The Most Haunted Cities in the World, Ranked

You may not believe in ghosts, but your city's tourism board definitely does. This is especially true if you live in New Orleans, Nashville, Rome, or pretty much anywhere on the world map purported to have been haunted at some point in history.

But while any city can have centuries-old legends pointing to local spirits, it's the density of ghost tours, cemeteries, and haunted houses that defines a true dark tourism capital. At least, that's how a study by BC.Game evaluated each location to rank the most haunted cities in the world—since EMF readings don't exactly translate into clean, digestible data points.

From the actual homes of household-name vampires to entire "cities of the dead," the study's authors totaled up the number of haunted attractions across 25 locations famous for spooky lore. All those metrics were then weighted and combined to give each city an official "Dark Tourism Score" out of 100, with a higher score representing a more haunted destination.

The Leaderboard of the Living Dead

The 10 cities listed below earned the highest overall rankings on the index, with paranormal pasts that include the resting places of renowned Romantic poets, cursed Venetian palazzos along misty canals, and spooky Southern Gothic stomping grounds. Check out the full list, along with a bare-bones breakdown of the analysis.

Rank City Ghost Tours Haunted Houses Cemeteries 1 Bucharest, Romania 84 8 69 2 Rome, Italy 41 6 266 3 New Orleans, Louisiana 55 13 82 4 Venice, Italy 29 24 55 5 Bran, Romania 103 1 3 6 Charleston, South Carolina 55 4 118 7 Savannah, Georgia 70 2 63 8 Nashville, Tennessee 16 6 218 9 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 10 4 262 10 Houston, Texas 35 4 129

Dracula's Dominion

An ornate angel guards a tomb framed by autumn foliage in Bellu Cemetery, Bucharest. | Wirestock/GettyImages

The paranormal pack-leader is none other than the Romanian capital of Bucharest, boasting a perfect Dark Tourism Score of 100 out of 100. While you might picture the Gothic castles and stormy skies of Transylvania when you think of Romania, Bucharest is defined by its belle époque avenues, Brâncovenesc buildings, and a delicate balance of haunted ghost walks and self-guided cemetery tours. Chief among the city's 69 cemeteries is Bellu Cemetery—home to the graves of local literary greats like Ion Luca Caragiale and Mihai Eminescu, whose monuments are framed by copper leaves in the fall.

Romania serves as the definitive dark, mysterious backdrop for some of the most famous tales in horror history, from Bram Stoker's Dracula to Robert Eggers's 2024 adaptation of Nosferatu. Thus, its second entry in the top five—fifth-place Bran—comes as no surprise. Despite its small size, Bran boasts 103 haunted tours—more than Rome and New Orleans combined—many of which guide Dracula devotees directly through Bran Castle, a fortress teeming with vampire lore.

Italy's Haunted Heritage

A lone figure amidst the graves of San Michele Cemetery in Venice, circa 1970. | Ernst Haas/GettyImages

Life under the Tuscan sun might seem light and fun, but once night falls over Italy's historic cities, things get dark fast. While the country is heavily romanticized for its Renaissance art and ancient ruins, it also harbors Southern Europe's haunted underbelly. Your new "Roman Empire" might be the fact that Rome—the second most haunted city in the world—has 266 cemeteries. But it's the sprawling catacombs running from San Callisto to Domitilla, weaving beneath the city, that draw dark history enthusiasts from around the globe.

Further north, fourth-place Venice swaps landlocked life for foggy canals and over 50 cemeteries—most notably the island burial ground of San Michele. Seekers of the supernatural can choose from nearly 30 ghost tours winding along narrow canals, or track down the city's 24 haunted houses, many set within former Renaissance palazzos where 500-year-old wounds still remain fresh.

America's Macabre Mecca

Père Antoine Alley on a moonlit night in the French Quarter. | lightphoto/GettyImages

European cities certainly have the advantage of age—at least in terms of historic architecture and ancient ghost stories. But America's sole entry in the top five owes its spot to work done long after the dust settled on its graves.

New Orleans is often credited with creating the modern template for paranormal tourism in the 1990s, when Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles projected the city's supernatural side to the greater public. The Southern city quickly began organizing guided ghost walks and Gothic tomb tours——a lineup that today includes 55 ghost tours and 82 cemeteries—but it didn't stop at ghouls. Instead, it leaned into its extensive Voodoo lore and vampire legends, from the wrought-iron balconies of the notorious LaLaurie Mansion to the blood-red doors of the Jacques Saint-Germain House. NOLA built up its dark tourism offerings block by block, amounting to a multi-million-dollar supernatural empire that fuels the local economy every year.

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