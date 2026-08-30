The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, Mapped

The best part of a morning breakfast is a cup of coffee and a bowl of cereal. It turns out that Americans are very particular about that second part.

Cereal has been a staple breakfast item for decades, going back to early adopters like John Harvey Kellogg, who developed the breakfast food to promote healthy digestion. Today, there are still healthy cereals, as well as those that may be a little less so—but so delicious. After all, how can you resist a tiger, toucan, or silly rabbit selling you a tasty start to your morning?

And just as different cereals are good in different ways, each state has an opinion on which one is best, so Concordia University analyzed data to find out which cereals are the tastiest in each state. Do you agree with your state's favorite way to wake up in the morning?

Map: Every U.S. State's Favorite Cereal | Courtesy of Concordia University, St. Paul

Froot Loops (13)

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Froot Loops are by far the most popular cereal by state, with 13 states choosing it above all others. The cereal debuted in the late 1950s and features corn cereal rings with fruity flavors, with mascot Toucan Sam featured prominently on the box.

Among the states that pick Froot Loops over all the others is Michigan. That may not surprise Michiganders, as Kellogg's, the company that makes the brightly colored cereal, was founded in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than a century ago.

The states that picked Froot Loops include Michigan as well as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia.

Rice Krispies (5)

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Five states chose the snap, crackle, and pop of Rice Krispies as their favorite go-to cereal for breakfast in the morning or even a snack any time of day. In fact, Rice Krispies are best known not only as a cereal but also as the perfect ingredient for tasty sweet treats. Kellogg's includes its original Rice Krispies Treats recipe on its boxes, featuring the company's popular cereal along with marshmallows and butter to create the ultimate dessert bar.

The cereal is a favorite in Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, and Wisconsin. A recent study found that Idaho, Utah, and Wisconsin were among several states that also picked Rice Krispies Treats as their favorite snack.

Cheerios (5)

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Cheerios have been around since the 1940s and still bring plenty of cheer to the breakfast table. In addition to the classic whole-grain Cheerios, the cereal's maker, General Mills, has added a variety of flavored versions to the shelves, most notably Honey Nut Cheerios. You can also get Fruity Cheerios, Cinnamon Cheerios, and limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cheerios in the fall.

States that favor Cheerios and its many flavors include Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Trix (4)

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Trix are for kids and kids at heart with fruity flavors that taste great in any cereal bowl. The Trix Rabbit helps sell the tasty cereal to kids, trying desperately to steal a bite until he's reminded that Trix are for kids. It may be no surprise that an energetic bunny wanted an extra boost from Trix considering the first iteration of the cereal contained 46% sugar. That number has come down since its introduction.

States that love Trix include Washington, D.C., Kansas, Massachusetts, and Washington.

Other Cereals Have Their State Favorites

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There are plenty of other cereals that are considered the best depending on the state you live in, and the choices are a good mix of sugary and nutritious cereals. Three western states—California, Arizona, and New Mexico—prefer a healthy box of Honey Bunches of Oats.

Crispy and crunchy cereals also have fans. Cookie Crisp is a favorite in Illinois, New Jersey, and Tennessee, while Golden Crisp has fans in Indiana and Ohio. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the fan favorite of Delaware, Maryland, and South Carolina, and Iowa is the only state that loves Cap'n Crunch more than any other.

Hawaii loves Cocoa Puffs, Nevada loves Cocoa Pebbles, and Rhode Island prefers Fruity Pebbles. Other favorites include Corn Pops in Alaska, Apple Jacks in Mississippi, Corn Flakes in West Virginia, and Honeycomb in Arkansas. Nebraska's lucky flavor is Lucky Charms.

And then there are the states that pick healthier options like Raisin Bran in Maine, Wheaties in Minnesota, Special K in North Dakota, and Frosted Mini-Wheats in Wyoming.

More State-By-State Data: