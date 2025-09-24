America’s Top RV Destinations, Mapped

Americans have long had a fondness for the open road, and the data shows that’s not changing any time soon: Currently, just over 8 million households in the United States own an RV, and more than twice that have expressed interest in buying an RV in the next five years. The average RV owner’s age fell from 53 in 2021 to 49 in 2025, and 46 percent of RV owners are between the ages of 35 and 54.

With so many RVs on the road—and so many younger drivers adopting RV life—where’s the best place to go? A new survey by StorageCafe has you covered.

In an attempt to track down the most RV-friendly destinations in the country, the survey’s authors compiled all available destinations with a minimum of 10 RV campsites, then catalogued each one based on several factors, including the total number of available camps; access to amenities like water and electricity; additional features, like wi-fi access and cable TV connectivity; local livability stats, like air pollution, shopping options, and grocery prices; and local storage options. Data was used to create a weighted index so each destination could be ranked overall.

The 10 Best Destinations to Camp an RV in the U.S. in 2025

Branson, Missouri. | Undefined/GettyImages

With the numbers crunched, Storage Cafe found that Branson, Missouri, is the most RV-friendly location in the entire United States, given that it ranked first overall for air quality (an AQI score of 20), campsite rating (an average of 4.37 stars), and retail choice (with an average of 10.61 retail stores per 1000 residents). It welcomes RV drivers at more than 25 separate RV parks across the city too, while Missouri as a whole scored well in categories like grocery prices and rural tourism.

A street market in Naples, Florida. | Peeter Viisimaa/GettyImages

Coming in a close second was Naples, Florida, whose 15 RV camps scored an average rating of 4.41 stars. It also scored highly for retail availability (with an average of 7.69 stores per 1000 residents, ranking ninth nationwide), access to parkland (with 2.27 parks per 1000 people), and grocery prices (scoring a grocery index of 101.8).

In third place was Rockford, Texas, with a total of 30 RV parks averaging 4.20 stars. It also topped the list nationwide for internet access, allowing travelers to stay connected while on vacation, and achieved a food index score of 94.1, ensuring eating well in the area is both affordable and easy.

The top 5 was rounded out by Gulf Shores, Alabama, in fourth place (which ranked highest of all for food affordability, with a score of 93), and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in fifth (which came out on top for retail availability, with 22.99 retail stores per 1000 people). You can see the full top 10 below.

Rank City Number of RV Camps Camp Rating 1 Branson, Missouri 25 4.37 2 Naples, Florida 15 4.41 3 Rockport, Texas 30 4.40 4 Gulf Shores, Alabama 12 4.29 5 Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 16 4.39 6 Zephyrhills, Florida 14 4.19 7 Custer, South Dakota 22 4.55 8 Hot Springs, Arkansas 12 4.26 9 Lake Havasu City, Arizona 12 4.27 10 Tyler, Texas 12 4.33

Breaking the data down by state, Texas came out on top overall with 15 cities making the final list, including two in the top 10—Rockport in second, and Tyler in 10th. (Katy, Texas, also ranked first overall for RV storage, with 30 facilities located in the area.) Arizona, with 11 cities on the final list, came in a close second (its Lake Havasu City also made the Top 10, ranking in ninth place overall), followed by Florida, California, and Oregon tied in third place, with six cities apiece.

