Mapped: See the Current Average Gas Price Per State

Check out the varying gas prices by state in the country as of the time of this writing.
When you’re filling up your car, a few cents can make a big difference—especially when prices fluctuate wildly depending on where you live. From California’s sky-high costs to the budget-friendly pumps of the Deep South, gas prices vary dramatically across the United States.

Thankfully, the American Automobile Association (AAA) tracks average gas prices nationwide, revealing where drivers are stretching their wallets and where they’re getting the best deals at the pump.

The data—current as of this week—shows the average cost of regular unleaded gasoline in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. **Disclaimer: As gas prices change frequently, expect the following numbers to fluctuate.**

A map of the United States categorized by average price per state, created in November 2025.
A map of the United States categorized by average price per state, created in November 2025.

What Drives the Differences in Gas Prices?

The price you pay at the pump comes from more than just crude oil. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), four main factors make up the cost of every gallon of gas:

  • Crude oil costs: This is the largest component, accounting for just over half of the retail price. When global oil prices fluctuate, consumers feel it almost immediately at the pump.
  • Refining costs and profits: Different regions require specific gasoline blends to meet air-quality standards. Refining those blends—and transporting them to market—adds to the final cost, especially in areas farther from refineries.
  • Distribution, marketing, and retail operations: Once refined, gasoline travels through pipelines and by tanker trucks to stations nationwide. Prices can vary even between neighboring stations depending on rent, wages, traffic, and competition.
  • Taxes: The federal gasoline tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, while state and local taxes average about 32 cents—and can exceed 60 cents in some areas. These taxes alone can account for more than 10% of what drivers pay per gallon.

Together, these factors explain why some states consistently top the list for the most expensive gas, while others enjoy prices nearly a dollar cheaper.

Current Average Gas Prices by State

See the full list of average price for regular gas by state:

State

Average Price (Regular)

Alaska

$3.827

Alabama

$2.655

Arkansas

$2.600

Arizona

$3.360

California

$4.651

Colorado

$2.854

Connecticut

$3.041

District of Columbia

$3.205

Delaware

$2.916

Florida

$2.969

Georgia

$2.784

Hawaii

$4.480

Iowa

$2.745

Idaho

$3.358

Illinois

$3.201

Indiana

$2.907

Kansas

$2.707

Kentucky

$2.675

Louisiana

$2.608

Massachusetts

$2.990

Maryland

$2.952

Maine

$3.025

Michigan

$2.974

Minnesota

$2.868

Missouri

$2.673

Mississippi

$2.591

Montana

$3.027

North Carolina

$2.756

North Dakota

$2.840

Nebraska

$2.823

New Hampshire

$2.924

New Jersey

$2.969

New Mexico

$2.764

Nevada

$3.903

New York

$3.104

Ohio

$2.921

Oklahoma

$2.560

Oregon

$3.886

Pennsylvania

$3.213

Rhode Island

$2.921

South Carolina

$2.684

South Dakota

$2.834

Tennessee

$2.634

Texas

$2.554

Utah

$3.198

Virginia

$2.907

Vermont

$3.092

Washington

$4.285

Wisconsin

$2.761

West Virginia

$2.973

Wyoming

$2.945

Whether you’re fueling up in Fresno or coasting through Kentucky, gas prices continue to serve as a clear reflection of America’s economic geography. And while drivers everywhere are watching the numbers at the pump, one thing’s certain—no matter the price, we’re all running on fumes together.

