The Best Countries for Quality of Life in 2026, Ranked

What makes a country great? Your quality of life while living there could be a big factor.

A recent study by The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania considered several factors when deciding which countries offer their residents the best quality of life. Things like the gross domestic product (GDP), tourism, foreign investments, and other themes can help determine whether a country has a good quality of life.

Out of 85 countries reviewed, here are the ones that you want to be a part of if you're looking for a good quality of life, and the ones you want to avoid.

Quality of Life by Country in 2026 | Visual Capitalist/Voronoi

Scandinavia Dominates Good Qualities

Sweden topped the list of countries with the best quality of life, scoring 100 out of 100 in The Wharton School's survey. The country has built a strong social system and a well-structured economy with companies like carmaker Volvo and housewares powerhouse IKEA.

The country isn't alone when it comes to Scandinavia, with neighbors Finland and Norway also making the top 10 when it comes to quality of life. Like Sweden, the survey noted strong social programs and robust economic markets in those countries, boosting their quality of life for residents.

The Scandinavian countries' connection to Europe is also important when it comes to boosting the quality of life for residents. In fact, only two non-European countries—Canada and Australia—made the top 10 best countries for quality of life.

The top 10 best countries for quality of life, according to The Wharton School, include:

Rank Country Quality of Life Score 1 Sweden 100.0 2 Denmark 98.2 3 Canada 95.0 4 Switzerland 94.8 5 Finland 92.4 6 Norway 92.4 7 Netherlands 90.8 8 Australia 87.5 9 Germany 82.9 10 Belgium 78.6

War Damages Quality of Life

A woman photographs Kharkiv, Ukraine, from atop a Soviet-era T-34-85 tank. | ROMAN PILIPEY/GettyImages

It's no secret that instability caused by war and conflict can damage the quality of life for residents. In fact, that's the biggest factor for Ukraine landing at the top of the list for countries with the lowest quality of life. Russia invaded the country in 2022, causing issues across the country that have affected Ukrainians' quality of life, including disruptions in agricultural and other vital industries.

Iran came in second for the lowest quality of life, also due to its current conflicts that threaten the quality of life for residents. Human rights issues, economic sanctions, and its isolation from international markets affect residents who live there. Lebanon, which landed in the third spot for the lowest quality of life in a country, is also dealing with a conflict that threatens its stability.

The top 10 countries with the lowest quality of life include:

Rank Country Quality of Life Score 1 Ukraine 0.0 2 Iran 1.8 3 Lebanon 4.1 4 Kazakhstan 4.4 5 Cameroon 6.5 6 Azerbaijan 7.0 7 Uzbekistan 7.3 8 Ghana 8.0 9 Algeria 8.0 10 Belarus 8.2

Where the United States Ranks

LawrenceSawyer/GettyImages

The United States ranked 27th in The Wharton School’s ranking of countries by quality of life. The report noted the country’s strong democratic institutions that remain important in everyday life for Americans, but also noted issues like income inequality, healthcare costs, lower life expectancy, and political polarization as reasons for the country's lower ranking.

These factors sank the U.S. compared to its contemporary counterparts as well. The country had the lowest quality-of-life ranking for any G7 country, which includes nations like Germany, Japan, and Canada, among others. These countries may have stronger social support, better access to healthcare, or more trusted institutions, giving them an edge over the United States when it comes to quality of life.

More Like This: