austin proves you can enjoy your college years without sleeping on your post-grad career.

Not far behind is Ann Arbor, Michigan, a quintessential Midwestern college town where roughly one in three residents is a student. Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor has everything you'd want in a college experience: Ivy-level prestige at a fraction of the cost—ranking 12th in educational quality nationwide—tree-lined streets, and the 3rd-lowest average pizza price in the country, from Detroit to New York style slices.

Rounding out the top five are Charlottesville, Virginia, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia—a trio that shows just how much campus life can vary across the South. Third-place Charlottesville is the college town for students at the University of Virginia, where 11th-ranked academics are fueled by its many cafes on The Corner.

Here are the top 10 college towns and cities in America, ranked by their overall score:

Rank City Total Score Wallet Friendliness Social Environment 1 Austin, TX 61.83 188 16 2 Ann Arbor, MI 59.62 195 31 3 Charlottesville, VA 57.91 265 26 4 Raleigh, NC 57.71 158 32 5 Atlanta, GA 57.64 238 3 6 Tampa, FL 57.26 159 6 7 San Diego, CA 57.22 353 7 8 Scottsdale, AZ 56.94 316 47 9 Orlando, FL 56.84 185 4 10 Charleston, SC 56.22 225 10

Work Hard, Party Harder

Fans exit Michigan Stadium after a University of Michigan football game. | CRobertson/GettyImages

While getting a degree and eventually a full-time job are the main goals of a college education, the true "college experience" extends after office hours. From student orgs and sports bars to late-night eateries and library study rooms, the ideal university town offers plenty of settings to build a community and make memories.

Of course, that can come with a trade-off: while fifth-place Atlanta ranks third for Social Environment, it takes 238th place for Wallet Friendliness. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh, home to over 25 colleges from the University of Pittsburgh to Carnegie Mellon, ranks second socially, but comes in 211th for its academic and economic opportunities. But if you can swing it, the result is hopefully a priceless four years—and of course, a strong start to your career.

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