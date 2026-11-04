Snow Showers or Sun? The 2026 Thanksgiving Weather Forecast, Mapped

Thanksgiving is always a stressful time to travel. You have to book a flight out of a busy airport or hit the road with your car stuffed for the holiday. You probably have to think about packing a suitcase for several days or worry about who’s bringing the pumpkin.

And then there's the weather.

It can be hard to work around rainy roads or cancelled flights because of snow, and any adjustments have to be made on short notice.

But Farmers' Almanac may be able to help you out with an early weather forecast for the festive holiday of feasting. See what you may have to expect this Thanksgiving season.

The Farmers' Almanac regional weather forecast map for Thanksgiving week 2026. | Farmers’ Almanac

Northern States Could See Snow

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One of the most annoying weather patterns during Thanksgiving break is snow, which can snarl traffic on highways, cancel flights, and cause all kinds of delays for people traveling during the holiday.

That may be what you'll have to face if you're traveling in any northern states, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast. The Farmer's Almanac predicts snow is possible in the upper Midwest plains states like the Dakotas and Nebraska, and especially at higher elevations in the Rockies. A chance of flurries could also show up in New England without having too much of an impact on travel, which would be good news for anyone going there or trying to get out of the area for the holiday.

But the Great Lakes states may not be as lucky, with scattered snow and flurries. So it might be a good idea to pack winter boots and heavy coats along with your pumpkin pie and green bean casserole if you're heading to Grandma's house.

Southern States Will Get Sun

If you're traveling around the South, you may not have winter-like Thanksgiving conditions, and that could be a good thing for travelers.

The South and Southeast can expect pleasant conditions, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The Southeast especially can expect mild conditions with plenty of sunshine and dry roads and airports, which can be a big bonus depending on how far you have to travel.

Other Southern states like Texas and Oklahoma can also expect pleasant conditions without major storms, but you may still want to pack a coat. Inland areas could get a little cooler than usual, so you'll want to be prepared. Stuffing and turkey can only keep you so warm in chilly temperatures.

Umbrellas in the West

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Farmers' Almanac describes the weather in the Pacific Northwest as "typical late-fall periods of rain," so more of the same if you live out there.

The West and Southwest could see rain as well as cooler temperatures, and like in the Rockies, there's a chance of snow in the mountains, so get your winter gear out now if you're headed that way at the end of November.

About Farmers' Almanac

Farmers' Almanac was first published in 1818 in New Jersey by publishers Jacob Mann and David Young, Philom. (Philom. was an abbreviation for a student of math and philosophy.) It's published by Farmers' Almanac LLC, and while it's primarily an online publication, plans are underway to bring back the cherished print edition.

The almanac says it has used the same formula for more than 200 years, based on its own math, to create its annual weather forecasts, which it claims are roughly 85% accurate. It even features a long-range weather forecast on its website so you can see what to expect for Thanksgiving and the rest of the year.

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