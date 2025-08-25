The Most Pumpkin Spice Latte-Obsessed States, Mapped

Although it may not feel like it in some states, sweater weather is quickly approaching. That means it’s time to bring out the famous pumpkin spice lattes that everyone has been waiting for. The smell and taste of the seasonal drink evoke feelings of comfort and nostalgia, which is part of the reason why people can’t get enough of it. But which states seem to be most excited for the beverage’s arrival?

The States That Like Pumpkin Spice Lattes the Most

To determine this answer, DoorDash looked at its customers’ drink orders from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The rankings are also adjusted for state population (using the U.S. Census) to calculate which states ordered the most of these drinks per capita.

DoorDash users in Alaska love pumpkin spice lattes. | DoorDash

According to the site’s data, DoorDash users in Western states are clearly into the seasonal drink the most. Those in Alaska, Oregon, Utah, and Montana are particularly fond of it. The fall and winter months in these states get pretty cold, so a nice, hot pumpkin spice latte is one of the best ways to feel cozy. The drink isn’t as popular for DoorDash users on the other side of the country. Mississippians and Vermonters, in particular, would rather pass on the order.

Each State’s Favorite Fall Flavor, Mapped

These are the most-ordered fall-focused flavors on DoorDash. | DoorDash

Pumpkin spice (and just pumpkin in general) doesn’t reign supreme everywhere. When it comes to fall flavors, apple seems to be the most famous pick among DoorDash users. Those in 18 states, especially in the South and Mid-Atlantic, prefer the fruit over other options. Caramel comes in at a close second with 13 places, including Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Nevada.

The Pumpkin-Spice Cravings Are Hitting Earlier Each Year

The cravings are growing stronger by the year. | DoorDash

DoorDash’s data also shows that pumpkin spice latte cravings have been arriving earlier over the past few years. In 2021, orders first spiked on August 30; last year, pumpkin spice latte orders first spiked 11 days earlier.

Many were exposed to pumpkin spice for the first time during childhood through pumpkin pie. However, the earliest known pumpkin spice recipe dates back to 1796. It was in a cookbook by Amelia Simmons and explained how to make “pompkin” pie.