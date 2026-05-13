The World’s Most Beautiful Countries in 2026, Ranked

Trying to rank the most beautiful countries in the world is a bit like being asked to pick the best pasta shape, the fluffiest cloud, or the prettiest flower: everyone has a favorite, and no one is entirely wrong.

Yet, certain countries have a captivating allure that reemerges every time travelers, writers, and wanderers start swapping stories about Earth’s most breathtaking corners.

Some places win hearts with city skylines that shimmer into the evening hours; others reel in adventurers with beaches shaded by palms, ruins lost in time, volcanoes, vineyards, and staggering, snow-dusted peaks. And naturally, pairing turquoise waters with whitewashed houses practically assures a spot at the top of any traveler’s list, before you’ve even unpacked your suitcase.

Here are the world’s most beautiful countries in 2026, according to World Population Review, and the reasons they remain etched in our memories for years.

WHAT MAKES A COUNTRY BEAUTIFUL?

The Milford Sound fiord. Fiordland national park, New Zealand | primeimages/GettyImages

Of course, beauty is very subjective, intertwined with memory, mood, and the little details that make an experience, well, personal. Still, some patterns materialize. The countries that consistently rank at the top of the world’s most notable travel lists tend to offer an intoxicating blend of wild scenery, iconic architecture, and culture synonymous to the region.

One traveler might be taken aback by Iceland’s massive glaciers and black-sand beaches, while another finds bliss simply sipping coffee and eating a croissant in a Parisian café or tracing temple paths in Kyoto. Beauty changes with the seasons, too: Japan’s sakura blossoms, Switzerland’s snow-capped Alps, Greece’s sun-soaked islands… each transforms its country into something cinematic, changing its backdrop as the months pass.

There’s no single, universal formula for what makes a country beautiful. But nations with striking natural surroundings, unmistakable landmarks, and rich histories rise to the top year after year.

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD

The beautiful village of La Morra and its vineyards in the Langhe region of Piedmont, Italy. | e55evu/GettyImages

World Population Review compared countries based on their repeated appearances in trusted travel guides, magazines, and online must-see lists (like Condé Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure), and three countries stood out.

GREECE

Greece wears the crown, thanks to Santorini’s iconic blue domes, multi-shaded blue water beaches, eye-catching mountains, and age-old relics like Delphi and the Parthenon. Greece is a living postcard: mythology, sparkling coves, and ancient ruins all bundled together under a Mediterranean sun. And the weather? Basically an invitation to never leave.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand took second, with landscapes so otherworldly they appear hand-crafted by an artist or imagined by AI. Its mountains, mirror lakes, and unspoiled fjords are so fantastic that directors chose them to represent Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. If your country doubles as a fantasy world with no CGI required, you know it’s special.

ITALY

Italy, ranked third, continues its centuries-long streak of making beauty look absolutely effortless. Coastlines, vineyards, cities where history is carved in every stone, art, and food that turns breakfast, lunch, and dinner into main events; Italy is the only country where you can start your day with Roman ruins, lose yourself in Renaissance masterpieces, and eat the world’s best pasta all before noon.

The rest of the top 10 includes Switzerland, Spain, Thailand, Norway, Iceland, Australia, and Austria.

THE IMPOSSIBLE RANKING

Rome skyline at sunset from Vittoriano, Italy. | MasterLu/GettyImages

Naturally, any “most beautiful countries” list is bound to spark debate. Some will champion France for its iconic landmarks, idyllic beaches, and legendary bistro cuisine. Others will advocate for Canada’s untamed wilderness, or insist that colorful Portugal deserves a higher spot. What makes this list truly beautiful isn’t so much the countries themselves as the memories we associate with them.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. For some, it’s the company, or the intricately painted ceiling of a cathedral. For others, it’s eating your way through world-famous markets, or the promise of a cold drink with your name on it and nothing but ocean and sand.

And sometimes, it’s as simple as a small pleasure, in the right place, at the right time.

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