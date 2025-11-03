Mapped: The Best Countries for Watching Wildlife

There are many reasons why people plan a big trip: Some travelers want to soak in a city’s culture and spend their days wandering museums, feasting on region-specific delicacies, and getting to know the people who live there. Others, however, are more interested in a different type of local resident: that is, the animals who call a place home.

The world is a vast and wonderful place that is filled with an abundance of impressive creatures—some that you can only find in very specific spots. But which destinations should people head for if they’d like to see an array of different species?

Determining the Best Countries For Wildlife-Watching

Researchers at the tour operator Go2Africa developed their own Global Wildlife Travel Index to compile a list of the best countries for wildlife tourism. The website evaluated the countries across seven categories:

Megafauna conservation (national efforts to protect large species)

Wildlife species richness

Endangered wildlife species

Prevalence of national parks

Extent of protected natural areas

Indigenous protected areas

Natural environment quality

Each category helped determine a country’s management and care of biodiversity, conservation efforts, and environmental impact. After a few calculations, all countries received a score from 0 to 100, with a score of 100 representing the best places.

The Top 10 Countries for Wildlife Travel

Start planning your next adventure. | Go2Africa

The U.S. reigns supreme on this list, with a score of 90.5. The country’s high ranking is mainly due to its 51,018 protected areas, which include conservation units and national parks—the country has highest number of such protected places in the world. The U.S. also has the third-highest number of endangered species (657), so if you’re really lucky, you may be able to spot an animal that has become exceedingly rare.

Following closely behind is Brazil, with a score of 90.2 out of 100. The country boasts a range of diverse landscapes, which includes rainforests, savannahs, and coastlines. As such, it’s home to 9613 species of wildlife, so those who travel there are bound to see some sort of incredible animal.

Birders will love Brazil. | Mats Brynolf/GettyImages

Colombia comes in third (85.5). Although the country doesn’t have as many wildlife species as Brazil, it still ranks highly, with a total of 6113. The country also has roughly 60 national parks, meaning there are plenty of wild places to explore.

Here’s the breakdown of the top countries for wildlife travel:

Ranking Country Score 1 United States 90.5 2 Brazil 90.2 3 Colombia 85.5 4 Australia 82.1 5 Tanzania 81.8 6 Canada 77.5 7 Peru 75.8 8 Spain 74.4 9 (tie) Kenya 73.6 9 (tie) Panama 73.6

You don’t have to travel far to get in touch with nature, though. If you’d rather stay close to home, consider these 10 tips for watching backyard wildlife.