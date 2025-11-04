Mapped: See the Current Average Gas Price Per State

When you’re filling up your car, a few cents can make a big difference—especially when prices fluctuate wildly depending on where you live. From California’s sky-high costs to the budget-friendly pumps of the Deep South, gas prices vary dramatically across the United States.
Thankfully, the American Automobile Association (AAA) tracks average gas prices nationwide, revealing where drivers are stretching their wallets and where they’re getting the best deals at the pump.
The data—current as of this week—shows the average cost of regular unleaded gasoline in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. **Disclaimer: As gas prices change frequently, expect the following numbers to fluctuate.**
What Drives the Differences in Gas Prices?
The price you pay at the pump comes from more than just crude oil. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), four main factors make up the cost of every gallon of gas:
- Crude oil costs: This is the largest component, accounting for just over half of the retail price. When global oil prices fluctuate, consumers feel it almost immediately at the pump.
- Refining costs and profits: Different regions require specific gasoline blends to meet air-quality standards. Refining those blends—and transporting them to market—adds to the final cost, especially in areas farther from refineries.
- Distribution, marketing, and retail operations: Once refined, gasoline travels through pipelines and by tanker trucks to stations nationwide. Prices can vary even between neighboring stations depending on rent, wages, traffic, and competition.
- Taxes: The federal gasoline tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, while state and local taxes average about 32 cents—and can exceed 60 cents in some areas. These taxes alone can account for more than 10% of what drivers pay per gallon.
Together, these factors explain why some states consistently top the list for the most expensive gas, while others enjoy prices nearly a dollar cheaper.
You May Also Like:
Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!
Current Average Gas Prices by State
See the full list of average price for regular gas by state:
State
Average Price (Regular)
Alaska
$3.827
Alabama
$2.655
Arkansas
$2.600
Arizona
$3.360
California
$4.651
Colorado
$2.854
Connecticut
$3.041
District of Columbia
$3.205
Delaware
$2.916
Florida
$2.969
Georgia
$2.784
Hawaii
$4.480
Iowa
$2.745
Idaho
$3.358
Illinois
$3.201
Indiana
$2.907
Kansas
$2.707
Kentucky
$2.675
Louisiana
$2.608
Massachusetts
$2.990
Maryland
$2.952
Maine
$3.025
Michigan
$2.974
Minnesota
$2.868
Missouri
$2.673
Mississippi
$2.591
Montana
$3.027
North Carolina
$2.756
North Dakota
$2.840
Nebraska
$2.823
New Hampshire
$2.924
New Jersey
$2.969
New Mexico
$2.764
Nevada
$3.903
New York
$3.104
Ohio
$2.921
Oklahoma
$2.560
Oregon
$3.886
Pennsylvania
$3.213
Rhode Island
$2.921
South Carolina
$2.684
South Dakota
$2.834
Tennessee
$2.634
Texas
$2.554
Utah
$3.198
Virginia
$2.907
Vermont
$3.092
Washington
$4.285
Wisconsin
$2.761
West Virginia
$2.973
Wyoming
$2.945
Whether you’re fueling up in Fresno or coasting through Kentucky, gas prices continue to serve as a clear reflection of America’s economic geography. And while drivers everywhere are watching the numbers at the pump, one thing’s certain—no matter the price, we’re all running on fumes together.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations