Mental Floss

Map Shows Most-Searched National Parks by State

From Yellowstone’s geysers to White Sands’ glittering dunes, here are the national parks Americans can’t stop Googling.
ByCaLea Johnson|
Yellowstone National Park dominates the map.
Yellowstone National Park dominates the map. | Noppawat Tom Charoensinphon/GettyImages

With 433 properties in the National Park System, there’s no shortage of destinations to choose for your next nature-focused excursion. But the park that interests you most may depend on where you live. According to Google search data, these are the most popular national parks in each state.

  1. The National Park Each State Is Googling, Mapped
  2. The Most Popular National Park in All 50 States

The National Park Each State Is Googling, Mapped

The team at Google Trends compiled the list below after analyzing search queries made between January 1, 2004, and August 13, 2025. Here’s what they found.

google map
Yellowstone steals the show. | Google Trends

Yellowstone National Park dominates the map, topping search data in the majority of states. The second-oldest national park on Earth offers plenty for visitors to see: It’s home to the world’s tallest active geyser (the Steamboat Geyser, not Old Faithful) and America’s biggest supervolcano, the Yellowstone Caldera. With a record-breaking list like that, it’s clear why people from Idaho to New York are interested in paying a visit.

You May Also Like:

Also appearing on the map is Grand Canyon National Park. It was the top pick in its home state of Arizona and neighboring Nevada. While impressive, the Grand Canyon isn’t actually the deepest canyon in the U.S.; that title belongs to Hells Canyon along the Oregon-Idaho border, which is half a mile deeper. Grand Canyon National Park also topped this list of the most dangerous national parks in the U.S.

USA, Arizona, Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon draws plenty of visitors every year. | Gary Weathers/GettyImages

New Mexico prefers its own White Sands National Park above other NPS properties. The park’s 275 square miles of dunes are almost entirely made of pure gypsum sand, to which it owes its uniquely pale landscape. The mineral tends to dissolve in water, making such sands rare outside the desert.

Read on to find out which national park your state is looking up.

The Most Popular National Park in All 50 States

Lower Falls
The Lower Falls in Yellowstone National Park. | James Forsyth/GettyImages

State

Most-Searched Park of All Time

Alabama

Yellowstone National Park

Alaska

Denali National Park and Preserve

Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park

Arkansas

Yellowstone National Park

California

Yosemite National Park

Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park

Connecticut

Yellowstone National Park

Delaware

Yellowstone National Park

Florida

Yellowstone National Park

Georgia

Yellowstone National Park

Hawaii

Haleakalā National Park

Idaho

Yellowstone National Park

Illinois

Yellowstone National Park

Indiana

Yellowstone National Park

Iowa

Yellowstone National Park

Kansas

Yellowstone National Park

Kentucky

Yellowstone National Park

Louisiana

Yellowstone National Park

Maine

Acadia National Park

Maryland

Shenandoah National Park

Massachusetts

Acadia National Park

Michigan

Yellowstone National Park

Minnesota

Yellowstone National Park

Mississippi

Yellowstone National Park

Missouri

Yellowstone National Park

Montana

Yellowstone National Park

Nebraska

Yellowstone National Park

Nevada

Grand Canyon National Park

New Hampshire

Acadia National Park

New Jersey

Yellowstone National Park

New Mexico

White Sands National Park

New York

Yellowstone National Park

North Carolina

Yellowstone National Park

North Dakota

Yellowstone National Park

Ohio

Yellowstone National Park

Oklahoma

Yellowstone National Park

Oregon

Crater Lake National Park

Pennsylvania

Yellowstone National Park

Rhode Island

Yellowstone National Park

South Carolina

Yellowstone National Park

South Dakota

Badlands National Park

Tennessee

Yellowstone National Park

Texas

Yellowstone National Park

Utah

Zion National Park

Vermont

Yellowstone National Park

Virginia

Shenandoah National Park

Washington

Mount Rainer National Park

West Virginia

New River Gorge National Park & Preserve

Wisconsin

Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/MAPS