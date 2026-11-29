There are plenty of places to travel to for vacation that include packed days of sightseeing or sitting on a beach while enjoying a cocktail.

But not everyone wants to drink alcohol, particularly those practice a sober lifestyle. Fortunately, in 2026, there are many great locations when it comes to having a good time without having to grab a drink.

The Balance reviewed 100 different cities in the U.S. to see which ones are the best—and worst—for a vacation while sticking to sobriety. The rankings are based on factors including the number of parks and cafés, recovery meetings, and binge-drinking estimates, among other criteria.

California Is Great for Sober Travelers

San Francisco skyline | Dee Liu/GettyImages

California provides great tourism options without the temptation to drink.

San Francisco leads the country as the best city to go for a sober getaway, according to The Balance. The city received a high score for the number of things visitors can do, and led all cities with the most parks per square mile to enjoy. It also had the most cafes per 100,000 residents if you'd like an easy way to find a drink without alcohol.

Further north was second-place Seattle. Like San Francisco, the city benefited from a high number of cafes, which may not be a surprise considering it is the birthplace of Starbucks. Seattle also earned high marks for its parks to give people an alternative to hanging out at a bar.

While it may be a cold option for some months out of the year, Boston still ended up in third place on the list of sober cities to try. It came in second place for parks per square mile as well as making the top 10 for number of cafes and other activities to do.

The Best Cities Ranking

Out of the top 10 cities that are the best places for sober travelers, four of them are in California, making it the most dominant state on the list. The top cities based on data from The Balance include:

1. San Francisco, California

2. Seattle, Washington

3. Boston, Massachusetts

4. Santa Ana, California

5. Long Beach, California

6. Cleveland, Ohio

7. Sacramento, California

8. Richmond, Virginia

9. Portland, Oregon

10. Spokane, Washington

Sober Travelers Should Avoid Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida | SergeYatunin/GettyImages

The Sunshine State isn't so sunny if you're trying to find sober cities to visit.

Three of the top 10 worst cities for sober travelers are in Florida, including the top pick of Port St. Lucie. The city's lack of parks is a big issue with a paltry 0.4 parks per square mile. There also aren't too many alternative options for things to dom with the city getting the second-worst rating in that category.

North Las Vegas came in second place in the rankings for The Balance. It doesn't include the famous Las Vegas Strip with all of its bars, but it also doesn't include much else that could interest a sober traveler. The city has the third-worst ranking for things to do and fewer parks per square mile than even first-place Port St. Lucie. Cafes are also in short supply for sober travelers who want something to drink that's not in a bar.

Florida also contributes third-place Cape Coral to the mix. The city is tied with Port St. Lucie with 0.4 parks per square mile and a lack of cafes, putting it in the top 10 for the lowest number of cafes for cities reviewed by The Balance.

The Worst Cities Ranking

The 10 worst cities for sober travelers to visit according to The Balance include:

1. Port St. Lucie, Florida

2. North Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Cape Coral, Florida

4. Denver, Colorado

5. Chesapeake, Virginia

6. Laredo, Texas

7. El Paso, Texas

8. Hialeah, Florida

9. Bakersfield, California

10. Newark, New Jersey