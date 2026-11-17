If you leave room for dessert on Thanksgiving night, there are plenty of options to choose from, especially when it comes to pie.

Thanksgiving is known for pumpkin pie, but that's not the only choice depending on where you live. So which type of pie does your state prefer? Google Trends looked at just what kinds of pies people were searching for leading up to the American holiday and found quite a bit of variety in the results. Here's where your state landed in its pursuit of pie.

Most searched Thanksgiving pies, Google Trends | Google Trends

Pumpkin pie

Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream | fahrwasser / Envato

Chances are that your state was probably searching for pumpkin pie, which was by far the favorite on Google Trends. 29 states in total picked pumpkin over everything else, with just four other flavors fighting for the 21 remaining states.

One of the states that picked pumpkin pie was Illinois, which may not be surprising since it's by far the state that produces the most pumpkins. The state produced more than 530 million pounds of pumpkins in 2025, or around 40% of the total weight of pumpkins produced in the U.S. It's also home to Libby's, the top canned pumpkin brand in the U.S.

Pecan pie

Fall traditional pies pecan crumble pie overhead shot | sokorspace / Envato

Five states chose pecan pie as their favorite, including Alaska, New Mexico, Minnesota, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

Pecan pie recipes began showing up in the United States in the late 19th century, first appearing in recipe books in Texas. They spread in the 1920s thanks to Karo syrup, which put its version of pecan pie on its labels. The recipe used a cup of Karo's dark corn syrup as well as eggs, sugar, and, of course, pecans. Other recipes also add a little booze to the mix with bourbon, rum, or whiskey mixed in.

Surprisingly, Georgia produces more pecans than any other state, but its residents’ searches for pie ahead of Thanksgiving skewed in a different direction.

Chocolate pie

Slice of raw vegan rich dark chocolate cake on a white plate at restaurant. Closeup, minimalism food photograohy concept | JULY PROKOPIV / Envato

It may not be considered a Thanksgiving staple, but chocolate pie was on the minds of residents in six states when trying to decide what to have for Thanksgiving dessert. States like Utah, Arizona, Wisconsin, Alabama, Virginia, and New Hampshire chose it over the traditional pumpkin pie or pecan pie.

A chocolate pie can include a creamy, chocolatey filling, with variations like whipped cream or meringue on top and a graham cracker crust instead of a traditional pie crust.

Apple pie

Delicious traditional apple pie on wooden table, flat lay | africaimages / Envato

One of the best typical autumn flavors is apple, and a great way to show it off is in the form of apple pie. So don't be surprised if you find a delicious apple pie on the table in South Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Georgia, or Maine, where it turned up as the most-searched pie before Thanksgiving.

Some Thanksgiving dessert fans may include a scoop of vanilla ice cream and serve this dish as apple pie a la mode. The trendy combination is believed to have started in the 1890s at a hotel in Cambridge, New York, when a patron consistently ordered his apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. He later ordered it at a restaurant in New York City, and a story in the New York Sun spread the trend nationally.

Sweet potato pie

Homemade Festive Sweet Potato Pie for Thanksgiving and Christmas | bhofack2 / Envato

Three states prefer a vegetable-based pie that isn't the typical pumpkin option. Iowa, Kansas, and Louisiana would rather have sweet potato pie than anything else.

The recipe typically includes mashed sweet potatoes mixed with butter, sugar, and other tasty ingredients that give the sweet potatoes an extra kick and make for the perfect dessert. And just like sweet potato casserole, you can add marshmallows or marshmallow fluff to the top.