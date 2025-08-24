Map Shows Most-Searched National Parks by State

With 433 properties in the National Park System, there’s no shortage of destinations to choose for your next nature-focused excursion. But the park that interests you most may depend on where you live. According to Google search data, these are the most popular national parks in each state.
The National Park Each State Is Googling, Mapped
The team at Google Trends compiled the list below after analyzing search queries made between January 1, 2004, and August 13, 2025. Here’s what they found.
Yellowstone National Park dominates the map, topping search data in the majority of states. The second-oldest national park on Earth offers plenty for visitors to see: It’s home to the world’s tallest active geyser (the Steamboat Geyser, not Old Faithful) and America’s biggest supervolcano, the Yellowstone Caldera. With a record-breaking list like that, it’s clear why people from Idaho to New York are interested in paying a visit.
Also appearing on the map is Grand Canyon National Park. It was the top pick in its home state of Arizona and neighboring Nevada. While impressive, the Grand Canyon isn’t actually the deepest canyon in the U.S.; that title belongs to Hells Canyon along the Oregon-Idaho border, which is half a mile deeper. Grand Canyon National Park also topped this list of the most dangerous national parks in the U.S.
New Mexico prefers its own White Sands National Park above other NPS properties. The park’s 275 square miles of dunes are almost entirely made of pure gypsum sand, to which it owes its uniquely pale landscape. The mineral tends to dissolve in water, making such sands rare outside the desert.
Read on to find out which national park your state is looking up.
The Most Popular National Park in All 50 States
State
Most-Searched Park of All Time
Alabama
Yellowstone National Park
Alaska
Denali National Park and Preserve
Arizona
Grand Canyon National Park
Arkansas
Yellowstone National Park
California
Yosemite National Park
Colorado
Rocky Mountain National Park
Connecticut
Yellowstone National Park
Delaware
Yellowstone National Park
Florida
Yellowstone National Park
Georgia
Yellowstone National Park
Hawaii
Haleakalā National Park
Idaho
Yellowstone National Park
Illinois
Yellowstone National Park
Indiana
Yellowstone National Park
Iowa
Yellowstone National Park
Kansas
Yellowstone National Park
Kentucky
Yellowstone National Park
Louisiana
Yellowstone National Park
Maine
Acadia National Park
Maryland
Shenandoah National Park
Massachusetts
Acadia National Park
Michigan
Yellowstone National Park
Minnesota
Yellowstone National Park
Mississippi
Yellowstone National Park
Missouri
Yellowstone National Park
Montana
Yellowstone National Park
Nebraska
Yellowstone National Park
Nevada
Grand Canyon National Park
New Hampshire
Acadia National Park
New Jersey
Yellowstone National Park
New Mexico
White Sands National Park
New York
Yellowstone National Park
North Carolina
Yellowstone National Park
North Dakota
Yellowstone National Park
Ohio
Yellowstone National Park
Oklahoma
Yellowstone National Park
Oregon
Crater Lake National Park
Pennsylvania
Yellowstone National Park
Rhode Island
Yellowstone National Park
South Carolina
Yellowstone National Park
South Dakota
Badlands National Park
Tennessee
Yellowstone National Park
Texas
Yellowstone National Park
Utah
Zion National Park
Vermont
Yellowstone National Park
Virginia
Shenandoah National Park
Washington
Mount Rainer National Park
West Virginia
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve
Wisconsin
Yellowstone National Park
Wyoming
Yellowstone National Park
