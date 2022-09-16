Skip the Line at Starbucks: Here’s How to Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home
Ah, fall—the season of crunchy leaves, cozy sweaters, and long lines at Starbucks. The coffee chain is many people’s first stop the moment summer ends, but it’s not the only place to get a pumpkin spice latte. In a few simple steps, you can whip up your own version of the seasonal beverage at home without changing out of your flannel pajamas.
According to this recipe from Food Network, a home-brewed PSL contains many ingredients you likely have on your baking shelf already. Start by brewing a quarter cup of hot espresso or strong coffee and set it aside. Next, add 1 cup of milk, 1 tablespoon of sugar, .25 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice, .25 teaspoons of vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree to a microwave-safe bowl.
After covering the bowl with plastic wrap and poking a small hole through it to allow steam to escape, microwave the container for 1 to 2 minutes. When the mixture is hot, stir it vigorously for roughly 30 seconds to make it light and foamy.
Now it’s time to show off your barista skills. Assemble your drink by pouring the espresso into a large mug. Top it with the foamy milk and finish with a dollop of whipped cream and an extra sprinkle of pumpkin spice.
Beyond the classic pie, a latte may be the most popular vehicle for pumpkin spice seasoning. If you prefer eating your autumn flavors to drinking them, there are plenty of pumpkin pie recipes online—including one that dates back to 1796.
[h/t Food Network]