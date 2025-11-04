Mapped: See the Current Average Gas Price Per State

When you’re filling up your car, a few cents can make a big difference—especially when prices fluctuate wildly depending on where you live. From California’s sky-high costs to the budget-friendly pumps of the Deep South, gas prices vary dramatically across the United States.

Thankfully, the American Automobile Association (AAA) tracks average gas prices nationwide, revealing where drivers are stretching their wallets and where they’re getting the best deals at the pump.

The data—current as of this week—shows the average cost of regular unleaded gasoline in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. **Disclaimer: As gas prices change frequently, expect the following numbers to fluctuate.**

A map of the United States categorized by average price per state, created in November 2025. | Mental Floss

What Drives the Differences in Gas Prices?

The price you pay at the pump comes from more than just crude oil. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), four main factors make up the cost of every gallon of gas:

Crude oil costs: This is the largest component, accounting for just over half of the retail price. When global oil prices fluctuate, consumers feel it almost immediately at the pump.

This is the largest component, accounting for just over half of the retail price. When global oil prices fluctuate, consumers feel it almost immediately at the pump. Refining costs and profits: Different regions require specific gasoline blends to meet air-quality standards. Refining those blends—and transporting them to market—adds to the final cost, especially in areas farther from refineries.

Different regions require specific gasoline blends to meet air-quality standards. Refining those blends—and transporting them to market—adds to the final cost, especially in areas farther from refineries. Distribution, marketing, and retail operations: Once refined, gasoline travels through pipelines and by tanker trucks to stations nationwide. Prices can vary even between neighboring stations depending on rent, wages, traffic, and competition.

Once refined, gasoline travels through pipelines and by tanker trucks to stations nationwide. Prices can vary even between neighboring stations depending on rent, wages, traffic, and competition. Taxes: The federal gasoline tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, while state and local taxes average about 32 cents—and can exceed 60 cents in some areas. These taxes alone can account for more than 10% of what drivers pay per gallon.

Together, these factors explain why some states consistently top the list for the most expensive gas, while others enjoy prices nearly a dollar cheaper.

Current Average Gas Prices by State

See the full list of average price for regular gas by state:

State Average Price (Regular) Alaska $3.827 Alabama $2.655 Arkansas $2.600 Arizona $3.360 California $4.651 Colorado $2.854 Connecticut $3.041 District of Columbia $3.205 Delaware $2.916 Florida $2.969 Georgia $2.784 Hawaii $4.480 Iowa $2.745 Idaho $3.358 Illinois $3.201 Indiana $2.907 Kansas $2.707 Kentucky $2.675 Louisiana $2.608 Massachusetts $2.990 Maryland $2.952 Maine $3.025 Michigan $2.974 Minnesota $2.868 Missouri $2.673 Mississippi $2.591 Montana $3.027 North Carolina $2.756 North Dakota $2.840 Nebraska $2.823 New Hampshire $2.924 New Jersey $2.969 New Mexico $2.764 Nevada $3.903 New York $3.104 Ohio $2.921 Oklahoma $2.560 Oregon $3.886 Pennsylvania $3.213 Rhode Island $2.921 South Carolina $2.684 South Dakota $2.834 Tennessee $2.634 Texas $2.554 Utah $3.198 Virginia $2.907 Vermont $3.092 Washington $4.285 Wisconsin $2.761 West Virginia $2.973 Wyoming $2.945

Whether you’re fueling up in Fresno or coasting through Kentucky, gas prices continue to serve as a clear reflection of America’s economic geography. And while drivers everywhere are watching the numbers at the pump, one thing’s certain—no matter the price, we’re all running on fumes together.