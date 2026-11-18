With Turkey Day coming up, you may be questioning why you've decided to deal with the stress of traveling, but there may be some cities that are well worth the trip.

So just what makes a good Thanksgiving city? There are plenty of reasons, according to data from WalletHub, including how much a Thanksgiving dinner costs as well as Thanksgiving activities, decorations, and the weather.

Check out their findings to see which cities made the list for the best Thanksgiving cities. Here's hoping that you'll be thankful that your destination made the list for the best Turkey Day destinations.

A map of the top 30 U.S. cities to visit for Thanksgiving. | WalletHub

Why Warm States Win the Wishbone

The weather could be a big factor in determining where to go for the holiday, with a majority of cities in the top 10 best Thanksgiving cities being in warm-weather climates. After all, warm weather means more chances to go out and enjoy activities or reduce the potential for weather-related travel delays.

If you're headed to Dallas for Thanksgiving, you'll be in the best city for the festive holiday. The city ranks ninth overall for Thanksgiving weather, making it easy to get around for the big day. The city also ranked second overall for celebrations and traditions, including pumpkin patches to visit and holiday decorations to see.

Second-place Atlanta came out on top for its celebrations and traditions, with decorations and online searches for Thanksgiving celebrations. It also ranked second overall for giving thanks, proving it's a big city with a big heart, with plenty of volunteer opportunities and charities to donate to and help others in need.

San Antonio’s River Walk decorated for the holiday season. | peeterv/GettyImages

If you're looking for an affordable option for Thanksgiving, San Antonio, Texas, should be high on your list. The city ranked first overall for affordability with the low costs for Thanksgiving dinners and hotel rooms. In fact, the city ranked in the top five cities overall for the most affordable Thanksgiving dinner. It was one of four cities in Texas to rank in the top five, with Oklahoma City being the only city not in the Lone Star State. The city also ranked second for weather, with a low chance of inclement weather slowing down travel and celebrations.

The top 10 cities that are the best places to go for Thanksgiving, according to WalletHub, include:

1. Dallas, Texas

2. Atlanta, Georgia

3. San Antonio, Texas

4. Louisville, Kentucky

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Houston, Texas

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

9. Boston, Massachusetts

10. Chesapeake, Virginia

Steep Prices Sink the Holiday Spirit

Some of the worst places to go for Thanksgiving have one thing in common: a lack of affordability.

According to WalletHub, the worst city of its 100 cities to go to for Thanksgiving is San Bernardino, California, which is also the least affordable city on the list. In fact, of the five cities that ranked the lowest for best places to go for Thanksgiving, all but one of them were ranked at least 90th of 100 cities when it came to affordability.

Honolulu, Hawaii, was named the seventh-worst city to visit for Thanksgiving, sunk by its lack of affordability. That may not be a surprise considering it's the state with the highest cost of living in the country. The city has the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in the country based on data analyzed by WalletHub.

Radislav Kharrasov/GettyImages

In addition to the cost of Thanksgiving dinners, WalletHub also included the cost of hotel rooms and affordable restaurants in its affordability ranking when deciding just how costly a city was in its survey.

The 10 cities in the WalletHub survey that are the worst to travel to for Thanksgiving include:

1. San Bernardino, California

2. Stockton, California

3. Hialeah, Florida

4. Newark, New Jersey

5. Toledo, Ohio

6. Fort Wayne, Indiana

7. Honolulu, Hawaii

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

9. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

10. Nashville, Tennessee

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