Map Shows Each State’s Most-Searched Breakfast Food

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, as it sets the tone for how we feel and perform throughout the morning. That said, each state’s taste isn’t the same. So what are the most popular breakfast items across the U.S.?

Premier Inn found the answer by first gathering a list of 157 of the world’s most popular breakfast foods. Data analysts then used Google Keyword Planner to show each item’s monthly search volume in all 50 states and in countries across the globe. The data was sample from the past 12 months.

Most Popular Breakfast Foods by State

According to the report, the açaí (pronounced “uh-sigh-ee”) bowl is the most-searched breakfast item in the U.S. The berry itself is found in palm trees growing in South American rainforests. It’s common for people to freeze and puree fruits, then garnish the mixture with other toppings, such as nuts, granola, and additional fruits. Açaí is considered a superfood due to its high antioxidant content, healthy fats, fiber, and calcium. People from California to New York show much interest in the dish.

In second place is the pupusa, which originates in El Salvador. They’re described as a thick, spongy tortilla made with masa (a dough made from ground corn) and typically stuffed with various ingredients, such as beans, meat, or cheese. Pupusas are usually cooked on a clay comal or steel griddle after being stuffed. They’re particularly popular in the western half of the country.

Spanakopita rounds out the top three entries. The flaky spinach-and-cheese pie from Greece has gained the most interest in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Take a look at the full list of each state’s most-searched breakfast food below:

State Breakfast Food Alabama Açaí bowl Alaska Açaí bowl Arizona Açaí bowl Arkansas Pupusa California Açaí bowl Colorado Pupusas Connecticut Açaí bowl Delaware Açaí bowl Florida Açaí bowl Georgia Açaí bowl Hawaii Açaí bowl Idaho Açaí bowl Illinois Açaí bowl Indiana Açaí bowl Iowa Açaí bowl Kansas Pupusa Kentucky Açaí bowl Lousiana Açaí bowl Maine Spanakopita Maryland Pupusa Massachusetts Açaí bowl Michigan Açaí bowl Minnesota Pupusa Mississippi Açaí bowl Missouri Kolache Montana Açaí bowl Nebraska Pupusa Nevada Pupusa New Hampshire Spanakopita New Jersey Açaí bowl New Mexico Chilaquiles New York Açaí bowl North Carolina Pupusa North Dakota Lefse Ohio Açaí bowl Oklahoma Açaí bowl Oregon Pupusa Pennsylvania Açaí bowl Rhode Island Açaí bowl South Carolina Açaí bowl South Dakota Açaí bowl Tennessee Açaí bowl Texas Pupusa Utah Pupusa Vermont Spanakopita Virginia Pupusa Washington Pupusa West Virginia Açaí bowl Wisconsin Açaí bowl Wyoming Pupusa

What the World Wants for Breakfast

According to Premier Inn, the açaí bowl isn’t just favored across the U.S. People around the world are also interested in trying it out. Simit, the ring-shaped sesame-crusted bread from Turkey, earned the silver medal. The croissant, meanwhile, was searched far beyond France’s borders.

Check out the top 10 most-searched breakfast foods around the world: