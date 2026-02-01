Map Shows America’s Favorite Super Bowl Wing Flavors

Football and food fanatics’ favorite day of the year is almost here: Super Bowl Sunday. Between the game, the commercials, and the halftime show, food plays a starring role—especially chicken wings. But not everyone's hot on the same sauce. To see how tastes differ across the U.S., DoorDash analyzed ordering data to identify each state’s go-to chicken wing flavor for the Super Bowl.

Each State’s Favorite Wing Flavor, Mapped

Which wing flavor is most popular in your state? | DoorDash

The food delivery service looked at chicken wing orders placed on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, 2025, to see which flavors Americans were craving most. Classic Buffalo came out on top for most of the country, with 39 states—from New York to Hawaii—opting for the hot sauce. The winning flavor shows that tradition runs strong in America: the sports bar snack was originally tossed in a spicy, salty sauce in the 1980s to encourage customers to buy more beer.

The second-favorite flavor (or lack thereof) proves that simplicity still has its place, as fans in nine states stick with plain wings. In these states, including California and Texas, diners clearly like to be the boss of their own sauce, customizing each bite to taste.

Meanwhile, regional favorites added some variety: Georgia stuck with its signature lemon pepper wings, while New Mexico was the only state to favor ranch wings. But New Mexicans aren’t alone on the ranch frontier: their unique wing order reflects a broader preference for restaurant-made ranch, which many people say tastes richer and creamier than the bottled version.

DoorDash also settled the debate on which wing style dominates, tracking traditional wing orders for bone-in and boneless wings. Bone-in wings took the win nationwide, with 44 out of 50 states ordering more than their boneless counterparts on game day.

While chicken wings reigned as the “Most Ordered Game Day Item,” DoorDash also determined the country’s game day pizza and beer preferences. Pepperoni was the most popular topping in 39 states, while the Northeast kept it classic with cheese topping the list in Maine, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. To wash it all down, NFL fans in 12 states, including Texas, Florida, and Arizona, opt for Michelob Ultra. Corona took the cake in eight, Coors Light in six, and Modelo in another six.

With the rest of the game day menu covered, it’s time to return to the main event: wings. Here’s the complete list of every state’s favorite wing flavor and style: