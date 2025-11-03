Mapped: The Best Countries for Watching Wildlife

There are many reasons why people plan a big trip: Some travelers want to soak in a city’s culture and spend their days wandering museums, feasting on region-specific delicacies, and getting to know the people who live there. Others, however, are more interested in a different type of local resident: that is, the animals who call a place home.
The world is a vast and wonderful place that is filled with an abundance of impressive creatures—some that you can only find in very specific spots. But which destinations should people head for if they’d like to see an array of different species?
Determining the Best Countries For Wildlife-Watching
Researchers at the tour operator Go2Africa developed their own Global Wildlife Travel Index to compile a list of the best countries for wildlife tourism. The website evaluated the countries across seven categories:
- Megafauna conservation (national efforts to protect large species)
- Wildlife species richness
- Endangered wildlife species
- Prevalence of national parks
- Extent of protected natural areas
- Indigenous protected areas
- Natural environment quality
Each category helped determine a country’s management and care of biodiversity, conservation efforts, and environmental impact. After a few calculations, all countries received a score from 0 to 100, with a score of 100 representing the best places.
The Top 10 Countries for Wildlife Travel
The U.S. reigns supreme on this list, with a score of 90.5. The country’s high ranking is mainly due to its 51,018 protected areas, which include conservation units and national parks—the country has highest number of such protected places in the world. The U.S. also has the third-highest number of endangered species (657), so if you’re really lucky, you may be able to spot an animal that has become exceedingly rare.
Following closely behind is Brazil, with a score of 90.2 out of 100. The country boasts a range of diverse landscapes, which includes rainforests, savannahs, and coastlines. As such, it’s home to 9613 species of wildlife, so those who travel there are bound to see some sort of incredible animal.
Colombia comes in third (85.5). Although the country doesn’t have as many wildlife species as Brazil, it still ranks highly, with a total of 6113. The country also has roughly 60 national parks, meaning there are plenty of wild places to explore.
Here’s the breakdown of the top countries for wildlife travel:
Ranking
Country
Score
1
United States
90.5
2
Brazil
90.2
3
Colombia
85.5
4
Australia
82.1
5
Tanzania
81.8
6
Canada
77.5
7
Peru
75.8
8
Spain
74.4
9 (tie)
Kenya
73.6
9 (tie)
Panama
73.6
You don’t have to travel far to get in touch with nature, though. If you’d rather stay close to home, consider these 10 tips for watching backyard wildlife.
