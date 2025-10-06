Mental Floss

Map Shows Each State’s Most-Searched Breakfast Food

These foods may not be what you‘re expecting.
What does the world crave for breakfast? | EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/GettyImages

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, as it sets the tone for how we feel and perform throughout the morning. That said, each state’s taste isn’t the same. So what are the most popular breakfast items across the U.S.? 

  1. Most Popular Breakfast Foods by State
  2. What the World Wants for Breakfast

Premier Inn found the answer by first gathering a list of 157 of the world’s most popular breakfast foods. Data analysts then used Google Keyword Planner to show each item’s monthly search volume in all 50 states and in countries across the globe. The data was sample from the past 12 months. 

Most Popular Breakfast Foods by State

map of breakfast foods
When did the açaí bowl get this popular? | Premier Inn

According to the report, the açaí (pronounced “uh-sigh-ee”) bowl is the most-searched breakfast item in the U.S. The berry itself is found in palm trees growing in South American rainforests. It’s common for people to freeze and puree fruits, then garnish the mixture with other toppings, such as nuts, granola, and additional fruits. Açaí is considered a superfood due to its high antioxidant content, healthy fats, fiber, and calcium. People from California to New York show much interest in the dish. 

In second place is the pupusa, which originates in El Salvador. They’re described as a thick, spongy tortilla made with masa (a dough made from ground corn) and typically stuffed with various ingredients, such as beans, meat, or cheese. Pupusas are usually cooked on a clay comal or steel griddle after being stuffed. They’re particularly popular in the western half of the country.

Spanakopita rounds out the top three entries. The flaky spinach-and-cheese pie from Greece has gained the most interest in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Take a look at the full list of each state’s most-searched breakfast food below:

State

Breakfast Food

Alabama

Açaí bowl

Alaska

Açaí bowl

Arizona

Açaí bowl

Arkansas

Pupusa

California

Açaí bowl

Colorado

Pupusas

Connecticut

Açaí bowl

Delaware

Açaí bowl

Florida

Açaí bowl

Georgia

Açaí bowl

Hawaii

Açaí bowl

Idaho

Açaí bowl

Illinois

Açaí bowl

Indiana

Açaí bowl

Iowa

Açaí bowl

Kansas

Pupusa

Kentucky

Açaí bowl

Lousiana

Açaí bowl

Maine

Spanakopita

Maryland

Pupusa

Massachusetts

Açaí bowl

Michigan

Açaí bowl

Minnesota

Pupusa

Mississippi

Açaí bowl

Missouri

Kolache

Montana

Açaí bowl

Nebraska

Pupusa

Nevada

Pupusa

New Hampshire

Spanakopita

New Jersey

Açaí bowl

New Mexico

Chilaquiles

New York

Açaí bowl

North Carolina

Pupusa

North Dakota

Lefse

Ohio

Açaí bowl

Oklahoma

Açaí bowl

Oregon

Pupusa

Pennsylvania

Açaí bowl

Rhode Island

Açaí bowl

South Carolina

Açaí bowl

South Dakota

Açaí bowl

Tennessee

Açaí bowl

Texas

Pupusa

Utah

Pupusa

Vermont

Spanakopita

Virginia

Pupusa

Washington

Pupusa

West Virginia

Açaí bowl

Wisconsin

Açaí bowl

Wyoming

Pupusa

What the World Wants for Breakfast

Map of googled breakfast foods
What's for breakfast? | Premier Inn

According to Premier Inn, the açaí bowl isn’t just favored across the U.S. People around the world are also interested in trying it out. Simit, the ring-shaped sesame-crusted bread from Turkey, earned the silver medal. The croissant, meanwhile, was searched far beyond France’s borders. 

Check out the top 10 most-searched breakfast foods around the world:

Rank

Breakfast food

1

Açaí bowl

2

Simit

3

Croissant

4

Onigiri

5

Chipa

6

Bruschetta

7

Boiled eggs

8

Cereal

9

Congee

10

Pupusa

