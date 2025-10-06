Map Shows Each State’s Most-Searched Breakfast Food

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, as it sets the tone for how we feel and perform throughout the morning. That said, each state’s taste isn’t the same. So what are the most popular breakfast items across the U.S.?
Premier Inn found the answer by first gathering a list of 157 of the world’s most popular breakfast foods. Data analysts then used Google Keyword Planner to show each item’s monthly search volume in all 50 states and in countries across the globe. The data was sample from the past 12 months.
Most Popular Breakfast Foods by State
According to the report, the açaí (pronounced “uh-sigh-ee”) bowl is the most-searched breakfast item in the U.S. The berry itself is found in palm trees growing in South American rainforests. It’s common for people to freeze and puree fruits, then garnish the mixture with other toppings, such as nuts, granola, and additional fruits. Açaí is considered a superfood due to its high antioxidant content, healthy fats, fiber, and calcium. People from California to New York show much interest in the dish.
In second place is the pupusa, which originates in El Salvador. They’re described as a thick, spongy tortilla made with masa (a dough made from ground corn) and typically stuffed with various ingredients, such as beans, meat, or cheese. Pupusas are usually cooked on a clay comal or steel griddle after being stuffed. They’re particularly popular in the western half of the country.
Spanakopita rounds out the top three entries. The flaky spinach-and-cheese pie from Greece has gained the most interest in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Take a look at the full list of each state’s most-searched breakfast food below:
State
Breakfast Food
Alabama
Açaí bowl
Alaska
Açaí bowl
Arizona
Açaí bowl
Arkansas
Pupusa
California
Açaí bowl
Colorado
Pupusas
Connecticut
Açaí bowl
Delaware
Açaí bowl
Florida
Açaí bowl
Georgia
Açaí bowl
Hawaii
Açaí bowl
Idaho
Açaí bowl
Illinois
Açaí bowl
Indiana
Açaí bowl
Iowa
Açaí bowl
Kansas
Pupusa
Kentucky
Açaí bowl
Lousiana
Açaí bowl
Maine
Spanakopita
Maryland
Pupusa
Massachusetts
Açaí bowl
Michigan
Açaí bowl
Minnesota
Pupusa
Mississippi
Açaí bowl
Missouri
Kolache
Montana
Açaí bowl
Nebraska
Pupusa
Nevada
Pupusa
New Hampshire
Spanakopita
New Jersey
Açaí bowl
New Mexico
Chilaquiles
New York
Açaí bowl
North Carolina
Pupusa
North Dakota
Lefse
Ohio
Açaí bowl
Oklahoma
Açaí bowl
Oregon
Pupusa
Pennsylvania
Açaí bowl
Rhode Island
Açaí bowl
South Carolina
Açaí bowl
South Dakota
Açaí bowl
Tennessee
Açaí bowl
Texas
Pupusa
Utah
Pupusa
Vermont
Spanakopita
Virginia
Pupusa
Washington
Pupusa
West Virginia
Açaí bowl
Wisconsin
Açaí bowl
Wyoming
Pupusa
What the World Wants for Breakfast
According to Premier Inn, the açaí bowl isn’t just favored across the U.S. People around the world are also interested in trying it out. Simit, the ring-shaped sesame-crusted bread from Turkey, earned the silver medal. The croissant, meanwhile, was searched far beyond France’s borders.
Check out the top 10 most-searched breakfast foods around the world:
Rank
Breakfast food
1
Açaí bowl
2
Simit
3
Croissant
4
Onigiri
5
Chipa
6
Bruschetta
7
Boiled eggs
8
Cereal
9
Congee
10
Pupusa
