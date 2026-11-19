When residents of a state are born can be an important factor in determining several pieces of information. How old people are can contribute to things like healthcare or retirement benefits for the older residents, as well as schooling and workforce opportunities for the younger population.

But which states have more older populations and which have younger? And what are the most common birth dates? See how your state fares when it comes to the most popular birth months and years, based on CDC data reviewed by Kremp Florists.

What Is the Most Common Birthday Month and Year in the U.S.? | Kremp Florist

The Most Common Birth Years

It's easy to find residents with earlier birth years on the West Coast, with Hawaii and Oregon leading the way. The most common birth year in the two states is 1953, with the most residents around 72 years old.

Two more Western states also make the top five list for the oldest most common birth years. Montana and New Mexico claim 1954 as the most common birth year along with New England state Vermont. Nearby Maine is only a year behind at 1955, making 70 years old the most common age in the state.

Three states are a year younger than Maine. Louisiana, South Dakota, and West Virginia have the most residents who are 69-70 years old, with the most common birth year being 1956 in those states.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are five states where the most common birth year is in the 21st century.

Alaska leads the list with the most common birth year of 2010, making 16 the most common birthday being celebrated this year. That's quite a lot of new provisional driver's licenses for residents of the state compared to other years.

Alaska is also the only state where the most common birth year results in teenagers. Second-place Idaho claims 2005 as the most common birth year, with those residents turning 21 in 2026.

Third-place Utah is a year behind at 2004, while two New England states round out the top five states with most common birth years in the 21st century. Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island count 2002 as the most common birth year among its population.

Higher education could be a factor in different ways among these states. In Rhode Island and Massachusetts, for example, more than 50% of 18-24-year-olds in each state are enrolled in college, boosting the number of residents born in the early 2000s.

On the other hand, the state with the least number of 18-24-year-olds in college is Alaska, with 20.5% of that age group enrolled. A youth outmigration trend in Alaska could be contributing to people leaving the state when they can.

And the Months

Birth years vary widely from state to state, with an almost 60-year gap between the oldest and youngest most common birth years. Birth month, according to Kremp Florists’ findings, however, is pretty consistent.

Almost every state has the same month as the most common in this reporting: August. Only five states have a different month, with July leading the way in Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, and South Dakota. Wyoming is the only state where the most common birth month is May.

These stats may be a bit surprising, considering September 9 is the most common birthday in America.