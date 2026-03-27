7 Charming European Cities You Need to Visit In 2026

When it comes to traveling, you might be stuck in a rut. You keep visiting the same places around the world, and right now, you want to try something new. It’s time to go somewhere magical and charming, and the continent of Europe is a must! There are some beautiful hidden gems that need to be at the top of your list for 2026.

We’re not talking about the usual. As much as we love Paris, London, and Rome, it’s time to explore other locations in these and other amazing countries. Here are seven charming cities to add to your bucket list.

Dijon, France

FRANCE-DIJON-GALERIES-LAFAYETTE | STEPHANE ROUILLARD/GettyImages

Yes, Dijon is a mustard, but it’s also a city—and, coincidentally, this one is for all the foodies out there! The Burgundian capital has walkable streets with vineyards that you can easily walk into and try out the local wine. You can also check out the markets available throughout the year. If you are planning on traveling purely for the markets, we highly recommend going at Christmas and experiencing an authentic European Christmas market!

Not only is the city known for its food, but also for its architecture. You know that Paris is filled with the original buildings and cobble streets, but you can avoid the hustle and bustle with Dijon and get the exact same experience.

Procida Island, Italy

Views Of The Golfo Of Naples | NurPhoto/GettyImages

You’ve likely seen this city in photos or in TV shows, as it’s very picturesque from a distance. The buildings are of multiple colors and sizes, bringing an artistic feel immediately. Then when you add in that it’s right on the Mediterranean, it’s a must for the summer months—and even during the winter to escape some of the cold.

There are some narrow alleys that suddenly open up to beautiful sea views, and plenty of cafes to enjoy a taste of the local food. You have to try the fish because it’s caught from the many fishing areas in the port of Marina Corricella. When you think of Italy, this is actually what you’re picturing, and it’s well worth the visit.

Ghent, Belgium

12th century medieval moated Gravensteen. | Arterra/GettyImages

If you’re planning a trip to Belgium, Brussels and Bruges are likely at the top of your list. Yes, those are charming cities, but the one you want to actually add to your list is Ghent. Make sure you plan a trip to Gravensteen Castle while you’re there for some of the most magnificent history of Europe!

This is a city of power and prestige, but there’s a vibrancy that you can’t get from many other European cities. It is filled with artwork and medieval architecture that will leave you breathless as you walk around. The best part is that, like Dijon in France, you’re leaving all the big crowds behind.

Vilnius, Lithuania

Demonstration in Vilnius marks fourth anniversary of Russian attacks on Ukraine | Anadolu/GettyImages

While we did promise to keep the big cities off the list, you’ve probably never put Lithuania on your vision board of places to visit before. So, Vilnius may be the capital, but it’s the charming city you need to add to your list in 2026. This is one of the most laid-back capitals, and it cuts away the crowds that most other capital cities bring.

While there is an artsy side that stands out, this city has some intriguing history to it. In fact, when you visit the Užupis district, you’ll find out that it’s an independent republic with its own constitution. Now, imagine having different laws just for walking in one small area of a city! The best part is that this is one of the most affordable European cities—especially for a capital—that you’ll find.

Begur, Spain

Cala of Sa Tuna in Begur | VW Pics/GettyImages

You know Barcelona, Malaga, and even Madrid, but what about Begur? This Spanish city is one for those who love beaches, relaxation, and the sun on the skin. It is one of Europe’s most elegant coastal regions, bringing a mixture of sandy beaches and rugged landscapes.

On top of that is the food. You’ll get plenty of fresh seafood thanks to its coastal location, and there are gorgeous rice dishes and Mediterranean vegetables to try that you won’t find anywhere else, making it a haven for foodies. Make sure you enjoy the local wines, because you won’t get them anywhere else!

Stavanger, Norway

How about a trip to see the Nordic beauties? Stavanger, Norway, has become one of 2026’s most popular locations, bringing a coastal experience with a city break all rolled into one. It’s not often that you can get that! Of course, Norway is packed with history, and you see that from the architecture around the city. There are still contemporary buildings that complement the history, creating an easy blend of old and new.

With the North Sea just on the coast, there’s plenty of seafood to try. There are also other meats and dishes that you won’t find anywhere else, and when you’re ready for a hike, the coastal walks are a must.

Kinsale, Ireland

Fair winds and fairways, with stunning views | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Let’s go a little further west to Ireland, the beautiful country that is filled with a variety of historical facts and experiences. We can just look at the history of the Titanic setting sail from Cobh and the many stories of the wars for the land.

Kinsale is a gem within all of that, bringing color with the history. Each of the buildings tend to be a different color, taking you from green to orange to blue within a matter of minutes.

On top of that, it’s one of Ireland’s “tidy towns,” and yes, there is a contest to make sure the locals look after it. There’s a village aspect to the area without it feeling too small, and you’re avoiding the crowds and hollering that Dublin brings. With trendy boutiques and cozy restaurants, there is plenty to keep you busy.

It’s time to plan your next adventure, and heading to Europe is the way to go.

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