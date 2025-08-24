Map Shows Most-Searched National Parks by State

With 433 properties in the National Park System, there’s no shortage of destinations to choose for your next nature-focused excursion. But the park that interests you most may depend on where you live. According to Google search data, these are the most popular national parks in each state.

The National Park Each State Is Googling, Mapped

The team at Google Trends compiled the list below after analyzing search queries made between January 1, 2004, and August 13, 2025. Here’s what they found.

Yellowstone steals the show. | Google Trends

Yellowstone National Park dominates the map, topping search data in the majority of states. The second-oldest national park on Earth offers plenty for visitors to see: It’s home to the world’s tallest active geyser (the Steamboat Geyser, not Old Faithful) and America’s biggest supervolcano, the Yellowstone Caldera. With a record-breaking list like that, it’s clear why people from Idaho to New York are interested in paying a visit.

You May Also Like:

Also appearing on the map is Grand Canyon National Park. It was the top pick in its home state of Arizona and neighboring Nevada. While impressive, the Grand Canyon isn’t actually the deepest canyon in the U.S.; that title belongs to Hells Canyon along the Oregon-Idaho border, which is half a mile deeper. Grand Canyon National Park also topped this list of the most dangerous national parks in the U.S.

The Grand Canyon draws plenty of visitors every year. | Gary Weathers/GettyImages

New Mexico prefers its own White Sands National Park above other NPS properties. The park’s 275 square miles of dunes are almost entirely made of pure gypsum sand, to which it owes its uniquely pale landscape. The mineral tends to dissolve in water, making such sands rare outside the desert.

Read on to find out which national park your state is looking up.

The Most Popular National Park in All 50 States

The Lower Falls in Yellowstone National Park. | James Forsyth/GettyImages