The World's Most Livable Cities in 2026, Ranked

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?

This is a question you’ve probably asked yourself, or have been asked at some point. Some immediately know the answer. Others find themselves asking follow-up questions: “Is my situation the same as it is now?” “Do I have unlimited time and money?” “Can I bring my family, friends, and pets along?”

Although your answers likely depend on what you personally consider a well-lived life, it’s always fun to picture yourself in a city praised for its clean environment, vibrant culture, historic architecture, and a slower pace that makes everyday pressures feel, well, less significant.

For some, the idea of starting anew in a livable city is just an entertaining hypothetical. For others, it’s a real possibility.

Cities that consistently rank among the most livable share qualities that support residents as they chase their dreams and strive to live their best lives every day. The most livable cities in the world understand and prioritize these factors.

So what factors, exactly, constitute a city as one of the most "livable" in the world?

INSIDE THE LIVABILITY INDEX

AleksandarNakic/GettyImages

According to the EIU's annual Global Livability Index, stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure all paint a picture of livability, and some pictures are more complete than others.

Cities where residents feel stable and supported, both mentally and financially, often top the list of the most livable places in the world. Add quality healthcare, education, and clean, beautiful surroundings, and you have a place you're happy to exist in. Several cities fit this bill, but 10 stand out as offering the highest quality of life to citizens in 2026.

THE WORLD'S MOST LIVABLE CITIES

Copenhagen | nantonov/GettyImages

The most livable city in the world, leading in all of these factors, is Copenhagen, Denmark. According to the city’s website, residents receive a “yellow card” that grants them universal healthcare. Other benefits include excellent schools and childcare options for families. Copenhagen’s stunning architecture, plentiful cafés, and bustling outdoor culture, promoting cycling, running, and swimming, also add to its growing appeal.

A close second is Vienna, which is continually praised by both locals and visitors for its easy-to-navigate public transportation and abundant green spaces. It is widely recognized as a safe place to live and travel. Homes in Vienna are affordable, and the city boasts extensive sustainability initiatives, including those that enhance the quality of its drinking water. According to the Vienna BioCenter, the Austrian capital also offers excellent healthcare and education, a thriving economy, and countless parks and museums to explore. It seems Billy Joel was right after all: Vienna really is waiting for us!

Next on the EIU’s Global Livability Index, we travel to the Land Down Under, specifically Melbourne. This Australian gem prioritizes accessible education and healthcare. The city is known for its safety and offers a variety of affordable transportation options for both locals and visitors. Residents are admired for being friendly and welcoming, and there is a wide range of job opportunities. Melbourne also provides abundant green spaces, a lively cultural scene, and a perfect balance of beautiful beaches, bays, and city life.

Rounding out the 2026 list of the world’s most livable cities are Sydney, Australia; Zurich and Geneva, Switzerland; Osaka and Tokyo, Japan; Adelaide, Australia; and Vancouver, Canada.

Everything considered, which of these livable cities would you choose to call home?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Pick a livable city to live in! &amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Copenhagen, Denmark&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Vienna, Austria&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Melbourne, Australia&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sydney, Australia&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Zurich, Switzerland&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Geneva, Switzerland&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Osaka, Japan&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Adelaide, Australia&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Vancouver, Canada&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Tokyo, Japan&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

More City Rankings: